Letter: Janene Beronio Backs Diane Ortiz for Yolo Superior Court Judge Seat

As I prepare to retire from the Yolo County Superior Court, I want to thank the voters for electing me in 2014 to serve the citizens of this county as a Judge; it has been an honor to do so. There are two candidates running for my position and I urge you to support Diane Ortiz to succeed me.

Diane Ortiz has spent most of her career working in the Yolo County Justice System as a Deputy District Attorney. She has extensive courtroom experience here in Yolo County including a substantial number of jury trials. Diane has built strong professional relationships in this county and she has a deep understanding of the Yolo Superior Court.

Ms. Ortiz has appeared in my courtroom on numerous occasions and I have been impressed by her integrity, sound judgment and her commitment to seek justice. She is an excellent listener, she pays careful attention to detail and she considers issues thoughtfully.

Diane is kind and compassionate. She has a strong moral character, a high ethical standard and she always strives to do the right thing. She has a wealth of legal knowledge and she evaluates complex matters objectively. She has a calm demeanor and she is patient. These are all attributes necessary for a judge to possess. Diane Ortiz has the courage to apply the law appropriately regardless of any political or social pressure and her decisions will be legally sound.

In addition to her professional qualifications, Diane genuinely cares about Yolo County and its citizens. Diane Ortiz will serve with distinction and uphold the highest judicial standards. Please vote for Diane Ortiz for Superior Court Judge.

Thank you,

Janene Beronio

Judge of the Yolo Superior Court

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