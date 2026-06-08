Meditations: A Vision of the Foreseeable Future for Humanity

Renewed vigor and deeper understanding often follow a period of mourning. With the death of America and the collapse of the international order, awakening human beings must move to fill the vacuum, or the increasing worldwide authoritarianism of corrupt politicians will. Though mourning a death is natural and necessary, there’s no time to waste on trying to resurrect the international order.

More and more people realize that humankind faces an unprecedented ecological and evolutionary crisis, demanding a new way of thinking and feeling in an interdependent global society.

Politically, the United Nations, the only even partially global political body (though one founded on the separate sovereignty of now nearly 200 nation-states) is imperiled, even as the necessity for effective global governance becomes more obvious and urgent each month.

In the past, physical survival was the only issue. For billions of people today, it still is. But in rich countries like America, where the upper class and the upper middle class have hugely disproportionate wealth, most people with leisure time have simply quit caring about anything but themselves, and so don’t matter.

Even as the United States is in rapid decline, the American model has gone global. When the first person, probably the odious Elon Musk, accumulates a $1 trillion fortune, that wealth will exceed the total annual economic output of 125 countries!

It has been said many times, but it’s unconscionable that there’s so much poverty in a world where a few have such an obscene degree of wealth. The chasm between the haves, the have-nots, and barely hanging on has to close, or humankind will fall into the abyss between the walls.

Equipped with the new technologies such as the Internet and AI, the flow of insights and ideas has the potential to radically change people’s thinking, and expand opportunities across the globe. Therefore to take the fight for money and power, much less class struggle, as givens is to contribute to the division of humanity and the fragmentation of the Earth.

National borders matter less and less, even as national and ethnic identification increases more and more. Once again, nationalism and the “us versus them“ mindset has degenerated into tribalistic atavism and war.

No one can be sanguine about the future of humanity, since at best this is a time of terrible transition, and nobody knows whether humankind will make it. Homo sapiens does not have an infinite number of chances to change course, even though it’s human nature to believe there’s always more time. (Ironically, this may be the first time in history when people have used muddling through the crises of the past to avoid facing the crisis of the present.)

Obviously people must physically survive, and as social creatures we depend on others to do so. However, things have changed since Aristotle first defined humans as social creatures. To survive, inwardly at least, the individual human being can and must now be self- knowing. The hackneyed chorus of calls for “community“ only attest to the truth that there is no return to a right-wing or left-wing dream of the past “collective actions.“

What few seem to realize is that if we lose our spiritual potential, through unexamined self-centeredness, relentless consumerism and freaky mind control, man will continue to decimate the Earth, and nothing will matter.

In a decade or less, computers will be able to run many of the functions of government that are now so susceptible to the corruption of venal politicians. But contrary to Elon Musk, who hates the Earth and says, “I want to die on Mars,” technology will not save us.

A new mind, which sees the whole from one’s locality and sees and so takes responsibility for the Earth and humanity as a whole, is the indispensable transformation every serious person has to make. When enough people do so, it will ignite a psychological revolution that will change the disastrous course of humankind. If enough people do not do so, humankind will go out with a whimper if not a bang.

What is the practical political manifestation in the foreseeable future? With the end of the international order, the United Nations, based on the defunct premise of the sovereignty of separate nation-states, is utterly inadequate.

The UN may be necessary, at least in terms of its humanitarian agencies, but it certainly isn’t politically sufficient. The UN can only be salvaged and radically reformed into a genuine institution of global governance if it’s superseded by a new body, which reflects the reality of the global society and the potential of a genuine global civilization.

Africa is the ultimate homeland of every human being, since both ancient and modern humans first emerged on that continent. World citizens of the south and the north can build a global polity of world citizens in the evolutionary birthplace of humankind.

A global polity will, first and foremost, signify a revolution in human consciousness. Such a non-power-holding body will mark the beginning of the end of man’s ancient identification with particular groups as the source of security and the primary basis of political organization.

So a global polity will not be founded on personal, particular or parochial interests. It will serve humanity as a whole by helping to fill the dangerous vacuum of moral and ethical leadership in the world, which no pope of a corrupt church could possibly begin to fill. Its function will be to hold national governments and international institutions accountable for the diversity and health of the Earth, and the human prospect which depends on it.

And if it isn’t already too late for the United Nations, a global polity will supersede in principle and complement in practice the UN, providing impetus and oversight for its urgently needed reform into an effective institution of international law and governance.

Finally, a Global Consultum on the beleaguered continent of Africa will symbolize humankind coming full circle and starting again as an authentically planetary species.

Such a body of world citizens is not some distant dream. Indeed, as nationalism and military/coercive power spiral toward their inevitable dead end, it’s a tangible, urgent and realizable vision.

The future does not belong to homogenized humans, ‘virtual’ prisoners of consumeristic mind control, but to awakening human beings. The future belongs to everyone who can look up from the current miasma of darkness and still see the horizon on the good Earth, calling no one enemy.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: