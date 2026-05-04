Steyer Outlines Plan to Challenge Trump, Calls for Overhaul of Immigration Enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — In an interview published April 29, 2026, Vox spoke with Tom Steyer about his plans to aggressively hold President Donald Trump accountable, framing the conversation around the implications of that approach for California and the nation.

The introduction provided by Vox expands on the gravity of the situation, stating that “the question of how the leader of the union’s wealthiest and most populous state responds…has major implications for the country,” highlighting how Steyer’s ideas are not solely related to California but could also affect national politics in terms of how states respond to the federal government.

The press release emphasizes how, within the Democratic field, Steyer has “emerged as a favorite…[and] is trying to solidify himself as the most progressive candidate in the race,” suggesting that his policy positions are designed to appeal to a specific segment of voters.

On the state of American politics, Steyer emphasizes the severe political conditions the nation is facing, stating, “I think that we are under absolutely authoritarian threat. It is absolutely a crisis,” according to Tom Steyer.

He continues by claiming “there is a deliberate attempt…to take away Americans’ democratic rights, including free and fair elections,” connecting his campaign directly to concerns about the integrity of democratic institutions.

Steyer expands on this argument by emphasizing civic responsibility, stating that “if you believe in democracy…it is a crisis and it requires people to stand up and oppose it.” Steyer also criticizes existing leadership, noting he has been “very disappointed in the establishment…in its unwillingness to take those principled stands.”

Addressing the idea of a “democratic emergency,” Steyer acknowledges division, stating, “Americans see this as a crisis on both sides and there is vilification on both sides.” This suggests that polarization within the public is part of broader political challenges.

He connects this to the democratic process, explaining that “the whole point of democracy is that we make decisions together.”

Turning to governance, Steyer stresses public policy, stating “we have policy platforms that are much more specific, much more detailed than anybody else who’s running for governor.” He adds that leadership involves communication, noting it is about “explaining the world to people so we have a shared sense of what we’re trying to do.”

He suggests that his approach is to better shape public understanding of pressing issues facing America.

Steyer also emphasizes values, stating that leadership requires asking “what are you doing? What do we stand for?” He connects this to historical examples, explaining that “the people whom I look to are the civil rights movement,” and adding that “we stand for democracy and nonviolence and the rule of law,” framing his approach around collective action and legal change.

On immigration enforcement, Steyer takes a direct stance, stating, “I’m in favor of abolishing ICE. I consider it a criminal organization.”

He argues that “there’s no point in reforming it…you should abolish it and put in a new one,” indicating his preference for replacement over reform.

He outlines enforcement actions, stating “we will prosecute people for racial profiling, because it is illegal,” and adds that “we will prosecute people for violence against Californians and the people who send them,” extending accountability to those directing the enforcement as well.

Steyer also proposes increased oversight, noting “we will insist on inspecting detention centers because they’re within our borders” and that “we will have a PR campaign about ‘know your rights.’”

On federal accountability, Steyer states that actions taken by the Trump administration may violate the law, saying that “that sounds like the definition of illegal to me.”

Steyer adds that “there’s somebody who is trying to break the rules…and we need to stand up for a good outcome,” indicating that his campaign is a response to what he describes as unlawful behavior from the federal government.

Finally, addressing systemic reform, Steyer asks, “Am I in favor of getting corporate money out of it?… I certainly am,” and claims “I’m the only person running for governor who’s taking them on.”

He closes with a call to action, stating “someone has to do it — not just talk about it, do it.”

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