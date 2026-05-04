Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 329: How Death Investigations Obscure Police Violence 

In Episode 329 of Everyday Injustice, the podcast features a wide-ranging and deeply probing conversation with UCLA professor Terrence Keel, a leading scholar examining the intersection of race, science and public institutions. The discussion centers on his new book, The Coroner’s Silence, which investigates how death investigations—particularly in cases involving police custody—can obscure rather than illuminate the truth. Drawing from years of research and analysis of hundreds of autopsy reports, Keel argues that official records often contain narratives that deflect responsibility away from law enforcement and toward the bodies of those who have died.

Keel explains that his work was partly inspired by national reactions to the killing of George Floyd, particularly the controversy surrounding the autopsy findings that created ambiguity about the cause of death. That moment raised broader questions about how medical examiners frame deaths in less visible cases—those without video evidence or public scrutiny. According to Keel, these patterns are not isolated but systemic, revealing how forensic language, institutional relationships and embedded biases can shape outcomes in ways that undermine accountability.

Throughout the episode, the conversation expands beyond individual cases to examine structural issues within the death investigation system. Keel highlights how medical examiners and coroners, often portrayed as neutral scientific authorities, operate within political and bureaucratic frameworks that may influence their conclusions. He points to conflicts of interest, including situations where law enforcement agencies are directly involved in or present during autopsies, raising serious concerns about independence and transparency. These institutional dynamics, he argues, contribute to a broader failure to accurately document deaths in police custody.

The episode ultimately situates these findings within a larger critique of the criminal legal system, emphasizing how gaps in mental health care, housing and social services have led to increased reliance on policing as a default response. Keel underscores that many of those who die in custody are among society’s most vulnerable, and he calls for systemic reform that includes independent oversight, improved transparency and a rethinking of public safety itself. The conversation offers both a sobering assessment of current realities and a framework for understanding how institutional practices shape public narratives about justice and accountability.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: