COURT WATCH: Dominguez Retrial Weighs Mental Health vs. Forensic Evidence

Experts and eyewitnesses continue to take the stand in People v. Dominguez

WOODLAND, Calif. — The retrial of Carlos Reales Dominguez proceeded Wednesday as jurors heard testimony from a series of expert and law enforcement witnesses, including the coroner who conducted Karim Abou Najm’s autopsy, a former Davis Police Department property and evidence supervisor, and a Davis police corporal who helped uncover key evidence in the case.

Dominguez is being retried for the 2023 killings of Karim Abou Najm and David Breaux, as well as the stabbing of Kimberlee Guillory. A jury last year acquitted him of first-degree murder but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on manslaughter and attempted murder charges, resulting in a mistrial.

Several issues have emerged throughout the case, most notably questions surrounding Dominguez’s mental state. Following his arrest in May 2023, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was subsequently committed to a state hospital for treatment.

The focus of the case has shifted from whether Dominguez committed the crimes to whether he had the mental capacity to understand his actions and form intent at the time.

On Wednesday, Deputy District Attorneys Matthew De Moura and Alex Kian called the coroner who performed Abou Najm’s autopsy to testify.

The autopsy revealed 40 stab wounds across Abou Najm’s body, including injuries to his arms, chest, lip and legs, as well as multiple lacerations.

De Moura presented the coroner with photographs taken during the autopsy and asked her to identify and explain each stab wound and laceration she documented.

She described the length and depth of each stab wound in inches and explained the direction in which the weapon penetrated the body, such as from left to right.

She also reported that there were 600 mL of blood in Abou Najm’s lungs and that a stab wound to his lip resulted in a missing tooth.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson asked the coroner only a few questions, seeking clarification on whether a person who is unconscious could still have their eyes open or continue breathing after sustaining injuries to the heart and lungs.

He also asked whether such injuries could cause gurgling, gasping or choking.

She responded, to the best of her knowledge, yes to both questions.

The property and evidence supervisor of the Fairfield Police Department was then called to testify. She held a similar position with the Davis Police Department at the time of the murders and the stabbing of Guillory.

She was asked to identify which pieces of evidence came into her custody and where they were sent when they were no longer in her possession.

Those items included a leather knife sheath, which she sent to the Sacramento Crime Lab after completing the required evidence forms. The sheath was tested for DNA and fingerprints.

She also received a bloodstained card from the Yolo County Coroner’s Office, which she sent to the Sacramento Crime Lab for testing.

She was also responsible for a water bottle that was sent to the Sacramento Crime Lab for fingerprint analysis and later to the California Department of Justice.

She received a Smith & Wesson knife recovered from Dominguez at the time of his arrest, which was sent to the Department of Justice for DNA testing, along with the clothing Dominguez was wearing when he was arrested.

Hutchinson declined to cross-examine the witness.

A Davis police corporal who discovered critical evidence in the case was then called to the stand.

He testified that he and his partner self-dispatched to the west side of state Highway 113 near Crystal Grove Lane, not far from Sycamore Park where Abou Najm was killed, after hearing reports of the incident over the radio.

While searching the area for suspects and evidence, the officer said they discovered a light turquoise bicycle and a black water bottle.

Testimony presented the previous day indicated the bicycle belonged to Abou Najm.

The officer testified that he observed “reddish marks and streaks” resembling blood on the water bottle, as well as on various parts of the bicycle, including the stitching on the seat, the right brake handle and the brake-line cable.

The trial is scheduled to reconvene on June 4, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. in Yolo County Superior Court, Department 14.

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