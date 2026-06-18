Court Watch: Testimony Resumes in Dominguez Retrial as Detective, Former Partner Take the Stand

WOODLAND, Calif. — Testimony reconvened Tuesday in the retrial of Carlos Dominguez in Yolo County Superior Court, as jurors heard video surveillance footage from Dominguez’s 2023 police interview and later listened to testimony from a former friend and romantic partner from his time at the University of California, Davis.

Dominguez remains in custody facing charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and a prior felony conviction. Judge Stephen Mock declared a mistrial after the 10-week case resulted in a hung jury that found Dominguez not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder but remained deadlocked on all remaining charges.

The continuation of the trial began at 9:30 a.m. with Police Sgt. Stephen Ramos taking the stand. During his testimony, the court watched video surveillance footage from May 3-4, 2023, in which Ramos questioned Dominguez.

In the surveillance video, Ramos and his partner asked questions surrounding Dominguez’s third victim. “Do you wish she died?” they asked. Dominguez responded, “No.” This was followed by, “Are you glad she lived?” Dominguez responded, “Yeah.” The officers then asked, “Why?” Dominguez answered, “Because.”

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson cross-examined Ramos to ensure that his report aligned with the answers Dominguez gave when he was initially arrested in 2023. This was due to the fact that Dominguez appeared to be nonresponsive in portions of the video shown in court.

Ramos was asked whether he had any training in handling people experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia. This was due to the fact that Dominguez had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was going through psychosis during the time of the killings. Ramos said that he had not received such training before.

Before court ended, Dominguez’s friend and romantic partner from his time at the University of California, Davis, took the stand.

Deputy District Attorney Matt DeMoura and Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson both asked her questions to better understand the relationship between Dominguez and the witness.

It was a short series of questions before the court took a break. The questions focused on how she met the accused and the nature of their relationship. The attorneys asked where she met him, where they used to spend time together and when a romantic relationship began to form.

The case was set to reconvene Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Department 14, where Dominguez’s college friend is expected to remain on the stand for further testimony.

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