Former DOJ Official Labels SPLC Indictment ‘Cynical,’ Citing Legal Flaws

WASHINGTON — Christopher Hardee, who served as chief for law and policy in the National Security Division of the Department of Justice from 2013 to 2025 and is a graduate of Yale Law School, argued in Lawfare that the April 21 wire and bank fraud indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center is “one of the most cynical criminal cases” the Justice Department has ever brought and contends the charges fall far short of what federal law requires to sustain a conviction.

“The Justice Department is attacking a leading adversary of violent hate groups by accusing it of secretly supporting the very groups the organization has opposed for decades,” Hardee writes.

“Whatever one’s view about the SPLC labeling nonviolent conservative organizations as hate groups, that is not a crime,” he adds, as published in Lawfare.

The indictment centers on allegations that the SPLC fraudulently misled donors by not disclosing that it used donor funds to pay informants inside the KKK and neo-Nazi groups and that it opened bank accounts under assumed business names without disclosing the SPLC’s connection, according to Lawfare.

The indictment focuses on approximately $3 million in payments made to eight informants over a nine-year period between 2014 and 2023, according to Lawfare.

The informants received payments from bank accounts the SPLC opened under five fictitious entity names, the article notes.

Among the alleged informants was an imperial wizard of the United Klans of America, an individual affiliated with the neo-Nazi National Alliance and a person who allegedly “attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville at the direction of the SPLC,” Hardee writes in Lawfare.

Hardee takes direct aim at statements made by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel at the press conference announcing the indictment, arguing their accusations went far beyond what the indictment actually alleges, as outlined in Lawfare.

Blanche stated the SPLC is “manufacturing racism to justify its existence” and that “using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked,” according to Lawfare.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the SPLC a “criminal organization,” the article reports.

“No accusations in the indictment, even if true, remotely support these politically motivated attacks,” Hardee writes.

On the wire fraud charge, Hardee argues the indictment identifies no independent legal duty requiring the SPLC to disclose its use of informants to donors — a requirement the government must establish to support a fraud charge based on nondisclosure, according to Lawfare.

“It seems impossible, as a matter of law, for the government to establish that a reasonable donor would think that the mission to ‘dismantle’ hate groups rules out using funds to establish informants within them,” he writes.

The bank fraud theory is “even weaker,” Hardee contends in Lawfare, noting the indictment fails to allege the SPLC provided fictitious trade names “for the purpose of influencing” the banks — a key statutory element of the crime.

The indictment also falls far short of the Justice Department’s own Principles of Federal Prosecution, which require a conclusion that “the person’s conduct constitutes a federal offense, and that the admissible evidence will probably be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction” before pursuing a prosecution, as cited in Lawfare.

Beyond the legal flaws, Hardee situates the indictment within a broader political context, noting it came just seven days after the Justice Department announced it was seeking to dismiss all remaining Jan. 6 convictions, including those of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, according to Lawfare.

The 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy does not mention violent far-right groups as a domestic terrorism threat while designating “Violent Left-Wing Extremists, including Anarchists and Anti-Fascists” as one of three major categories of terror groups, the article notes.

Independent Sector, the national membership organization for nonprofits and philanthropies, described the indictment as “an instance of federal overreach attempting to impose a chilling effect on advocacy-based and charitable organizations,” warning that “allowing political leaders to target perceived opponents for investigation does nothing but undermine trust” in the charitable sector, as quoted in Lawfare.

“No good can come from corrupting the criminal justice system with this kind of politically motivated abuse,” Hardee writes. “It is inappropriate to weaponize the criminal law against nonviolent advocacy on the left, just as it would be inappropriate to weaponize the criminal law against nonviolent groups on the right.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: