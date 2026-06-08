Cicero Institute Linked to Firms Profiting from Criminalizing Homelessness

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new research brief released Sunday by the National Homelessness Law Center found that the Cicero Institute, a right-wing think tank that has pushed anti-homeless laws across the country, has “deep financial connections to industries poised to profit from the very same anti-homeless policies peddled by the Cicero Institute’s lobbyists,” raising questions about the financial motivations behind the nation’s growing criminalization of homelessness.

The brief was released through the Housing Not Handcuffs Campaign and prepared with research from the Public Accountability Initiative/LittleSis, the NHLC reported.

“We have long known who is the most harmed by these laws — our neighbors who can’t afford rent and have no choice but to live outside,” the NHLC states. “The research below sheds light on who might benefit from the surge in anti-homeless policies.”

The Cicero Institute was founded by Joe Lonsdale, a billionaire venture capitalist, co-founder of Palantir Technologies and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, according to NHLC.

The institute has “authored and lobbied for versions of template bills in ten states that make it a crime to sleep outside even if there are not enough shelter beds,” and submitted a brief in the Supreme Court case Johnson v. Grants Pass in favor of arresting and ticketing people for sleeping outside, the report states.

The institute also “advocates for forced treatment, forced labor, and detention camps,” according to NHLC.

“These are the kinds of policies that have directly led to the harassment, jailing, and even death of homeless people,” the report states.

On the question of private prisons, the report identifies close ties between Lonsdale and an organization attempting to operate what it describes as a private “nonprofit” prison, according to NHLC.

That organization, now known as Social Purpose Corrections (SPC), “was incorporated under the name Social Profit Corrections,” the report notes.

It is also run by a former longtime warden at CoreCivic, “one of the largest for-profit prison and immigrant detention camp operators in the U.S.,” according to NHLC.

The connections between the Cicero Institute and Social Purpose Corrections are extensive, the report states.

Cicero is listed as a “partner” on Social Purpose Corrections’ website, Lonsdale has praised the organization publicly on his blog, and “a prominent Cicero staff member has written opinion pieces in support of private prisons without disclosing ties to SPC,” according to NHLC.

The scale of jailing homeless people is already significant, the report notes.

New reporting cited in the brief shows that during one week in May, 53% of people in one New Mexico county jail were there because they experienced homelessness, according to NHLC.

“In the one year following the passage of a Cicero template law in Kentucky, a single county charged 178 people with unlawful camping charges,” the report states.

8VC, Lonsdale’s venture capital firm, “is connected to and invested in companies that profit from surveillance, fear, policing, and are connected to the prison industry,” according to NHLC.

Investments include Palantir Technologies, which “sells data analytics software to governments for policing and surveillance and is a key cog in Trump’s attacks on immigrants,” and Citizen, “an app allowing everyday people to act as vigilantes and (often falsely) report crimes,” the report states.

Lonsdale is also connected to Gothams LLC, which “has supported infrastructure for immigration detention facilities in Texas and Florida,” according to NHLC.

The CEO of Gothams LLC sits on the 8VC advisory board and “has also expressed interest in providing homeless services,” the report notes.

On defense lobbying, Cicero Action, the Cicero Institute’s c4 entity, paid $80,000 in both 2024 and 2025 to lobby on issues related to military contracts and defense spending, “topics that are entirely disconnected from the organization’s publicly stated mission,” according to NHLC.

The same lobbying firm also advocates for several of 8VC’s portfolio companies in the defense sector, including Palantir Technologies, which also “provides military intelligence for drone strikes and contracts heavily with the U.S. military and ICE,” the report states.

Lonsdale donated $1 million to Trump-affiliated political groups during the 2024 election, including as a backer of the Musk-founded America PAC, and hosted a $50,000-per-person fundraiser for JD Vance, according to NHLC.

The report concludes that lawmakers and community organizations face a clear choice, according to NHLC.

“It is deeply troubling that the founder of the Cicero Institute and his billionaire friends are in a position to profit from these laws and the lives of the far too many people in America who have no choice but to sleep outside,” the report states.

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