The Six Words For Love They Made Gay

Jordan González via Unsplash

The silence in the car.

The phone that never rings.

The word that never comes.

You know the moment. The father driving. The son in the passenger seat. The distance between them measured in syllables, no one will say. The mother isn’t here. She can’t translate this time. This silence is between fathers and sons, because nobody taught them how to speak.

The Greeks had seven words for love because they understood that one word couldn’t carry the weight of seven different hungers. Eros: Passion. Philia: Deep friendship. Storge: Family love. Agape: Love for humanity. Pragma: Enduring love. Ludus: Playful love. Philautia: Self-love. Seven needs. Seven ways to be held. Seven ways to be human.

Then we collapsed them.

One word.

Love.

And then made that word radioactive for half the population.

Women were the keepers of the six that men weren’t allowed to touch. The philia-maintainers who called his mother because he wouldn’t. The storge-holders who sat with the dying father because the sons couldn’t be bothered. The agape-practitioners who organized the mutual aid and the church potluck and the community. The pragma-keepers who stayed when staying was the hardest thing. The ludus-carriers who remembered how to play when the men forgot everything except work and war. Women kept six of the seven alive while men were only permitted to want one.

Eros.

That was it.

The only love men were allowed to want.

The only love that didn’t make them weak.

The only love that didn’t make them faggots.

The only love that didn’t get them killed by their friends for feeling it.

And women carried all six of the others for everyone else while being denied the one that would have saved them. Philautia. Self-love. Women were told self-love was selfish. That sacrifice was purpose. That putting yourself last was the highest calling.

The Madonna-whore split wasn’t just about sex.

It was about which love women were permitted to feel and which they were punished for. Eros on his terms. Philautia never. And if you carry six loves for other people and are denied the seventh, you don’t have self-love. You have self-erasure dressed up as virtue.

Women’s liberation wasn’t just economic. It was emotional. Women started claiming all seven. Including philautia. Including eros, but on their own terms. Including the right to say no to carrying the other six for ungrateful people who never learned to carry their own. The culture called it narcissism. Called it selfish. Called it the destruction of the family.

What it actually was: women refusing to be the emotional scaffolding for a building that was never designed to stand on its own.

The male loneliness epidemic isn’t about women rejecting men. It’s about women finally practicing all seven loves for themselves instead of performing them for others. Men are starving with seven words for food, and they’ve been told six of them are gay. The loneliness isn’t a mystery. It’s a diagnosis.

It has a body count.

She spent twelve years as the emotional architect of her marriage. She called his parents every Sunday. She remembered his brother’s birthday. She planned the vacations. She maintained the friendships. She held the philia and the storge and the pragma while he worked and watched football and wondered why they weren’t closer.

One Sunday she didn’t call his mother. She just didn’t.

He noticed on Wednesday…

“Hey, you didn’t call my mom this weekend.” Not “I should call my mom.” Not “I wonder how she’s doing.” “You didn’t call my mom.” As if the phone was her job. As if the relationship was her responsibility. As if his mother was her mother.

She said, “She’s your mother. You call her.”

He didn’t know what to say. He stood in the kitchen holding a phone he never used for that purpose. He stared at a number he knew but never dialed. He couldn’t remember the last time he’d called her himself. He couldn’t remember the last time he’d said anything except “Happy Mother’s Day” on a day someone else reminded him of.

He called. The conversation was three minutes. Stilted. Awkward. Two people who loved each other, sitting in a silence that his wife used to fill.

He hung up.

He looked at her.

He didn’t say thank you for the twelve years.

He didn’t say I’m sorry I made this your job.

He said, “That was weird.”

The weirdness was him. The weirdness was a man discovering that the bridge he’d been walking on for twelve years was built and maintained by someone else. And now that someone had stopped, he had to learn to build his own. Or let the connection fall.

Her mother was dying. Pancreatic cancer. Six weeks to live. She drove to the hospital every day. She sat with her mother. She held her hand. She listened to the stories. She was practicing storge. The love that doesn’t need to be earned. The love that just is because she’s your mother and she’s dying and you show up.

Her husband came once. Once in six weeks. He stood in the doorway like a man who’d been handed a tool he didn’t know how to use. He said “I’m sorry” to a woman he’d known for forty years. He patted her hand. He left. He told her he couldn’t handle it. What he couldn’t handle was a room where love wasn’t performance. Where love wasn’t earned. Where love was just presence. And presence was the one thing no one had taught him to give.

This isn’t just one family. This is the first family. The same silence. The same absence. The same keeper. The same war.

Prescott Bush was a Wall Street banker and a United States senator. A man of reserve and duty and silence. He raised his son George H.W. in that silence. The elder Bush wrote letters. Beautiful letters. Letters about pride and duty and service. But letters are distance. Letters are what you send when you can’t be in the room. Letters are the substitute for presence. The son needed presence. The father sent paper.

George H.W. Bush became a war hero and a president and a man who wrote letters to his children about pride and duty and never once said the word they needed to hear. He raised his sons in that same silence. The same reserve. The same distance. The same absence where love should have been.

George W. Bush drank through his twenties. Failed businesses. A reputation as the family fuck-up. The son who couldn’t earn the word. Born again at forty. Not because he found God. Because he found a way to perform the love his father understood. Certainty. Conviction. The language of the saved. The performance of transformation. Look, Dad. I’m reborn. I’m new. I’m worthy now. Am I proud yet? Am I proud yet?

He became president. He started a war. The same war his father started. The same country. The same bombs. The son finishing what the father wouldn’t. The son earning what the father couldn’t give. Mission accomplished. The aircraft carrier. The flight suit. The performance of victory for a father who could never say the word that would have made it unnecessary.

Four thousand American soldiers died in Iraq. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. A country burned to the ground. Because a son couldn’t hear “I love you” from his father’s lips. Because a father couldn’t find the words. Because the only love men are permitted to want is eros, and the only love men are permitted to earn is pride, and the only love men are permitted to give is violence dressed up as honor.

And Barbara Bush sat in that family. The keeper. The one who maintained the emotional infrastructure of a dynasty built on silence. The one who translated. The one who carried the philia and the storge and the pragma while the men traded in power and war. She kept the words alive. She kept the connections. She kept the family functioning. Because that’s what keepers do. They hold the six loves that the men can’t touch. They hold them until they can’t anymore. They hold them until they start asking who’s holding theirs.

“Men are wired differently.” Boys cry at the same rate as girls until about age five. Then we tell them to stop. The wiring was fine. We cut the wires.

“Women are just better at relationships.” Women were forced to be. Survival required it.

“This is just how men are.” No. This is how men were made. By a culture that treated six of the seven loves as weakness. By fathers who couldn’t say it. By a system that needs you starving so you’ll buy what they’re selling.

The seven words still exist. The hungers still need feeding.

Women are speaking all of them now.

Including the one they were denied.

Including the one that would have saved them from carrying everyone else’s.

Men can speak them too. But first they have to stop blaming women for leaving. And start learning to carry what they never were taught to hold.

The women who kept the words alive for centuries are finally keeping them for themselves.

Because they’d rather speak all seven alone, than carry six for someone who won’t even learn the single one.

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