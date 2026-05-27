Attorney Ryan Harrison Enters Yolo DA Appointment Process as Supervisors Launch Formal Recruitment

WOODLAND, Calif. — Employment attorney and former law enforcement officer Ryan Harrison has formally entered the process to become Yolo County’s next district attorney, arguing the office needs a fundamental shift away from what he described as overprosecution and toward a “smart on crime” philosophy centered on fairness, public trust and systemic reform.

Harrison’s announcement comes as the Yolo County Board of Supervisors has officially approved a recruitment process and timeline to appoint a new district attorney following the retirement of longtime District Attorney Jeff Reisig, effective May 15, 2026.

According to the county, Chief Deputy District Attorney Melinda Aiello will continue serving as acting district attorney during the recruitment and appointment process. Under California law, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for appointing a replacement to serve the remainder of the term through Jan. 8, 2029.

County officials said eligible candidates must be registered voters in Yolo County at the time of appointment and hold an active California State Bar license. The board directed staff to proceed with a recruitment process intended to provide “an opportunity for qualified candidates to apply while maintaining continuity in the operations of the District Attorney’s Office.”

The county’s process includes a two-week recruitment period, supplemental application questions, an initial qualification review by county leadership and Human Resources staff, and public interviews anticipated during the June 23 Board of Supervisors meeting. Formal appointment action is expected following those interviews.

Applications submitted through the process will be treated as public records under California law, with personal contact information redacted where required.

Harrison, who currently works as an employment attorney and serves as an appointee to the State Bar of California, said he decided to seek the appointment after community members urged him to enter the process following Reisig’s resignation.

“Well, as a former law enforcement officer with a master’s degree in criminal justice turned attorney who specializes in employment law, my career started off as someone committed to public safety and someone who was there to defend the innocent against people who need to do them harm,” Harrison said. “And it took a turn.”

Harrison said former Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg encouraged him to attend law school, though financial pressures eventually pushed him toward civil and employment law practice.

“When I went to law school, I found myself unable to afford to remain in law school unless I got a lucrative job at a firm practicing civil law, which ended up being my segue into employment,” Harrison said.

Harrison currently serves as an appointee of the California Supreme Court to the State Bar of California, which oversees attorney discipline and prosecutes misconduct by lawyers.

“I currently regulate the legal profession,” Harrison said. “I’m an appointee of the Supreme Court of California to the state bar, which has a prosecutorial arm. It prosecutes bad attorneys. It’s number one priority is to protect the public.”

According to Harrison, community members specifically encouraged him to seek the appointment because they believed the district attorney’s office needed a different direction.

“When they heard that Jeff Reisig resigned, they called me and said they wanted me to be in this spot because they think I can do a better job,” Harrison said. “And I agree with that.”

A central theme of Harrison’s candidacy is his contention that the district attorney’s office has become overly focused on punishment rather than broader public justice.

“One of the things that I hear the most, which kind of concerns me is that members of the DA’s office, I’ve heard Melinda Ayello say this, I’ve heard Jeff Reisik say this,” Harrison said. “They say, we do justice on behalf of victims.”

Harrison argued that prosecutors should instead focus on justice “on behalf of the people.”

“Their job is to pursue justice on behalf of the people,” Harrison said. “And my point is victim justice is different than people justice. People justice is what’s fair for the people, what’s fair for the people and what keeps the community safe. Victim justice can turn into vengeance.”

Harrison said one of his biggest concerns about the current office is what he characterized as overprosecution.

“My biggest concern is that I think the office has taken a very … I think they’re overprosecuting cases,” Harrison said.

He said he has heard “anecdotal accounts” from community members that raised concerns about fairness in prosecutions and argued public trust in the office has weakened.

“We want people in our community to believe and know that our district attorney is playing by the rules and being fair in the prosecution of crimes,” Harrison said.

Harrison pointed to research on incarceration and recidivism in support of alternatives to traditional prosecution models.

