Tom Steyer Gains Endorsements from YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA

SAN FRANCISCO — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer has received endorsements from two major housing advocacy organizations, YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA, backing his plan to address California’s housing crisis and expand affordability statewide.
The endorsements were announced as part of a broader effort by housing advocates to support candidates prioritizing increased housing production, regulatory reform and sustainability.
“California has passed some of the most important pro-housing legislation in the country over the last decade,” said Laura Foote, executive director of YIMBY Action. “What we need now is a governor who will implement it without apology, and hold cities accountable when they don’t. Tom Steyer is the best candidate to do that, and we’re proud to support him.”
Abundant Housing LA also highlighted Steyer’s background and policy proposals in its endorsement.
“Abundant Housing LA is proud to endorse Tom Steyer for governor. Tom has the right blend of financial expertise, managerial experience, and bold thinking that make him the strongest choice to tackle California’s housing crisis,” the organization stated.
“As the co-founder, with his wife, of Beneficial State Bank, he has directly financed over 17,000 affordable homes across California, Oregon, and Washington, proving he knows what it takes to build. He will leverage that experience as governor to make financing housing easier, clear zoning and permitting roadblocks that slow or kill projects, and bring costs down by investing in modular and pre-fab construction—all with the aim of building one million new homes by 2030.”
The group also connected housing policy to environmental concerns in its statement.
“Tom also knows that housing is not just about prices. Housing policy is deeply intertwined with the climate crisis. He has a long history of environmental activism and will champion more housing laws like SB 79, that allow more Californians to live and work near public transit so they can ditch their car commutes. We strongly endorse Tom Steyer for governor of California.”
Steyer welcomed the endorsements and emphasized alignment with the groups’ policy goals.
“A home is more than a place to sleep or simply a roof over your head. Our houses are where we build our futures, raise our families, and claim our share of the California Dream,” Steyer said.
“No one understands that better than YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA, and I’m honored to have their endorsement. Their shared commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities, as well as to fighting for greener, more diverse, and thriving neighborhoods, closely aligns with my housing agenda. Together, we will fight to ensure all Californians have a place to call home.”
Steyer has framed the state’s housing shortage as a central driver of California’s broader affordability challenges and, as indicated, has proposed building 1 million homes over four years as part of his campaign platform.
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9 comments
I didn’t need more convincing to not vote for Tom Steyer.
On a related note, I watched a YouTube program last night from Vanessa Wingardh, who describes herself as a (software) “Developer exploring the dark side of tech”. Her videos do exactly that, as well as attacking the billionaire class in general, shoddy housing construction, etc.
In the video I saw last night, she had a collage of the repetitive use of the word “abundance” by these tech billionaires, and also noted that they are of the mistaken belief that the earth can support billions more people. She notes the isolation that these people live in, compared to the vast majority of people who simply can’t pay their bills.
Bottom line is that if you’re a YIMBY, you’re no environmentalist (despite what’s claimed in the article above). In fact, you’re the opposite of an environmentalist.
YIMBYs pursue/support developments like “California Forever”. They’ve never met a development they didn’t like.
The tech industry “abundance” billionaires are calling the shots, and they’re the ones who primarily created and support the YIMBYs. The same ones who are now unleashing AI, building data centers across the entire country that use vast amounts of energy/water, etc. Part of the result of that is increasing utility bills for everyone else.
There are no candidates who aren’t pro-housing
Probably true, and that’s the problem. You can’t advance in the political system unless you get support from the industries which support the housing lie.
But anyone who uses the term “abundance” is already suspect, due to its connection to the YIMBYs. And Tom Steyer has the explicit support of YIMBYs, as noted in the article.
I wonder what Mr. Steyer thinks of California Forever? Seems like someone should ask him that, as well as all of the other sprawl throughout the state.
The YIMBYs have adopted Reaganomics. In fact, they’re conservatives in progressive clothing. Most of them never were progressives.
Have you ever considered the possibility that perhaps you are the one who is wrong?
You seem to think that I’m the only one who recognizes the lie we’re being told, despite posting multiple articles (including from university professors) which show that there isn’t a shortage.
Then there’s other facts, such as 1.6 kids, a reversal of illegal immigration, a complete lack of concern regarding a population shift from environmentally-superior areas (e.g., the Bay Area) to the valley, a lack of examination of the role that the tech industry is playing (by mainstream media), etc. (All of this is documented, and I’ve posted multiple articles showing this.)
Then there’s the fact that (despite all of the housing laws), the population STILL isn’t growing, and the housing “mandates” are STILL failing – by a mile. This points to a lack of demand, despite trying to “juice” demand.
Politicians (such as Newsom) are embarrassed when the statistics show that population is leveling-off, when they should actually be PROUD of that. The mainstream media is complicit in this as well – they present this as a “bad” thing.
But apparently, the younger generations are the ones more aligned with what I’m noting, if their decisions are any guide. (1.6 kids NATIONWIDE.)
Not much for introspection, huh?
Introspection has nothing to do with objective facts.
Isn’t the Vanguard supposed to be a “watchdog” (rather than a supporter) of systemic lies?
Again, the facts don’t support a housing shortage. Those fake (wildly-varying) numbers are based on “past performance”.
Don’t be afraid of change.
Should I start posting articles/studies again, which show that there isn’t a housing shortage?
“ Introspection has nothing to do with objective facts.”
Au contraire
There are “affordability” issues, but these don’t solely have to do with housing.
Just yesterday, you ran a guest article which included some kind of survey showing that people are concerned about the cost of food, gas, and housing (and housing cost wasn’t the #1 concern).
This is actually a concern regarding inflation in general, not a “shortage” in any of those categories. And rising gas prices increase the cost of every other category (including food and housing). Tariffs accomplish the same thing.
I sometimes think of Trump as an “accidental environmentalist” (in some ways at least), since he’s causing an increase in gas prices, doesn’t want nuclear proliferation, and has reversed immigration (which ultimately forces other countries to deal with their own problems).
But if you want people to use “less” of something (like gas), the most effective way to do so is to increase its price. Obviously, doing so won’t impact the tech billionaires directly – but there’s only a limited number of them.
But for sure, janitors at Google headquarters aren’t going to be able to compete for market-rate housing within 10 miles of that place.