Davis Forum to Confront Homelessness, Examine Strategies for Systemic Issues

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By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — A newly-formed community group focused on homelessness issues in Davis is inviting residents to attend a public educational forum aimed at increasing understanding of homelessness and discussing strategies to address both the needs of unhoused residents and broader community concerns.

According to a flyer distributed by Housing 4 All Davis, the event is scheduled for June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Theatre in Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers state that the forum is intended to help residents better understand the realities facing unhoused people in Davis while addressing what they describe as common misconceptions about homelessness.

The flyer explains that Housing 4 All Davis is hosting the event “in order to to raise understanding and dispel some of the myths” surrounding homelessness. The group said the forum will provide information about “the conditions and challenges facing unhoused people and some of the strategies for meeting their needs and addressing community concerns.”

The program will begin with a presentation by CSU Sacramento professor Arturo Baiocchi, who is expected to discuss the demographics and living conditions of unhoused individuals.

A panel discussion will follow, featuring service providers and unhoused Davis residents. According to the event description, panelists will discuss a range of support strategies, including daytime respite services, safe parking programs, navigation services and pathways to stable housing.

The evening will conclude with an open, facilitated question-and-answer session.

Housing 4 All Davis describes itself as a new volunteer-led effort focused on understanding homelessness in the community and advocating for solutions. The group states that it is not yet a formal organization but plans to establish one later this year.

The forum comes as communities throughout California continue to grapple with rising housing costs, homelessness, service delivery challenges and public concerns about the impacts of homelessness on neighborhoods and public spaces.

Organizers say the event is designed to provide residents with an opportunity to hear directly from service providers and people who have experienced homelessness, while learning more about available programs and potential solutions.

Additional information about the event and the organization is available through Housing 4 All Davis.

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