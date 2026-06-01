They ask it like a riddle. Like a trap. With the smirk of a man who thinks he’s already won. They ask it like the answer is obvious. Like it’s something you can see under a microscope. Check on a form. Reduce to a chromosome.

But they aren’t asking because they don’t know.

They’re asking because they need the category to exist so they can police it.

A woman is a human who has to cover her drink at the bar. A woman is a human who walks to her car with keys between her fingers. A woman is a human who texts her location to her friends before a first date. A woman is a human who is more likely to be killed by her partner than by a stranger. A woman is a human who gets raped and then forced to carry the rapist’s child. A woman is a human who earns less for the same work. A woman is a human whose pain is dismissed as hysteria. A woman is a human whose body is a legislative battleground. A woman is a human who is called a bitch when she reports abuse and dramatic when she reports pain. A woman is a human who is told she’s imagining it while she’s bleeding from it.

The definition isn’t biological. It’s political. It’s material. It’s the violence.

They need to know who a woman is so they can know who they are allowed to hit. A man gets hit in the street and it’s a crime. Visible. Punished. A system responds. A woman gets hit in the kitchen and it’s a “domestic.” Private. Dismissed. A shrug. The location of the violence is determined by the category. The category determines who gets hurt where and who gets away with it. The street has witnesses. The kitchen has walls. And the walls are the point.

The same men asking “what is a woman” are the ones creating the conditions that define the answer. They ask the question to exclude trans women while enacting the policies that make womanhood a survival test. They define womanhood by oppression and then deny the oppression exists. They say “what is a woman” while writing the laws that make being a woman dangerous. While cutting the services that keep women alive. While protecting the men who kill women. The question is the smokescreen. The policy is the violence. The definition is the control.

Trans women face the same violence. The same fear. The same targeting. Often far worse. The murder rate for trans women, especially trans women of color, is staggering. They cover their drinks. They walk with keys between their fingers. They are killed by partners. They are denied healthcare. They are legislated against. The system reads them as women and punishes them accordingly. The right asks “what is a woman” to exclude trans women from the category. But the category is defined by the violence. And the violence doesn’t check your chromosomes before it strikes. The trans woman who is murdered and misgendered in the police report. The trans woman who is denied healthcare because the doctor doesn’t want to treat her. The trans woman who is fired for existing and told she doesn’t face discrimination. She covers her drink and walks with keys between her fingers because the violence finds her too. You don’t get to define the category by the violence and then exclude the people the violence targets.

The definition of “woman” has always been a tool of control. Coverture. Women as property. Women who couldn’t own land. Women who couldn’t vote. Women who were committed to asylums for “moral insanity.” Women who were lobotomized for being disruptive. Women who were sterilized without consent. The definition changes when the control needs to change. The question “what is a woman” isn’t new. It’s just the latest iteration of a very old weapon. The definition was once “property of her husband.” Then it was “too emotional to vote.” Then it was “naturally suited for the home.” Now it’s “adult human female.” The phrasing shifts. The function doesn’t. The definition exists to justify the exclusion. The exclusion exists to justify the control.

Which women are most targeted? Poor women. Black women. Trans women. Immigrant women. The women with the least power to fight back. The definition of womanhood has always been racialized and classed. The “ideal” woman is white, wealthy, and protected. The actual women who bear the brunt of the violence are not. Black women’s pain is dismissed at higher rates in medicine. Black women die in childbirth at nearly three times the rate of white women. Indigenous women disappear and the police don’t look. Immigrant women are afraid to report abuse because the system will deport them. Poor women can’t afford to leave because the system doesn’t provide a way out. The violence isn’t distributed equally. The definition isn’t applied equally. The question “what is a woman” is asked by people who are protected from the answer.

Amber Nicole Thurman. Died in Georgia because doctors couldn’t act until her heart stopped. The law said the fetus had more rights than she did. Josseli Barnica. Died in Texas because the fetus still had a heartbeat. She had a husband. She had a child. She had a life. The law decided the fetus mattered more. The trans woman murdered and misgendered in the police report. The name erased in death just as the identity was erased in life. The woman killed by her partner after she tried to leave. The most dangerous time. The system told her to leave. The system didn’t protect her when she did. The woman who reported her rape and was asked what she was wearing. The woman who reported her abuse and was told to work it out. The woman who reported her pain and was told it was all in her head. These aren’t abstractions. These are bodies. These are lives. These are the material reality of the category the smug men are asking about.

“Biology.” The reduction of womanhood to chromosomes ignores the material reality of womanhood. The violence doesn’t check your karyotype. The rapist doesn’t check your chromosomes. The legislator doesn’t check your hormones. The system that targets women doesn’t need a DNA test first. It sees the target and it shoots. “Protecting women’s spaces.” The same people who claim to protect women are the ones blocking the Violence Against Women Act. The ones cutting social services. The ones making it harder to leave abusive relationships. The ones defunding the shelters. The ones who protect the men who kill women. You don’t get to claim you’re protecting women while you’re the one making it dangerous to be one. “Fairness in sports.” The same people who care about fairness in women’s sports don’t fund women’s sports. Don’t watch women’s sports. Don’t advocate for equal pay for female athletes. Don’t know five players in the WNBA. The “fairness” argument is a lie. The fairness is a shield for the bigotry. The question isn’t about fairness. The question is about exclusion. “Just defining reality.” Every oppressive system in history has claimed to be “just defining reality.” Race science. Eugenics. Coverture. The definition of reality has always been the first step to controlling it. You don’t just define the category. You control who gets to be in it. And who gets to be punished for being outside it.

The question isn’t “what is a woman.” The question is “why do you need to define her?”

They need the category so they can mark the target. They need the definition so they can draw the circle around who gets hit behind walls and who gets protected by witnesses. The answer to what a woman is isn’t a chromosome. It’s a condition. A condition of vulnerability. Of targeting. Of systemic violence that the people asking the question are responsible for maintaining.

You want to know what a woman is?

Ask the one covering her drink.

Ask the one walking with keys between her fingers.

Ask the one who was told her dead fetus still technically had a heartbeat so she couldn’t receive care.

Ask the one who was killed by the man who said he loved her.

Ask the trans woman who is targeted by the same violence and excluded from the same category.

Ask the Black mother who died in childbirth because the doctor didn’t believe her pain.

Ask the immigrant who didn’t report the rape because she was afraid of deportation.

They know what a woman is.

They know because they live it, and the men asking the question are the reason they have to.

The question isn’t an inquiry. It’s an indictment. And the answer isn’t a definition. It’s a demand. Stop asking. Start listening. The women are telling you. The violence is telling you. The bodies are telling you.

The only people who don’t know what a woman is are the ones who benefit from pretending they don’t.

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