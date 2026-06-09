CA Adds 131,534 Jobs, Defying National Economic Slowdown under Trump

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California added approximately 131,534 jobs during the 12 months ending in the first quarter of 2026, more than any other state in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released by the state this week.

The figures come as national job growth has slowed during President Donald Trump’s second term, with California officials pointing to continued gains in key industries including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, health care and logistics.

Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted the state’s role in driving national economic growth.

“California isn’t just keeping pace with the national economy — we’re driving it. From clean energy and advanced manufacturing to health care and logistics, the industries shaping the future are growing here. That’s why California remains a world-leading economy and America’s engine of job creation,” Newsom said.

State officials said California’s workforce continues to be a major factor behind the state’s economic performance.

“California’s workforce is one of the state’s greatest strengths and a key reason our economy continues to grow and adapt. California workers are powering the industries shaping the future of the national economy,” said California Labor Secretary Stewart Knox.

According to newly released data from the California Employment Development Department, the state added 97,200 jobs during the first four months of 2026, averaging approximately 24,300 new jobs per month through April.

The state also recorded a year-over-year increase of 101,500 non-farm jobs between April 2025 and April 2026, representing a 0.56% increase that exceeded the national rate during the same period.

State officials characterized the figures as evidence that California has remained resilient despite slower economic growth nationwide.

California has also continued to invest heavily in workforce development and strategic industries. According to the state, more than 142,000 workers received training in 2025, while more than 61,000 new jobs were created in strategic industry sectors through the California Jobs First initiative.

The initiative is designed to support business development and economic growth across California’s 13 economic regions by funding projects intended to strengthen regional economies and workforce opportunities.

Long-term employment trends also show substantial growth in California’s labor market. State officials reported that employers have added approximately 1.8 million jobs since 2016, accounting for roughly 12% of all job growth in the United States during that period.

Much of that growth has been concentrated in sectors such as technology, health care, logistics, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, industries that continue to play a major role in the state’s economy.

The state’s economic performance extends beyond employment figures.

According to a recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California, California’s gross domestic product reached $4.3 trillion in 2025, accounting for approximately 14% of the nation’s economy.

The report found that California’s economy grew by 90% over the last 25 years, outpacing national economic growth of 69% during the same period.

Additional analysis cited by state officials suggests California continues to play an outsized role in national economic activity.

According to a recent analysis by Bloomberg, California generated approximately 40% of U.S. stock market growth while representing less than 12% of the nation’s population. The analysis also found that the state attracted roughly two-thirds of all U.S. venture capital investment.

State officials argue that those figures reflect California’s continued position as a center of innovation, investment and job creation, even as economic growth slows in other parts of the country.

The Employment Development Department said additional labor market data and monthly employment reports are available through its Labor Market Information Division.

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