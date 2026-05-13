Incarcerated Writer Details Solitary Confinement’s Psychological Devastation

NEW YORK — In an essay published in Inquest, incarcerated writer Troy Hendrix describes the long-term psychological and physical toll of solitary confinement, portraying it as an experience that “steals bites from the mind, heart, and soul every day.”

Hendrix writes that he has spent “sixteen” of his 40 years in solitary confinement, first experiencing isolation as a teenager at Rikers Island.

“The conditions were horrendous and inhumane,” Hendrix wrote, recalling early placements in solitary confinement, which he said were commonly referred to as “the box,” “the hole,” and “the coop.”

He described entering solitary confinement as a turning point, writing that he “remember[s] [his] first day feeling [his] spine shiver once the metal cell door closed behind [him] with a resounding thud,” followed by “shouting, screaming, and banging” that “assaulted [his] eardrums.”

Hendrix detailed the physical conditions of the cell, writing that the “dull beige walls were stained with dirt and what appeared to be dried blood,” while the floor was “dusty, stained, and racing with roaches.”

He added that the sink produced only “a trickle of brown water,” and the toilet was “inoperable, full of someone else’s urine and feces.”

After several days in those conditions, Hendrix wrote that he began to resist.

“I covered the small glass window of my cell door with my T-shirt,” he wrote, explaining that officers responded by entering his cell by force. “Five officers dressed in tactical gear stormed my cell,” he wrote. “After I was tear-gassed, they proceeded to beat me with batons, punch me with fists, and stomp on me with boots.”

Hendrix wrote that similar conditions persisted throughout the 16 years he spent in segregated housing units across multiple facilities.

“They were all infested with vermin,” he wrote. “They kept bright lights on within the cell all night. They all had brutish staff who abused their authority.”

Over time, Hendrix said the psychological impact of isolation became more apparent.

“For many years I was oblivious to the impact that solitary confinement had on me,” he wrote, adding that it was only after a conversation with a friend that he realized how much he had changed, becoming “more knowledgeable, militant, reserved, hypervigilant, somewhat bitter, and socially withdrawn.”

He described solitary confinement as an environment where daily life itself becomes distorted.

“The way we communicated with one another … is abnormal,” Hendrix wrote. “We ate, slept, and lived in a bathroom. This is abnormal.”

He also described prolonged physical isolation, writing that during visits, incarcerated individuals were separated by barriers that prevented physical contact, meaning that “for some of us that meant no other human touched us for many years.”

Even recreation, he wrote, occurred in “small cages which resembled the cages at the zoo.”

Despite these conditions, Hendrix noted that the environment eventually becomes normalized.

“But eventually … it all feels normal,” he wrote. “This is the most abnormal thing of all.”

Hendrix described solitary confinement as gradually eroding a person’s identity.

“Solitary confinement steals bites from the mind, heart, and soul every day, without you even realizing it,” he wrote. “Eventually these stolen bites equal a whole piece of you gone.”

He said the experience “dismantles you and then reconstructs you,” leaving individuals shaped by the conditions of isolation.

In response, Hendrix wrote that he made efforts to maintain his mental state, turning to reading, writing and exercise.

“I did my best to swim through the murky ocean of depression,” he wrote, though he acknowledged that “there were times when I almost drowned in the crashing waves of helplessness and despair.”

Hendrix concluded by reflecting on the lasting impact of his experience, writing that “a huge part of me was stolen from me over the years,” though he continues to hold onto “the pieces of me that remain.”

Referencing a phrase he first saw written on a prison wall, Hendrix wrote that “a certain darkness is needed to see the stars,” a line he said he came to understand only after years in isolation.

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