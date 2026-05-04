Accused Held in Custody in Low-Level Theft Case Despite Minimal Loss

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused remained in custody following a Yolo County Superior Court hearing Friday in a case involving less than $200 in alleged theft, as the court declined to reduce the felony charge or grant release, citing concerns beyond the value of the alleged loss.

The matter, heard before Judge Samuel T. McAdam, stems from charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and shoplifting related to approximately $193 in household items, most of which were recovered. Deputy Public Defender Robert Johnson argued the case did not warrant felony treatment, emphasizing the limited nature of the alleged conduct and the absence of prior felony convictions.

“This was a theft of $193 worth of recovered household items … all recovered by Walmart,” DPD Johnson told the court. He added that the accused “is probation eligible, even if she’s convicted,” and noted that “this is a 2024 case and she has not committed — there’s no new crime alleged here … she just hasn’t made it to court a couple times.”

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson opposed reducing the case, arguing it involved more than a minor theft. “This isn’t just a simple theft of $193 worth of merchandise,” DDA Richardson said, pointing to the conspiracy charge and the involvement of another individual.

DDA Richardson also emphasized concerns about compliance and supervision, stating the accused had “been refusing drug treatment, refusing to come to court.” He argued that reducing the charge to a misdemeanor would remove necessary oversight, adding, “My fear is that … she would be unsupervised back in the community to immediately resume her drug use.”

The court declined to reduce the charge at this stage and denied the request for release. Judge McAdam cited concerns about the accused’s history of failing to appear, stating “the biggest concern to the court … is the multiple failures to appear,” and finding that no set of conditions would ensure her return to court if released.

The defense emphasized the unfairness of the situation, where the alleged loss of under $200 led to more than a year of detention, noting that elements unrelated to the accused’s conduct significantly influenced how the case progressed.

The accused remains in custody, with the case set for a preliminary hearing on May 15, where the court will next consider the charges and any motions raised by the defense.

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