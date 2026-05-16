CA DOJ: Abuses, Poor Conditions in Immigration Detention Amid Surge

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a new report Friday finding that conditions inside immigration detention facilities in California have worsened amid a major increase in the number of people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the May 15 news release from the California Department of Justice.

The report is the fifth issued by the California Department of Justice on conditions at immigration detention facilities operating in the state. According to the DOJ, inspections conducted at seven facilities in 2025 found widespread concerns related to medical care, overcrowding, food, staffing, due process barriers and conditions of confinement.

Bonta described the conditions as “cruel, inhumane and unacceptable,” arguing that the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign has led to a rapid increase in detainee populations while facilities have failed to meet basic needs.

The report found that the detainee population increased by approximately 162%, rising from 2,303 detainees during DOJ site visits in 2023 to 6,028 detainees during site visits in 2025. The DOJ stated that the increase appears to be driven in part by the administration’s refusal to release detainees on bond and its broader detention and deportation policies.

According to the report, most detainees did not have criminal histories and were classified as low security, despite federal claims that enforcement efforts have focused on individuals with criminal records.

DOJ inspectors found that the increase in detainees overwhelmed intake procedures and facility operations. At several facilities, detainees reported waiting days or weeks before receiving classification, housing assignments or required medical and mental health screenings.

During that time, some detainees reported sleeping on floors without access to basic necessities such as water, clothing or proper bedding. Detention facilities are generally required to complete intake screenings within 12 hours of arrival, but the DOJ found that this standard was not consistently met during the surge.

The report also raised concerns about medical care. Detainees at all seven facilities reported difficulty accessing medical appointments and receiving timely treatment, including emergency care. The DOJ found that detainees with chronic and acute medical conditions did not consistently receive referrals for follow-up treatment inside or outside the facilities.

Between September 2025 and March 2026, six detainees died in California immigration detention facilities, the highest number since the DOJ began conducting reviews in 2017. The DOJ said those deaths, combined with the findings of substandard conditions, raise serious concerns about whether facilities can safely detain the growing population.

Staffing shortages were also identified as a major issue. The DOJ found that staffing levels had not kept pace with the increase in detainees. At California City, inspectors found the facility was inadequately staffed when it opened and was not ready to accept detainees.

At Adelanto, where four recent deaths occurred, the detainee population grew from seven people in 2023 to 1,570 by early July 2025. According to the DOJ, medical and detention staffing levels failed to meet the needs of that rapid increase.

The report also documented concerns regarding food and water. Across most facilities, detainees reported improperly cooked food, irregular mealtimes, lack of dietary or allergy accommodations and difficulty accessing clean drinking water.

At Adelanto, detainees reported that water coolers remained empty for hours, and DOJ staff observed murky drinking water from a tap in the women’s housing unit. At Golden State Annex and Mesa Verde, detainees reported spending between $50 and $150 per week on commissary items to satisfy their hunger.

The DOJ also found that detainees across multiple facilities reported unsafe and unsanitary living conditions. At California City, detainees described extremely cold temperatures, leaks during rainy periods and a lack of weather-appropriate clothing. Some detainees reportedly modified socks to use as sleeves and covered air vents with paper to protect themselves from the cold.

The report further identified barriers to due process. Some detainees were denied access to phones for extended periods, limiting their ability to communicate with attorneys or family members. Language barriers also affected detainees’ ability to understand facility rules and procedures.

Use of force was another area of concern. The DOJ reported that staff at some facilities, including Adelanto and Desert View, appeared to overuse discipline and force. Multiple incidents involved the use of pepper spray against detainees.

At Otay Mesa, the DOJ found that detainees were strip-searched after each nonlegal contact visit. Detainees reported that the practice negatively affected their mental health and dignity.

The inspections were conducted under Assembly Bill 103, a California law requiring the DOJ to review and report on conditions inside immigration detention facilities through July 1, 2027. Bonta has sponsored Senate Bill 1399, which would remove the sunset provision and allow these reports to continue beyond 2027.

While the report focused on seven facilities active in 2025, the DOJ noted that an eighth facility, the Central Valley Annex, began receiving ICE detainees in April 2026. The DOJ said it will inspect all new facilities subject to AB 103 review.

Bonta said his office will continue working to provide transparency about conditions inside immigration detention facilities and to protect the civil rights of detained individuals. The DOJ will also host a community briefing on June 9 to share the findings of the report.

The report adds to ongoing concerns about the expansion of immigration detention in California and the ability of facilities to meet basic standards as detainee populations continue to rise.

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