Meditations: Renewing a Breakthrough

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A mammoth B-52, the workhorse of America’s Cold War nuclear bomber fleet, plunged to the ground a few minutes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in southern California so fast that the plane was unrecognizable. Eight crew members were killed.

The long-range heavy bomber, which can carry as much as 35 tons of bombs, was most recently used, in the infamous words of President Trump, to “bomb the hell out of Iran.” The B-52 first flew in 1955, and is undergoing another upgrade, this one for new engines, avionics, and of course, weapons, at a cost of $50 billion and rising, intended to keep it flying to 2055 and beyond.

In the 1980’s, after 15 years of the intensive philosophical inquiry of my youth into the question of how human disorder could evolve out of the natural order, I had a shattering experience with a B-52 that resolved the question for me at literally a gut level.

Ronald Reagan was in office and Mikhail Gorbachev was little known outside the Soviet Union. The Cold War was at its nadir, and many people justifiably feared nuclear war, as they do again today. For nearly 40 years an uneasy truce between the US and USSR had held, nearly rupturing several times, most notably during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

At the time, I was at a small state college in the geographical center of California. Since no river ran through that part of the Central Valley (which is rainless for nearly six months of the year), I established a routine of driving 20 minutes outside town a few times a week to walk and take a meditation beside the Merced River, the same river that runs through Yosemite Valley.

My time by the river was always deeply regenerative. There were many riparian species of birds and other wildlife to observe along the lush banks. Often a deeply meditative state would ensue from the passive observation as the divisive observer dissolved, and undirected attention gathered energy and swept away psychological memory and the past.

My inquiry into the “riddle of man” peaked during this moment. I simply had to find out: How did this cosmic contradiction between the dynamic order of nature and the increasing disorder of humankind arise?

After all, humans evolved along with all other life on earth, by same basic principles that Darwin had discovered in the 19th century. Yet even in my late teens it was clear that the human race was moving headlong in the opposite direction of life, fragmenting the earth to the breaking point.

During deeper states of meditation, when symbols and memory no longer mediate experiencing, the mind grows very still, and the entire organism becomes tremendously sensitive. Colors are sharper, and one hears things further away than during ‘normal,’ mediated consciousness.

It was during such a state of heightened sensitivity by the Merced River that one of the most shattering events of my life occurred.

I heard it first as a distant roar. In the next instant I knew exactly what it was—a B-52 from nearby Castle Air Force Base (closed after the Cold War ostensibly ended). I knew at that moment that the thing was going to fly directly overhead.

I had seen and heard the monstrous bombers from a distance before of course, these behemoths of the nuclear age, but they always took a flight path away from the river.

First built three-quarters of a century ago, many B-52’s are still in use. They were used to rain “conventional” carnage upon America’s newfound enemies in Afghanistan and Iraq, but were designed to deliver nuclear bombs to Soviet cities in the event of war. During the Cold War, the huge planes carried nuclear weapons on their training runs, ready to be armed in minutes should the world-ending order come.

It took the plane the better part of a minute to reach the place where I was standing. The noise grew indescribably loud, with reverberations so intense that the ground literally began to shake beneath my feet.

Suddenly the gargantuan, horrifying thing was directly over me, its engines screaming beyond any meaning of sound, roaring not just in my ears but also in my chest and guts. The sinister thing was so close I could read the lettering on its black underbelly.

Irrationally, like an animal scared out its wits, I started to run back to the car, but it was too far away. Then defiance rose in me and I stopped, held firm, and gazed into the belly of the beast.

It all came together at that moment, all the years of questioning and probing into the human condition. I wanted to find out, and here it was, the evil of man as shatteringly clear as the noise beyond noise pile-driving me into the ground.

Beyond words, beyond conception, in my shaking gut, I saw: This thing is man, I am man, the maker of this thing.

The psychological separation that gives rise to evil was gone, and with it, fear and horror were gone. There was just the fact—a woefully misguided species possessing the power of stars, exemplified by this machine and its contents of pure destruction. I felt a strange beauty in the contradiction, and a compassion that came from beyond me.

I was a naked human looking into the darkest core of myself as a human. That B-52 carrying nuclear weapons was a tremendous manifestation of nature gone wrong, a culmination of man’s wrong turning, the total misuse of the evolutionary adaptation of “higher thought.”

I saw that without abiding insight and understanding of self-knowing, disorder inevitably emerges out of cosmic and terrestrial order after the evolution of symbolic thought. Insight and understanding remain the virtually untapped remedy.

The answer I was looking for was within me, as it is within all of us. It just took a hell of a lot of noise and shaking for me to fully realize it.

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