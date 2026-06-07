Sunday Commentary | Davis Housing Debates Obscure Underlying Mobility Crisis

DAVIS, Calif. — Housing debates in Davis have often revolved around familiar questions: Do we need more housing? Will new housing lower prices? Should the city continue to grow?

But those questions may miss a deeper problem increasingly identified by economists, historians and housing researchers. The central issue is not simply housing affordability. It is whether ordinary Americans can still move to places where opportunity exists.

It does people little good to have available and affordable housing in places where jobs and opportunities are inaccessible.

For Davis, the implications are significant as the city is anchored by UC Davis, one of the region’s largest employers and economic engines, yet many workers, students and young families increasingly find themselves priced out of the community.

Housing debates often become consumed by arguments over whether new housing is affordable enough or whether growth should occur elsewhere.

But the larger issue is whether people can continue to live near the opportunities that Davis itself generates.

Yet mounting evidence suggests the greatest harm comes not from growth itself but from restricting access to communities with strong schools, robust labor markets and high quality of life.

Historian Yoni Appelbaum argues that the United States historically distinguished itself through extraordinary geographic mobility. Americans moved frequently in pursuit of better jobs, better communities and better futures.

“Mobility has been the great engine of American prosperity, the essential mechanism of social equality, and the ballast of our diverse democracy,” Appelbaum writes in Stuck: How the Privileged and the Propertied Broke the Engine of American Opportunity.

According to Appelbaum, mobility was not merely an economic phenomenon, it shaped American culture and democratic institutions.

“When the mobility of population was always so great,” historian Carl Becker observed, “the strange face, the odd speech, the curious custom of dress, and the unaccustomed religious faith ceased to be a matter of comment or concern.”

Appelbaum argues that Americans gradually embraced a revolutionary principle: individuals should choose their communities rather than communities choosing their members.

“Instead of allowing communities to choose their own members, Americans decided to allow most individuals to choose their communities,” he writes.

For much of American history, that system worked remarkably well. People moved toward opportunity. Communities grew. Housing expanded to accommodate newcomers.

“As Americans moved around, they also moved up,” Appelbaum writes.

But he argues that this system has steadily broken down.

“But for the last fifty years, the engine of American opportunity has been grinding to a halt, throwing society into crisis,” he writes.

The consequences extend well beyond housing prices.

Appelbaum notes that in the late nineteenth century roughly one-third of Americans changed addresses each year. In the 1940s and 1950s, about one-fifth moved annually. By 2021, only about one in 12 Americans moved.

“The drastic decline in geographic mobility is the single most important social change of the past half century, and perhaps the least remarked,” he writes.

That decline has coincided with a range of troubling trends.

“So Americans aren’t starting new businesses, switching to better jobs, or climbing the social ladder the way they used to. They’re not joining groups, gathering in prayer, having kids, or hanging out the way they used to. They don’t even trust each other anymore. They are, in a word, stuck.”

The argument has particular relevance for Davis, where discussions about housing often focus narrowly on whether new housing will immediately reduce prices. Appelbaum suggests that framing misunderstands the problem.

One of the book’s most powerful observations is that the crisis manifests itself in multiple ways.

“Every year, fewer Americans can afford to live where they want to be,” he writes.

The effects appear in increasing commute times, rising home prices, growing rent burdens and homelessness.

Appelbaum notes that the average commuter now spends nearly 30 minutes each way traveling to work and that housing costs continue to consume larger shares of household income.

“The crisis shows up in lengthening commutes,” he writes. “It shows up in soaring home prices.”

Those observations mirror concerns frequently raised in Davis. Teachers increasingly commute from surrounding communities. Service workers often cannot afford to live where they work. Young families report being priced out of the city altogether. Meanwhile, declining school enrollment has become one of the most pressing issues facing the Davis Joint Unified School District.

For years, district officials and community members have pointed to housing costs as a central driver of enrollment decline. When young families cannot afford to move into a community, schools eventually feel the consequences.

