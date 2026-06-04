Opinion | Davis Farmland Preservation Policy Linked to Escalating Housing Crisis

DAVIS, Calif. — Throughout the Measure V campaign, one argument surfaced repeatedly: Davis should accommodate future growth by building upward rather than outward.

Supporters of that view argued that preserving surrounding farmland should take precedence over peripheral housing development and that the city could meet its housing needs through greater density within its existing boundaries.

I question whether that is possible, but even if it is, it might not be practical.

Yolo County contains some of the most productive agricultural land in the world, and many Davis residents view farmland preservation as a core community value.

But what was often missing from the public discussion was a deeper examination of the costs and consequences associated with an infill-only growth strategy.

Every land-use decision involves tradeoffs.

Restricting development on the urban edge does not eliminate housing demand—it simply shifts the burden elsewhere, whether through higher density, higher housing costs, longer commutes, or growth in neighboring communities.

A city can absorb growth through greater density, push it to neighboring communities, restrict it and accept higher housing costs, or strike a balance among all three.

For many Davis residents, however, the practical implications of an exclusively infill-based strategy remain largely unexplored.

If Davis continues to grow while maintaining a fixed urban footprint, the city will eventually need substantially more intensive redevelopment than many residents appear willing to support.

When pressed some will state we need to grow higher, but others question whether Davis really needs to grow at all. All of these voices end up putting pressure on existing supply which helps drive cost upwards.

Accommodating future demand would likely require redeveloping aging commercial centers, converting low-rise retail corridors into mixed-use housing districts, assembling parcels for larger projects, and constructing significantly taller residential buildings in strategic locations.

That reality raises an uncomfortable tension in local housing politics.

Many of the same voices that oppose peripheral growth have also opposed major infill projects, citing concerns about neighborhood character, traffic, parking, building heights, and other impacts.

The result is a fundamental question: If growth on the edge is unacceptable and substantial redevelopment within the city is also unacceptable, where exactly should future residents live?

The issue is not unique to Davis – similar debates have played out across the country.

In the book Nowhere to Live, the authors argue that restricting development on so-called “greenfield” land while relying exclusively on increased density can create unintended consequences.

The book states, “That’s not to say that increasing density is a panacea, especially if it is accompanied by restrictions on ‘greenfield’ development—that is new housing developments on land previously used for ranching, farming, or open space. There is only so much density to go around, and when regions have tried to force all development into a small urban-defined footprint, there have been negative consequences.”

Using Portland, Oregon, as an example, the authors contend that urban growth boundaries can contribute to housing affordability challenges when development opportunities become increasingly constrained.

The book further argues, “With increased density and no escape valve outside of urban areas, increases in density result in increases in crime, traffic congestion, and pollution.”

Not all housing economists would agree with that conclusion. Many researchers argue that density can reduce vehicle miles traveled, support public transportation, and lower per-capita environmental impacts.

Nonetheless, the broader concept of an “escape valve” remains central to ongoing debates about housing policy.

If cities permit some outward growth while also encouraging infill development, pressure on land prices and housing costs may be distributed more evenly. If all future growth must occur within a fixed boundary, housing demand becomes concentrated within a limited supply of developable land.

For Davis, that debate is especially relevant because of Measure J, now Measure J/R/D, which requires voter approval for most peripheral residential development. Unlike many California cities,

Davis residents have direct authority over whether the city expands beyond its existing boundaries.

That authority has allowed Davis to preserve farmland surrounding the city for more than two decades. At the same time, critics argue that it has limited housing production and reduced the city’s flexibility in responding to changing demographic and economic conditions.

Those conditions include declining school enrollment, rising housing costs, persistent workforce housing shortages, and increasing difficulty for younger families to establish themselves in the community.

The Measure V debate highlighted these competing priorities. Supporters emphasized the need for additional housing, including affordable housing, family housing, and opportunities for future generations to remain in Davis. Opponents emphasized farmland preservation, environmental concerns, and the importance of directing growth inward.

What often received less attention was the long-term physical form of a city that embraces an exclusively anti-expansion philosophy.

If population growth continues while outward expansion remains prohibited, density must continue increasing within the existing urban footprint. Over time, that means a city that becomes progressively more urbanized while remaining surrounded by preserved agricultural land.

For some residents, that vision represents sustainability. For others, it represents a contradiction: a small city transformed into an increasingly dense urban enclave in order to avoid limited peripheral expansion.

The debate is not simply about choosing between growth and preservation, but about determining what tradeoffs the community is willing to accept in pursuit of both.

Most metropolitan regions accommodate growth through a combination of redevelopment and expansion.

The challenge facing Davis is determining how much of each approach is appropriate while maintaining the community values residents seek to protect.

Farmland preservation undoubtedly provides benefits.

But preserving farmland is not cost-free – the costs may appear in the form of higher housing prices, increased redevelopment pressures, demographic changes, longer commutes from neighboring communities, or reduced opportunities for future residents.

As Davis continues to confront housing shortages and growth pressures, the central question may not be whether farmland should be preserved, it may be how much housing scarcity and redevelopment pressure the community is willing to accept in order to achieve that goal.

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