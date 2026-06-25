Meditations | Making a Conscious Evolutionary Leap

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As I stopped on the bike to look at the hills, about 100 crows landed around me. They were on the ground by the dozens, and dozens more alighted buildings nearby.

Crows are very smart, and I could feel their awareness as they descended. Indigenous people do not dismiss such encounters, but moderns, cut off from nature, brush them off as superstition.

I couldn’t ignore them, especially when they made a final circle around me, and then flew away, every one of them. People often think crows represent bad luck or a bad omen. But there were too many of them for such a limited, personal metaphysical meaning.

It felt more like what much of the literature on crows says, that they “symbolize transformation and change, especially spiritual and emotional change.”

Do crows have brains capable of symbolic activity? Experiments have shown that they can perform complex sequential tasks involving simple planning, so they must have at least a rudimentary capability to think symbolically.

Unlike humans however, they certainly don’t mediate experience with symbols, fabricate a separate self, and store useless psychological content in memory.

Symbolic activity is both our great gift and great curse as a species. On one hand, the evolution of conscious symbolic thought is the single greatest adaptation that evolution has ever produced on Earth. It allowed Homo sapiens to adapt to nearly every environment and grow to over 8 billion people.

On the other hand, symbolic thought is the most destructive evolutionary adaptation, since man is bringing about catastrophic climate change and the Sixth Extinction through the power “higher thought” gives us to manipulate our environments and decimate the diversity of life.

The breakthrough that brought about “fully modern humans” (Homo sapiens sapiens, a double misnomer, given that ‘sapiens’ means ‘wise’) was the Cognitive Revolution. It occurred about 70,000 years ago, and gave humans the linguistic, technological, cultural, artistic and spiritual capacities we have today.

Major technological developments after the Cognitive Revolution included not only much more sophisticated stone tools, but also small things such as oil lamps and needles, and big things such as boats, which took people to Australia over 50,000 years ago.

Though there was some intermingling with Neanderthals, our species probably did to other hominin species at the time (there may have been four or more other, less cognitively advanced species of humans when Homo sapiens emerged onto the scene) what colonizers did to native peoples in North and South America, Africa and Australia.

The Cognitive Revolution may have taken place after a geographic and population “bottleneck” generated an evolutionary pressure for a cognitive leap. Despite the current fad of reasserting gradualism, “punctuated equilibrium“ has been the rule with human evolution as well.

Humankind faces a different kind of bottleneck at present, one belied by our overwhelming numbers (over 8 billion and growing).

The present bottleneck is of the very consciousness that brought us tremendous success as a species, allowing Homo sapiens to dominate all other animals and the biosphere itself in what scientists glibly call “the Anthropocene Age.”

This bottleneck is both outward — a man-made global ecological crisis, and Inward — a blockage of the capacity to feel, care and grow as human beings.

The consciousness we’ve known since the Cognitive Revolution took place is based on symbol, memory and conditioning. This consciousness is essentially divisive, fragmentary and accumulative.

Darkness is its by-product, and amoral, sociopathic and corrupt leaders, liars who function from a core of malignant narcissism are its logical end.

Progressives might ask: What about Indigenous peoples? Didn’t they live in harmony with nature?

When people lived in nature they had no choice but to live in harmony with nature. The cohesive beliefs, rituals and social structures of indigenous peoples reflect an abiding concern with maintaining balance with the natural order. Humans left ecological niche long before diverse cultures however, and so are not a “naturally” an integrated species.

Now, with very few cultural exceptions, people don’t live in wilderness anymore. Despite a valiant attempt by indigenous people to preserve the old languages, traditions and customs of the past, an anodyne homogenization has replaced the differentiation of cultures.

The illusion of pluralism is that diversity still exists within and between cultures and peoples, and that, as one naive activist said to me recently, “There are many beacons of light, even in America.”

The hope is that somehow at some point in the future the forces of light will defeat the forces of darkness, and that humans will once again live in harmony with the Earth and each other. But if our written and evolutionary history is any indication, such a time never actually existed.

So-called mystical experience — the originating wellspring of all religions — flows from direct, unmediated perception of what is. Does it point the way out, for the individual and humanity, of the self-made ecological and spiritual bottleneck produced by our species?

Only if enough humans make the leap from symbol-based consciousness to consciousness based on direct perception and insight.

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