Appelbaum argues that many housing skeptics make a fundamental analytical mistake. They assume the crisis is primarily about affordability.

“Today, the problem I’m describing is generally referred to as our affordable housing crisis,” he writes. “But that’s not quite right.”

He points to Flint, Michigan, as a counterexample.

“If affordability were the underlying problem, then moving to places like Flint, Michigan—where housing is so cheap it can’t be given away—would be the solution.”

Yet Americans are not flocking to Flint.

The reason is straightforward. Housing alone does not create opportunity.

“What we actually face is a mobility crisis,” Appelbaum writes.

“The distinction matters. Americans used to be able to choose where to live, but moving toward opportunity is now, largely, a privilege of the economic elite.”

That observation strikes at the heart of many contemporary housing debates.

The issue is not whether housing exists somewhere. The issue is whether housing exists where people want and need to live—near jobs, schools, transit, services and economic opportunity.

For Davis, that distinction is critical. Opponents of housing growth frequently argue that new housing is expensive and therefore fails to address affordability concerns. But Appelbaum’s analysis suggests the more important question is whether communities are allowing enough housing to accommodate future residents at all.

The book argues that decades of land-use restrictions have increasingly limited access to opportunity-rich communities.

“American mobility has been slowly strangled by generations of reformers, seeking to reassert control over their neighborhoods and their neighbors,” Appelbaum writes.

According to Appelbaum, the tools varied over time but produced similar outcomes.

“Their chosen tools were building codes and restrictive covenants and zoning ordinances, designed to segregate land by use and class and race,” he writes.

The cumulative effect has been profound.

“Almost all new construction in the United States now requires government approval, and anyone with sufficient time and resources and education can effectively veto that approval, or at least impose great expense and delay,” Appelbaum writes.

“The result is that in the very places that need it most desperately, housing has become prohibitively difficult to build.”

That critique echoes debates surrounding California’s housing crisis, where lawmakers have increasingly concluded that local restrictions have contributed to statewide housing shortages.

Appelbaum is especially critical of affluent progressive communities that support social inclusion in theory while resisting housing growth in practice.

“Progressive communities like Cambridge and Shepherd Park, which pride themselves on their openness and tolerance and diversity and commitment to social justice, are the worst offenders,” he writes.

He argues that progressive politics have sometimes evolved into exclusionary land-use policies.

“In practice, though, progressivism has produced a potent strain of NIMBYism, a defense of communities in their current form against those who might wish to join them.”

That tension has emerged repeatedly in housing debates throughout California and increasingly in Davis, where residents often express support for affordability, diversity and inclusion while opposing specific housing developments.

The consequences, Appelbaum argues, extend beyond economics.

“The problem isn’t that we’re sorting ourselves out; it’s that we’ve ceased to mix ourselves together.”

Historically, mobility exposed Americans to people from different backgrounds, occupations and beliefs. As mobility declined, communities became more economically and socially homogeneous.

“Geographic mobility long served as a counterweight within American politics against the more virulent strains of racism, nativism, and populism,” he writes.

Ultimately, Appelbaum argues that the solution is neither radical nor complicated.

“A nation built around the idea that people should be able to choose their communities functions properly only so long as those communities are prepared to let them in.”

The goal is not forcing people to move or dramatically altering existing neighborhoods. Instead, he argues, communities must once again make room for newcomers.

“The good news is that addressing this crisis of mobility doesn’t depend on your moving anywhere, if you’d rather stay where you are,” Appelbaum writes. “All you have to do is make room for some new friends and neighbors to join you.”

For communities like Davis, the implications are significant. The debate is not simply about growth, density or housing prices. It is about whether future teachers, nurses, students, workers and young families will have the opportunity to live in the community at all.

The question facing Davis is not whether housing exists somewhere else. The question is whether Davis remains a place people can choose—or increasingly becomes a place accessible only to those who already own property there.

If Appelbaum is correct, the stakes extend well beyond housing policy.

“The fact that it is now endangered is not just a problem for housing markets,” he writes. “It’s a lethal threat to the entire American project.”

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