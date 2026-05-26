Letter: I Did Not Endorse Measure V

I have recently learned that, without my knowledge or permission, I have been put on an endorsement list for Yes on Measure V (Village Farms). How did this happen? I have actively opposed Measure V (Village Farms) from the beginning because of its many problems even though I am a teacher in Davis concerned about school closures.

I have spoken in opposition to the Village Farms project due to its many impacts at multiple city and school board meetings, the local Sierra Club group, and to the Davis Teacher’s Association. I have even helped table at the NO booth at the Farmer’s Market, and donated to the No campaign. So, how could my name have possibly been put on an endorsement list? How many other “endorsers” are also unknowingly on this Yes on Measure V list as well?

I have many concerns about Village Farms. The timeframe for housing won’t help enrollment in time because of delays to fill in the huge floodplain. Enrollment would likely be lower than stated because the housing would be too expensive for young families with kids and the lack of missing middle housing or guaranteed affordable housing is inconsistent with our housing needs. The developers have spent over $784,000, framing the project with enticing ads and exaggerated or vague promises that don’t match the actual plan we are voting on, which is described in the Baseline Project Features in our Voter Information Guide. While the developers have donated about $500,000 to schools, isn’t it a serious conflict of interest for the district to now say they’ll close a school if we don’t vote for the developer’s project? And manipulative to pressure voters this way?

The Davisite article of May 8 shows a lack of transparency by the School District that has yet to be explained. (https://davisite.org/2026/05/08/lack-of-transparency-in-the-relationship-between-djusd-and-village-farms-developer/) The promise of a conservation easement to protect the vernal pool’s endangered species is not in the Baseline Project Features. I have great concerns about the carcinogenic PFAS (“forever chemicals”) leaking to Village Farms from the adjacent old Davis landfill/burn dump and sewage treatment plant. I have many more concerns, as well.

We don’t need Measure V because:

-The district has multiple options, including reprioritizing funds, which it has not discussed adequately.

-We can vote for the Willowgrove housing development of 1,250 housing units in November. With more detailed plans already in place for design, sustainability, and affordability, it promises to be shovel ready if approved without the Village Farms problems.

-In addition, over 1,400 housing units are also being built or approved awaiting permitting.

-If we vote no on V, the developer can resubmit an improved plan quickly by incorporating existing work. (A plan below Channel A avoids the current problems while still providing about 900 housing units.)

Regardless of how long the developer families have lived in Davis or how much they’ve donated, I don’t feel that it’s ethical for us to support this process, or a project that risks the health of families (PFAS chemicals) and environmental protections while failing to address affordability. We have much better alternatives to support our schools. Please join me in voting NO on V.

Rena Nayyar is a Davis resident.

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