California Public Defenders Launch ‘Motions Bank’ Amidst Workload Crisis

As California public defenders continue to confront overwhelming caseloads, staffing shortages and mounting demands on their time, a new partnership between the California Public Defenders Association and the Berkeley Technology and Justice Lab is seeking to provide a practical tool to improve efficiency and strengthen legal representation.

The initiative, known as the Motions Bank, is a digital repository containing decades of public defense legal work, including motions, writs, legal treatises, training materials and other litigation resources.

The project represents a modernization of an earlier California Public Defenders Association database that had existed for decades but had become increasingly outdated and difficult to use.

The Motions Bank addresses a growing need within public defense offices as attorneys are asked to do more with fewer resources.

The tool arrives as policymakers and advocates continue debating the future of indigent defense funding in California, including discussions surrounding Assembly Concurrent Resolution 159 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra, which calls attention to excessive public defender workloads and the need for systemic reforms.

According to CPDA Executive Director Kate Chatfield, the idea behind the Motions Bank builds on a long tradition of public defenders sharing legal strategies and research with one another.

“The Motion Bank is basically, it’s something that CPDA has had for many years and CPDA was actually an early innovator in this space back in terms of building a database that attorneys could use to share their work and to get assistance from other attorneys across the state in terms of the motions they were filing, the arguments they were making and it also has other information in it that’s helpful that’s useful for public defense,” Chatfield said.

The original system, however, had become increasingly obsolete.

“However, the database that we had was built probably in the early ’90s, so it was quite outdated and difficult to search and definitely not as useful as we would have wanted,” Chatfield explained.

Seeking a technological upgrade, CPDA partnered with the Berkeley Technology and Justice Lab, a program focused on creating digital tools in collaboration with defense attorneys, incarcerated people and their families.

“We connected with them and they offered to, as part of their work, to build the database for us,” Chatfield said. “They took the documents that we had. It took them about a year.”

Chatfield described the collaboration as a natural fit because of the lab’s prior work developing technology projects designed to assist incarcerated people and justice-system stakeholders.

“It was a great partnership and they built for public defenders this database that is now up and running and available for all CPDA members to use,” she said. “And it’s a way to share and to access work from other attorneys around the state.”

The Motions Bank contains more than 10,000 legal documents and related resources gathered from decades of public defense practice in California. Public defenders and other defense professionals can upload documents from past cases, search for legal arguments, identify relevant precedent and review successful litigation strategies developed by colleagues across the state.

Unlike emerging artificial intelligence systems that generate legal filings, the Motions Bank is built around actual legal work product created by practicing attorneys.

“It’s really important because as we know, there’s a public defender crisis right now and that public defender’s offices are having to do more work with fewer resources,” Chatfield said.

She noted that financial pressures have contributed to challenges both within California and nationally.

“There are all sorts of reasons why that’s happening in California,” she said. “There are all sorts of reasons, mostly financial, why that’s happening across the country.”

As workloads increase, attorneys often have less time to conduct extensive legal research and draft motions from scratch. Chatfield said the Motions Bank is intended to help public defenders benefit from the work already performed by colleagues facing similar legal issues.

“You really need the assistance of your colleagues more than ever in terms of assisting with sharing a problem, a case that they’ve had in the past and doing work on the law that another attorney can take advantage of,” she said.

Chatfield noted that the repository consists of genuine legal filings and research materials.

“This is not AI generated motions,” she said. “These are actual motions and actual writs and other work and other original work that attorneys have done that they willingly share with their colleagues in the hope that it could help somebody else in a case that they have.”

The database also appears particularly relevant at a time when California public defenders are responding to significant appellate rulings that may require extensive litigation. During the interview, discussion turned to recent writ litigation stemming from major court decisions affecting criminal procedure and pretrial detention.

Chatfield noted that attorneys have already begun sharing legal work related to those developments.

“Those writs, those sample writs, those template writs, like the work that’s being done is being shared through the motion database, for example,” she said.

The platform functions much like a conventional legal database. Users can search by keyword, narrow results by date and locate materials relevant to specific legal issues.

“It’s pretty simple,” Chatfield said. “It’s like any database search tool, you’re putting in the terms, you can put in some date limitations, put in some other salient information to get a document back that you would like to read and that could be useful to you.”

The system also includes privacy protections designed to ensure that attorneys can share documents responsibly.

“It also has a tool in it for attorneys and others to redact when they upload a document can redact any information from the document,” Chatfield explained. “It’s an automatic redaction tool that will allow an attorney to redact any information they wouldn’t want out there.”

She stressed that most materials being uploaded are already public court filings rather than confidential client records.

“Most of what attorneys are submitting in this are motions that they’ve filed already,” Chatfield said. “So these are generally public documents. They’re not uploading anything confidential.”

The Motions Bank may prove especially valuable for smaller public defender offices that lack specialized appellate units, research divisions or extensive internal document repositories.

“That’s exactly right,” Chatfield said when asked whether the resource would primarily benefit smaller offices. “That’s probably how it’s going to be used.”

While larger offices often maintain internal brief banks and dedicated legal support teams, many smaller jurisdictions operate with fewer institutional resources.

“There are some offices that have their own writs and appeals departments and their own attorneys and their own internal brief banks and other things,” Chatfield noted. “But this becomes a way for attorneys who maybe don’t have such resources to benefit from colleagues across the state.”

The repository also serves a broader educational function beyond simply saving time.

Public defenders routinely spend hours researching case law, drafting motions and preparing arguments after long days in court. The ability to review previous filings may expose attorneys to legal theories, precedents and strategies they otherwise might not encounter.

“You want to have the tools, you need to have the tools to effectively to zealously represent them to get them out of custody when you can,” Chatfield said, discussing the importance of motions practice.

She described legal writing as one of the most time-consuming aspects of criminal defense work.

“As much as it’s just as attorneys know and others know, it’s really, it’s sitting at your computer and just writing, writing, writing and researching,” Chatfield said. “And even if you’re in the trial court as well, you still, for a lot of attorneys, they’re going back to their offices at night and they’re just writing, writing, writing after a day in court, writing and researching.”

The Motions Bank, she said, is intended to help ease that burden.

“This tool is a way to help them with their work,” Chatfield said.

At the same time, she emphasized that attorneys cannot simply copy and file another lawyer’s motion. Every case presents unique facts and legal issues requiring individualized analysis.

“Of course every case is unique, every case turns on its own facts,” Chatfield said.

Still, access to previous work can provide valuable guidance.

“It’s help like, ‘Hey, there’s this case out there that says this, this is how I used it in my case,’” she said.

Beyond efficiency, Chatfield argued that the repository promotes professional development and legal education.

“It’s not only saving time, but it’s also, it’s an education tool,” she said. “You can be doing searches as we all know. It’s like, ‘I never knew about that case. I missed that.’ Or, ‘Wow, that’s a great argument.’”

She added that the process of reviewing colleagues’ work can strengthen advocacy and expand attorneys’ understanding of the law.

“It’s also a way to generate creativity and to generate … maybe that’s not the right way to phrase it, but to also educate in the process of researching,” Chatfield said.

As California continues to debate how best to address public defender workloads and ensure effective representation for indigent clients, the Motions Bank offers one example of how technology and collaboration can help stretch limited resources.

Chatfield said that while digital tools alone cannot solve chronic underfunding, they can help attorneys work more efficiently, share expertise and strengthen representation for clients navigating the criminal legal system.

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