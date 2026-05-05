Tom Steyer Gains Endorsements from YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA

Ruliff Andrean via Unsplash

SAN FRANCISCO — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer has received endorsements from two major housing advocacy organizations, YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA, backing his plan to address California’s housing crisis and expand affordability statewide.

The endorsements were announced as part of a broader effort by housing advocates to support candidates prioritizing increased housing production, regulatory reform and sustainability.

“California has passed some of the most important pro-housing legislation in the country over the last decade,” said Laura Foote, executive director of YIMBY Action. “What we need now is a governor who will implement it without apology, and hold cities accountable when they don’t. Tom Steyer is the best candidate to do that, and we’re proud to support him.”

Abundant Housing LA also highlighted Steyer’s background and policy proposals in its endorsement.

“Abundant Housing LA is proud to endorse Tom Steyer for governor. Tom has the right blend of financial expertise, managerial experience, and bold thinking that make him the strongest choice to tackle California’s housing crisis,” the organization stated.

“As the co-founder, with his wife, of Beneficial State Bank, he has directly financed over 17,000 affordable homes across California, Oregon, and Washington, proving he knows what it takes to build. He will leverage that experience as governor to make financing housing easier, clear zoning and permitting roadblocks that slow or kill projects, and bring costs down by investing in modular and pre-fab construction—all with the aim of building one million new homes by 2030.”

The group also connected housing policy to environmental concerns in its statement.

“Tom also knows that housing is not just about prices. Housing policy is deeply intertwined with the climate crisis. He has a long history of environmental activism and will champion more housing laws like SB 79, that allow more Californians to live and work near public transit so they can ditch their car commutes. We strongly endorse Tom Steyer for governor of California.”

Steyer welcomed the endorsements and emphasized alignment with the groups’ policy goals.

“A home is more than a place to sleep or simply a roof over your head. Our houses are where we build our futures, raise our families, and claim our share of the California Dream,” Steyer said.

“No one understands that better than YIMBY Action and Abundant Housing LA, and I’m honored to have their endorsement. Their shared commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities, as well as to fighting for greener, more diverse, and thriving neighborhoods, closely aligns with my housing agenda. Together, we will fight to ensure all Californians have a place to call home.”

Steyer has framed the state’s housing shortage as a central driver of California’s broader affordability challenges and, as indicated, has proposed building 1 million homes over four years as part of his campaign platform.

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