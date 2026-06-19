Cynthia Rodriguez Is The Best Choice For Yolo DA

When the former District Attorney resigned unexpectedly after that fireworks explosion on a sheriff deputy’s property, I got suspicious. The timing. The circumstances. The lack of answers. We still don’t know who knew what and when they knew it. And now we’re supposed to just accept his handpicked replacement?

I don’t think so…

Because of my suspicions, I sat down with Cynthia Rodriguez to hear her out. This is what I found.

I walked into her home and her daughter Libby was there. Libby greeted me like an old friend with a giant hug, and then never left my side after that. And that told me everything I needed to know about the Rodriguez family. About who Cynthia is. About what she values.

Libby is a highly alternative-needs young woman. I won’t pretend to know the full extent of her medical needs. What I know is what Cynthia told me. The years of fighting. The tooth and nail battles just to get the proper accommodations, like sign language (Yes, they had denied Libby sign language, in which she is now fluent) in place for her daughter. She attended hearings for other children, pro-bono. She has fought for ALL children in such need. For years. Not months. Years of fighting a system that wants to give up on children.

That fight didn’t stay at home. It went into her career. It shaped her entire approach to justice.

Cynthia Rodriguez has spent 44 years in the criminal justice system. She’s been a Public Defender at three different offices. She’s been General Counsel for the California Department of State Hospitals, helping to shape a $10 billion budget and over 200 employees, and over $30 million in her division. She knows budget, transparency, and accountability, and she respects those principals. She’s supervised attorneys, investigators, medical professionals, and mental health specialists. She’s worked with CDCR including intense collaboration with officers, lieutenants, and wardens. She had worked with the Legislature, and county agencies across the state. She knows this machine from the inside out.

But more importantly, she knows who the machine crushes when it’s not well run.

The poor. The minority. The disabled. The ones the system was never designed to protect. The ones it was designed to manage, control, and sometimes discard. She’s spent her life fighting for them. Not because it was convenient. Not because it was popular. Because it was right.

She ran for this office in 2021. She got 18,700 votes. Over 40% of the electorate. She went from an unknown candidate to a force in this county because people heard what she had to say and they rightly believed her. She earned that support. She didn’t inherit it. She didn’t get appointed to it. She built it.

And now we have a choice. We can accept a suspicious pick from a compromised administration. Someone who might have known about the fireworks. Someone who might have looked the other way. Someone who owes their position to the very people who may have created this mess.

Or we can choose the woman who has spent her life fighting for the people the system leaves behind. The woman who knows what it means to fight for a child the world wants to give up on. The woman who greeted me in her home with a daughter who hugged me like family and never left her “best friend”s side.

That’s who you want making decisions about justice in Yolo County.

Not someone’s handpicked successor. Not someone who owes favors. Not someone who may be compromised.

Cynthia Rodriguez isn’t compromised. She’s tested. She’s proven. She’s ready.

The former DA left under a cloud. We don’t need his replacement operating in the same shadow. We need sunlight. We need trust. We need someone who fights for the vulnerable because she’s been in that ring her whole life.

Cynthia Rodriguez is that person. She is the one.

Call, email, smoke signals…

Please let your county supervisors know who should be in charge of justice in this county.

Oscar Villegas District 1 – (916) 375-6440 – oscar.villegas@yolocounty.org

Lucas Frerichs District 2 – (530) 757-5557 –lucasF@yolocounty.gov

Mary Sandy District 3 – (530) 666-8230 – mary.vixiesandy@yolocounty.gov

Sheila Allen District 4 – (530) 757-5554 – sheila.allen@yolocounty.gov

Angel Barajas District 5 – (530) 666-862 – Angel.Barajas@yolocounty.gov

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