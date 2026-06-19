Brooklyn Judge Denies Remote Rehab, Accused Ordered to Dual In-Person

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn judge denied an accused man’s request to participate in a court-ordered rehabilitation program by phone, a decision that could complicate his ability to complete that program alongside a separate Manhattan court-mandated program requiring in-person attendance.

The accused had multiple bench warrants and appeared voluntarily in court Thursday on a returning warrant. He is currently participating in a rehabilitation program mandated by the Manhattan courts for a prior offense, which he must attend in person, according to his defense attorney, Ting-yu Wang.

He is now required to attend a rehabilitation program through the Brooklyn Justice Initiatives, an alternative to standard prison sentences that includes supervised release.

Deputy Public Defender Wang requested that the accused be released with no bail and also receive supervised release. Should this happen, the accused could complete the Brooklyn Justice Initiatives program at the same time as the Manhattan program.

To ensure he was able to complete both programs in a timely and “efficient” manner, DPD Wang asked Judge Juan Abreu if the accused could complete the Brooklyn program over the phone, as the Manhattan program requires in-person attendance.

Judge Abreu responded that it “would have been more efficient if [the accused] had shown up to court,” referring to his past bench warrants.

DPD Wang’s request was denied, and the accused must attend both programs in person and return to court Sept. 9, 2026.

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