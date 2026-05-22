Court Watch: Accused Accepts Plea Deal in Misdemeanor Theft Case While Co-Defendants Remain Fugitives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — At the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach on May 21, Judge Maria Hernandez approved a plea agreement in a misdemeanor theft case over prosecution objections, sentencing the accused to custody time while two co-defendants connected to the same retail theft case remain fugitives.

The accused, who appeared in court alongside a Norwegian interpreter, was on trial in a theft-related case involving 16 felony charges that were reduced to misdemeanors. Connected to a Target retail theft incident in Orange County, Department H02 heard that the matter had been discussed previously before reaching a negotiated disposition.

Part of the negotiation was explained by Judge Hernandez, who noted that the theft was “much lesser than others in its category.” Emphasizing that all stolen merchandise had been recovered, the public defender argued the accused had a minimal criminal history, ongoing medical issues and a pregnancy while discussing sentencing.

The court reduced the felony case, including charges relating to grand theft, unauthorized use of personal identifying information and accessing credit cards using different names, to misdemeanors over the prosecution’s objection.

Judge Hernandez sentenced the accused to 60 days already served in custody, one year of informal probation and one year of search-and-seizure conditions. Additionally, the accused was ordered to pay $150 to the state restitution fund and pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license, which carried a $300 base fine and additional penalty assessments.

All of these conditions were added to the order requiring the accused to remain 100 yards away from all Target stores in Orange County.

Her guilty plea deal differed from those of her two co-defendants in the case, who currently remain classified as fugitives. Although the co-defendants failed to appear in court, the accused in this case did appear and accepted a guilty plea in order to reduce the felony charges to misdemeanors after being tried separately.

Although the court acknowledged the accused’s medical concerns and lesser role in the theft, the accused was still required to pay a substantial sum, which may increase even though there were no restitution fees because all stolen items had been returned.

The accused also served custody time while the remaining defendants have yet to face proceedings in court.

To conclude the hearing, Judge Hernandez released the accused on her own recognizance after confirming the terms of probation and sentencing.

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