“The research has shown that there’s a criminogenic effect by locking people up,” Harrison said. “The longer they’re locked up, the more likely they are to be career criminals.”

He specifically referenced San Francisco’s “Back on Track” initiative developed during former San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris’ tenure.

“In San Francisco, they created the Back On Track program where low level offenders, young people commit crimes,” Harrison said. “They take a plea deal and the entry of the punishment is deferred.”

Harrison said those programs focus on employment, education and accountability rather than incarceration alone.

“Those are the type of smart on crime approaches that I think we should really look into in Yolo County,” Harrison said.

The attorney also raised concerns about racial disparities in prosecution and jury selection practices.

“Yolo County is a predominantly Latino community,” Harrison said. “Are Latinos being prosecuted disproportionately according to the demographical representation in the county?”

He also questioned whether Latino jurors may be disproportionately excluded from juries.

“What’s fair is to be judged by jury of your peers,” Harrison said. “And so do we have a situation where we have a Latino alleged offender being judged by a mostly white jury in a county that’s mostly Latino?”

Harrison further alleged he had heard concerns about prosecutors using peremptory challenges against judges based on race or ethnicity, though he did not provide specific examples during the interview.

“I’ll put it into that as DA,” Harrison said. “That’s not justice.”

Asked about the Board of Supervisors’ emphasis on continuity within the office, Harrison acknowledged that continuity may be important because of ongoing major prosecutions, particularly the Esparto warehouse explosion case and the Carlos Dominguez proceedings.

“But that doesn’t mean that someone like Melinda Aiello who’s had a couple of decades of prosecutorial experience can’t be made the lead prosecutor on the Esparto Fire case,” Harrison said.

Harrison argued the district attorney’s role is primarily leadership and policy direction rather than personally prosecuting cases.

“The DA is the moral compass for the agency, speaks for the agency, sets the tone for the agency, sets policy for the agency, but the DA does not prosecute cases,” Harrison said. “Those are for the deputies.”

He also suggested that a longtime prosecutor may not be best positioned to restore public confidence in the office.

“If the argument is that Melinda’s a very good prosecutor, therefore she should be DA, that’s not a good argument,” Harrison said. “Because somebody who has prosecuted people for a lifetime career, in my opinion, is not well suited to become DA in a county that has very little confidence in that office.”

Harrison acknowledged that critics may question his lack of direct criminal prosecution experience but argued his legal, administrative and law enforcement background provide a broader perspective.

“Well, first off, I’m a trial attorney,” Harrison said. “I’m a licensed attorney. I oversee an agency that prosecutes attorneys.”

He emphasized his role overseeing State Bar systems involving hundreds of thousands of attorneys and a budget significantly larger than the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

“I set policy for the state bar,” Harrison said. “I oversee the office of the chief trial counsel for the state bar.”

Harrison also highlighted his previous experience as a law enforcement officer protecting lawmakers and public officials.

“I’ve arrested people before,” Harrison said. “Not a lot of DAs can say that.”

During his law enforcement career, Harrison said he worked security assignments involving legislators, foreign dignitaries and bomb threat investigations.

“Whenever there was a package that suspected, we suspected it would explode like a bomb, a suspected bomb,” Harrison said. “I would be the officer dispatched to go inspect the potential bomb to make sure it wasn’t one.”

Harrison said his graduate studies in criminal justice also shaped his views on prosecution and reform.

“One of the people that I studied the most in that program was the DA of San Francisco, Kamala Harris, who had her smart on crime policies,” Harrison said.

Harrison closed the interview by emphasizing community engagement and public trust.

“I think that you can’t have public safety without public input,” Harrison said. “And as DA, I’ll be the type of person that you could call and talk to and I’ll be open to listening to you and to working with you.”

Harrison also explicitly identified himself politically during the interview.

“I’m against President Trump’s policies on ICE enforcement,” Harrison said. “I’m a Democrat and I believe on a smart on crime approach, I’m neither tough on crime nor soft on crime. I want to be smart on crime.”

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