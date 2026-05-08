USDA Cites UC Davis for Primate Injuries and Inadequate Housing

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis received citations from the United States Department of Agriculture in March 2026 for improper handling and housing of primates at its California National Primate Research Center after several animals suffered injuries linked to human error and inadequate enclosure conditions.

The California National Primate Research Center houses more than 4,000 nonhuman primates across varying life stages and species. The center uses the animals in research involving cardiorespiratory disease, infectious disease, neuroscience and reproductive science.

The CNPRC website states, “Our primate services program at the CNPRC provides the highest quality of medical care for our nonhuman primates. [Employees at the Center] focus on improving human health-related problems, while concurrently ensuring nonhuman primates well-being.”

However, according to the USDA citations, human error led to the physical injury of three primates in the care of the CNPRC.

In one January 2026 incident, a female macaque escaped her enclosure because of a damaged door. The monkey then attacked a 13-year-old female macaque, which suffered multiple facial lacerations and required amputation of two digits.

In February 2026, a 14-year-old male macaque was injured when the door between two enclosures was accidentally opened by a caretaker, allowing a male macaque in an adjacent enclosure to attack the 14-year-old animal. The injured macaque required stitches for several lacerations.

In a separate case that occurred in September 2025, a metal clip used during physical exams was left inside an enclosure. The clip sliced open the cheek of a 4-year-old female macaque, requiring surgical intervention.

Alongside the physical injuries, the USDA also cited the center for housing conditions that violated standards required under the Animal Welfare Act. The 1966 law regulates animal care standards in areas including research, exhibition and transport.

In one instance, two adult macaques, a male and female, were housed together in an enclosure providing only 8.6 square feet of space when 10.3 square feet was required. In another case involving a female macaque and her daughter, the animals were housed in an enclosure that provided nearly two square feet less space than required. In the incidents involving physical injuries, the “enclosures” referenced were metal cages with limited space.

PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo stated, “The bloody fights and serious wounds these monkeys sustained lay bare the reality that monkeys are crammed into small cages and forced to live under conditions so oppressive that injury, terror, and suffering are unavoidable. It should be illegal for two full-grown monkeys to be confined to a cage measuring just 8.6 square feet, which is about the size of a bathroom vanity.”

From 2016 through 2026, the CNPRC received more than 15 citations, often involving similar circumstances to those identified in the latest report. According to the USDA findings, enclosure failures, injuries resulting from what inspectors described as “preventable” fights and failures in care contributed to nine non-research-related primate deaths at the center.

In 2018, after UC Davis paid a $5,000 fine related to the death of a rabbit used in research, Cameron Carter, then interim vice chancellor for Research, stated, “Our expectation is to provide the best possible care to any animal in our charge, treating their safety and welfare as paramount, and our committed staff goes to great lengths to ensure this. Unfortunately, some mistakes happen, but we are quick to learn from them.”

Guillermo ultimately called for the closure of the research facility.

She stated, “PETA thanks federal officials for citing the UC Davis primate center for its failure to keep the monkeys safe, but the only way to end this misery is to shut down the primate center.”

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