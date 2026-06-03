Davis’s Measure V Outcome Hinges on Thousands of Uncounted Ballots

DAVIS, Calif. — Measure V, the voter referendum on the proposed Village Farms development in north Davis, remained narrowly behind in early election returns Tuesday afternoon, but with turnout still relatively low and thousands of ballots likely left to count, the outcome remains far from certain.

According to the latest update from Yolo County election officials at approximately 1 a.m., Measure V had received 5,275 “Yes” votes and 5,748 “No” votes, leaving the measure trailing by 473 votes. The proposal was receiving 47.85 percent support compared to 52.15 percent opposition.

The results reflected 11,341 ballots counted from a city with 37,251 registered voters, a turnout rate of just 30.44 percent. Election officials had not yet indicated how many ballots remain outstanding, but the relatively low turnout figure suggests that many thousands of ballots have yet to be processed.

Depending on final participation rates, the remaining vote could easily number in the thousands and potentially well into five figures, making it far too early to draw conclusions about the final outcome.

Measure V asks Davis voters whether to approve the Village Farms project, a proposed residential community of up to 1,800 housing units on approximately 498 acres north of Covell Boulevard and west of Pole Line Road.

Because the project would convert agricultural land on the city’s periphery to urban use, it requires voter approval under Davis’ Measure J/R/D growth-control ordinance.

The campaign has become one of the most closely watched local elections in recent memory, serving as a referendum not only on a specific housing project but also on the broader question of how Davis should address housing affordability, population growth, school enrollment declines and long-term economic sustainability.

Supporters of Measure V argued throughout the campaign that Davis faces a severe housing shortage after decades of limited peripheral growth. They contended that the project would help address the city’s lack of family housing, provide opportunities for younger residents and workers who increasingly cannot afford to live in Davis, and generate new residents needed to stabilize enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District.

Proponents also highlighted the project’s affordable housing commitments, including deed-restricted affordable units, land dedicated for future affordable housing development, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, habitat preservation, park space and school-related amenities.

Supporters frequently pointed to the city’s difficulty meeting its state housing obligations and argued that Davis has exhausted many of its infill opportunities while continuing to experience housing demand.

The Vanguard’s coverage of the campaign has frequently noted that Davis has added relatively little family-oriented housing over the last two decades while enrollment in local schools has steadily declined.

Supporters argued that those trends are connected and that projects such as Village Farms are necessary if Davis hopes to maintain its schools, workforce and economic vitality.

Opponents, however, argued that Village Farms is the wrong project in the wrong location. Critics raised concerns about traffic impacts, infrastructure demands, flooding issues, environmental consequences and the loss of agricultural land. They also questioned whether the project’s housing would be affordable to the residents most in need of housing opportunities.

Throughout the campaign, opponents maintained that rejecting Measure V would not constitute opposition to housing itself. Instead, they argued that Davis should focus on alternative approaches that better align with the city’s environmental goals and growth-management policies.

The election follows a long history of contentious growth debates in Davis.

Previous peripheral development proposals have faced significant voter skepticism, while housing advocates have increasingly warned that the city’s restrictive growth patterns have contributed to rising housing costs, demographic stagnation and enrollment declines.

Judicial Race Remains Too Close to Call

In the race for Yolo County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 1, early returns showed an extremely tight contest between Ryan Davis and Diane Ortiz.

As of the latest update, Ortiz held a narrow lead with 13,442 votes (50.24%) to Davis’s 13,314 votes (49.76%), a margin of just 128 votes out of 26,756 ballots cast in the race.

Like Measure V, the judicial contest remains far from decided. Only 30,346 ballots had been counted countywide from more than 122,000 registered voters, and with thousands of ballots still expected to be processed, the lead could shift as additional results are released.

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