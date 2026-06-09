California Launches New DOJ Affordability Response Team to Combat Rising Costs

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LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of a new Affordability Response Team within the California Department of Justice, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the nation aimed at combating unlawful business practices that contribute to California’s growing affordability crisis.

The announcement, made in Los Angeles, comes as Californians continue to grapple with rising costs for housing, groceries, healthcare, childcare, utilities and other necessities. The new team will draw expertise from multiple divisions within the Department of Justice to investigate and pursue individuals and corporations accused of engaging in unlawful conduct that drives up costs for consumers.

“Californians, we hear you: The cost of living is much too high. For many people in our state the cost of a week off work, a set of new tires, or a trip to the grocery store — let alone a mortgage or a visit to the emergency room — are not within reach,” Bonta said in a statement announcing the initiative.

“Today, I am proud to announce the launch of my office’s Affordability Response Team. Comprised of legal experts from across DOJ, the Affordability Response Team will work to investigate and go after practices that are unlawfully raising costs. It will create a pipeline to tackle affordability from all angles — whether it be unlawful behavior by corporations, landlords, scammers, or policies that are driving up prices,” he added.

Bonta said the effort reflects a broader commitment by the state to address economic pressures affecting millions of Californians.

“Hardworking Californians deserve fair prices, deserve the ability to make enough to meet their basic needs — and also deserve to have the experiences, vacations, and joys that make life richer,” Bonta said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the affordability crisis has reached a point where many Californians struggle not only to meet basic needs but also to afford activities and experiences that have traditionally been part of middle-class life.

The department cited housing shortages, increasing grocery prices, healthcare and childcare costs, predatory corporate behavior and federal economic policies as contributing factors. The office noted that low-income households, communities of color, individuals with disabilities and young adults are disproportionately affected by rising costs.

State officials highlighted data showing that 23% of Californians between the ages of 18 and 24 live in poverty. The department also reported that seven out of 10 Californians say healthcare expenses place a financial strain on their households.

The Attorney General’s Office argued that the scope and complexity of the affordability crisis require a multifaceted response that combines consumer protection, antitrust enforcement, housing oversight and labor protections.

As California’s chief law enforcement officer, Bonta said his office has already pursued actions targeting conduct believed to contribute to rising costs. The Affordability Response Team is intended to strengthen and coordinate those efforts while creating an ongoing pipeline for future investigations and enforcement actions.

The department framed the affordability crisis as part of a broader national trend in which household costs continue to rise while many workers see limited wage growth.

According to information released by the Attorney General’s Office, food prices are expected to increase by 3.4% over the next year, prompting some households to skip meals or rely on food banks. Utility and gasoline costs have also increased, while wage growth has remained uneven.

The department cited economic data showing that since the 1970s, wages for the bottom 90% of earners have risen by 44%, while wages for the top 1% have increased by more than 180%.

The Attorney General’s Office also pointed to growing consumer debt as evidence of financial strain. According to the department, U.S. credit card debt reached a record $1.28 trillion by the end of 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, the share of credit card balances that were at least 90 days delinquent rose to 13.12%, the highest level in 15 years.

At the same time, the department noted that wealth has become increasingly concentrated among the nation’s highest earners. The office reported that the top 1% of Americans hold 32% of the nation’s wealth and that chief executive compensation rose nearly 6% to an average of $17.7 million.

The Attorney General’s Office also criticized policies pursued by President Donald Trump’s administration, arguing that federal actions have worsened affordability challenges. The department pointed to reduced antitrust enforcement, tariff policies and efforts to weaken consumer protection agencies as factors contributing to rising costs.

The new Affordability Response Team will focus on a wide range of sectors affecting household budgets.

One major focus area will be grocery, utility and fuel costs. The department said the team will continue efforts to address alleged anticompetitive conduct and price coordination that may increase everyday expenses for consumers.

Among recent actions highlighted by the Attorney General’s Office was a May 2026 settlement with Agri Stats involving allegations of unlawful meat price coordination. The office also cited litigation involving Amazon and efforts to make evidence in that case publicly available.

Housing and insurance costs will represent another major area of focus. The department said the team will address California’s housing shortage, unlawful landlord practices and rising insurance premiums.

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted a February 2026 settlement with a Redding property management company accused of violating the Tenant Protection Act and a November 2025 settlement with Greystar involving allegations of participation in an algorithmic rent alignment scheme.

Healthcare affordability will also be a priority. According to the department, the team will examine healthcare industry consolidation and rising medical and prescription drug costs.

The Attorney General’s Office pointed to actions taken this year involving senior care services in Fresno County and opposition to proposed federal expansions of catastrophic health insurance plans.

Additional focus areas include childcare, education, retirement security, entertainment pricing, banking and lending practices, worker protections and consumer scams.

The department cited actions ranging from efforts to protect retirement investments and childcare funding to litigation involving Live Nation and Ticketmaster, settlements with financial institutions and enforcement actions against robocall operations and ticket scams.

The Attorney General’s Office said the team will also continue pursuing wage and labor violations that affect workers’ earning power. Previous actions have included settlements involving worker misclassification and advocacy related to federal tariff policies.

Consumer fraud remains another major concern. The department said it will continue warning Californians about investment scams, job scams, robocalls and fraudulent schemes targeting consumers.

As part of the initiative, the Department of Justice is encouraging Californians to report suspected misconduct.

The Housing Justice Team is accepting complaints and tips related to housing issues through housing@doj.ca.gov. The department also directs tenants seeking legal assistance to legal aid organizations through LawHelpCA.org.

The department is also encouraging consumers and businesses to submit reports of potential antitrust violations, including alleged price-fixing, collusion and monopolization, through the state’s antitrust complaint process.

Consumers with concerns about businesses or potential violations of consumer protection laws can also file complaints through the California Department of Justice reporting system.

Bonta said the launch of the Affordability Response Team sends a clear message that California intends to aggressively pursue unlawful practices that increase costs for residents already struggling with the state’s affordability challenges.

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