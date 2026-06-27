California Legislature Approves $11.25 Billion Affordable Housing Bond for November Ballot

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Legislature has approved an $11.25 billion affordable housing bond that, if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as expected, will appear before voters on the Nov. 3 statewide general election ballot as the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026.

The legislation, SB 417, passed the State Senate this week and represents one of the state’s largest proposed investments in affordable housing, homeownership and housing infrastructure in recent years. The measure is designed to expand funding for affordable rental housing, housing for veterans, farmworker housing, student housing and infrastructure needed to support new residential development across California.

Supporters argue the bond is necessary to address California’s ongoing housing shortage, rising home prices and growing affordability crisis while leveraging additional federal housing resources.

“The Senate’s passage of the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026 gives Californians a meaningful opportunity to invest in our future by accelerating the development of tens of thousands of shovel-ready homes across the state,” said State Sen. Jesse Arreguín, chair of the Senate Housing Committee.

“From lifting people out of homelessness to expanding pathways to homeownership, this bond makes a significant investment in affordability and stability,” Arreguín added.

He also highlighted provisions directed toward younger Californians.

“I am proud to have advocated for dedicated funding for youth and student housing, ensuring young Californians have the stable housing and resources they need to achieve independence and thrive as adults,” Arreguín said.

“This $11.25 billion bond advances proven housing solutions that will make the California Dream more attainable, affordable, and accessible for generations to come.”

According to supporters of the legislation, California continues to face one of the nation’s most severe housing affordability challenges.

The legislation cites housing market data showing the median California home sold for approximately $930,000 in May. In the Bay Area, average home prices are approaching $1.5 million, placing homeownership beyond the reach of many working families.

State housing officials estimate California must plan for more than 2.5 million additional homes by 2031 to meet projected demand. Supporters contend achieving that level of production will require substantial public investment alongside private development.

If approved by voters, the bond would allow California to leverage additional federal housing funding, including federal housing tax credits, with the goal of stretching state dollars further while supporting the construction of tens of thousands of affordable homes statewide.

Supporters also say the investments would generate thousands of construction jobs while expanding affordable housing opportunities throughout California.

The largest single allocation in the proposal is $5.1 billion for the state’s Multifamily Housing Program, which finances affordable rental housing developments.

The bond would also provide $1.25 billion in homeownership assistance for veterans through revenue bonds and $1.15 billion for the Housing Rehabilitation Loan Fund.

Additional funding includes $750 million for the Portfolio Reinvestment Program, $600 million for the CalHome homeownership program and $500 million for the Home Purchase Assistance Fund.

Another $500 million would be dedicated to the Infill Infrastructure Grant Program to help finance infrastructure needed to support housing construction.

Farmworker housing would receive $450 million through the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Fund.

The proposal also includes $350 million for new affordable student housing projects at University of California and California State University campuses.

Tribal housing initiatives would receive $200 million through the Tribal Housing Grant Program, while another $200 million would be allocated to the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

An additional $200 million would be dedicated to acquiring and rehabilitating existing affordable housing.

Beyond direct housing construction, the legislation includes funding intended to expand local infrastructure capacity and strengthen innovative local housing programs.

Under the proposal, infill infrastructure grants would be available to local governments and affordable housing developers to help finance roads, utilities and other infrastructure necessary to make residential projects feasible.

The legislation also would provide resources for local and regional housing trust funds intended to leverage local, federal, private and philanthropic funding for housing projects tailored to community needs.

The measure now awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. If signed, California voters will decide the fate of the $11.25 billion bond during the Nov. 3 general election.

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