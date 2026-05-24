You are six.

You’re in the back seat of a car. The windows are broken. There’s glass in your hair. There’s something warm and wet on your face. You don’t know what it is. You don’t want to know what it is.

Your uncle is in the front seat. He isn’t moving. Your aunt is next to you. She isn’t moving either. Your cousins were here. They were here a minute ago. Now they’re quiet. Everyone is quiet. The car is quiet. The world is quiet except for the sound that’s getting closer. The loud sound. The bad sound. The sound that made everyone stop moving.

You are six.

You don’t understand this.

You understand being scared.

You understand wanting your mother. You understand that something is very wrong and no one is answering you when you call their names.

You find a phone. You don’t know whose it is. It was in someone’s hand. The hand isn’t holding it anymore. You dial. You don’t know the number but your fingers do. Someone taught you. Someone told you what to do if you were ever in trouble.

You are in trouble.

“Come get me,” you say. “I’m so scared.”

Your voice is small. Your voice is shaking. Your voice is the only thing left in this car that still works.

The dispatcher answers. A voice on the other end. A grown-up. Grown-ups fix things. Grown-ups make the monsters go away. You tell her where you are. You tell her you’re alone. You tell her everyone is hurt. You tell her you want your mother.

“Stay on the line,” the voice says. “Help is coming. An ambulance is coming. Just hold on.”

You hold on. You hold the phone like it’s a hand. You hold the phone like it’s the only thing keeping you alive. Maybe it is.

You can hear the noise. It’s close. It’s getting closer. You press yourself against the seat. You make yourself small. You are already small. You are six. You are the smallest thing in this car. But you make yourself smaller. You try to disappear. You try to be the kind of quiet that the noise can’t find.

“Are they coming?” you ask.

“They’re coming,” the voice says. “Stay with me. Don’t hang up.”

You don’t hang up. You don’t let go. You breathe into the phone. You cry into the phone. You exist into the phone because there is nowhere else for you to exist.

The ambulance is dispatched. Two medics. They have families. They have children of their own. They are driving toward you. They are driving into the sound. They are driving into the thing that made everyone stop moving. Because you are six and you are scared and you called for help and they are coming.

They did everything right. They shared the coordinates. They shared the route. They received approval. They followed the rules that are supposed to protect people who are trying to save six-year-old girls.

You hear something. A different sound. Something else. Something big. Something close.

“Are they here?” you ask. “Is it the ambulance?”

The line goes dead.

You are six. You are in a car. You are surrounded by bodies. The phone is silent. The voice is gone. The help is not coming.

You don’t know that the ambulance was hit. You don’t know that the drivers are dead. You don’t know that the coordinates were shared and the approval was given and the rules were followed and it didn’t matter. You don’t know any of this.

You are six.

You are scared and alone.

You are waiting for someone to come.

No one comes.

You lie in that car. You lie with your uncle who isn’t moving. You lie with your aunt who isn’t answering. You lie in the dark. You lie in the cold. You lie for days. You are six years old and you are lying in a car with your dead family and no one is coming.

Twelve days later, they find you. What’s left of you. What’s left of the car. What’s left of the ambulance. What’s left of the medics who tried to reach you. What’s left of the rules that were supposed to protect you.

Your name was Hind Rajab.

You were Palestinian. You lived in Gaza.

You were just her…

And now… you are not sure if she deserved to be saved.

See that flicker right there… that is the disease.

That distance is the point. You cared when she was just a six-year-old. You qualify when she’s a Palestinian six-year-old. You felt the fear in your own chest. You felt the phone in your own hand…

And now you’re looking for a reason not to care.

There is no both sides to being six. There is no both sides to calling for help. There is no both sides to Yousef and Ahmed’s ambulance hit with coordinates shared and approval granted. There is no both sides to lying dead for twelve days while the world moved on.

YOU funded this, my dear reader.

YOU!

Your tax dollars bought the weapons. Your senators voted for the aid. Your president signed the package. Your country vetoed the ceasefire. That money has a return address. The fucking blood has a receipt.

$3.8 billion every year. That’s the baseline. That’s the automatic deposit. Plus $14.1 billion in emergency aid. The Senate voted 79-18. The House voted 366-58. Both parties. Both chambers. Your representatives. Your money. Your weapons. Your war.

A single 155mm artillery shell costs $800. Hind Rajab’s life was calculated in the profit margins of the companies that built those weapons. Their stock prices rose while her body decayed in that car.

Over 14,000 children killed in Gaza. A classroom every day for seven months. A generation erased while the world watches. Over 190 medical workers killed. Over 100 journalists killed. Over 150 UN workers killed. The people who try to save. The people who try to tell the truth. The people who try to help. Eliminated. Systematically. Deliberately. While your government provides the weapons and the diplomatic cover.

You were just her.

You were just six.

You were just in that car.

You held that phone.

You begged for your life.

And the money that killed you came from the taxes you pay and the representatives you elect and the system you participate in every single day.

What do you call a world that hears a child beg for her life and does nothing?

What do you call leaders who fund the bombs but not the rescue?

What do you call yourself, now that you know you were her and you killed her?

The phone line is dead. The ambulance is destroyed. The child rotted in the street for 12 days.

And your money keeps flowing.

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