The Devil’s Masterpiece

The Devil wouldn’t come with a pitchfork. He wouldn’t come with horns. He wouldn’t come with fire. That’s too obvious. A child knows to run from the red guy with the pointy tail.

The real trick isn’t making people fear you. It’s making them worship you while you do the worst thing imaginable to them.

The Devil would write a book.

He’d write about a god who drowns the entire world. Every infant at the breast. Every child. Every woman. Every man. He’d write about a god who kills the firstborn of Egypt. From the pharaoh’s son to the slave girl’s baby. He’d write about a god who sends bears to maul forty-two children for mocking a bald prophet. A god who demands a father sacrifice his son just to prove he’ll obey. A god who hardens a man’s heart and then punishes him for it. A god who orders genocide. Men. Women. Children. Livestock. Nothing left alive. A god who says children who curse their parents should die. A god who says you can beat your slave as long as they don’t die within a day or two.

And he’d write about a god who hates women.

A god who says a rape victim must marry her rapist. Deuteronomy 22. Fifty shekels to the father and she’s his wife forever. The victim becomes the property of the man who violated her. That’s not justice. That’s a second sentence. A god who says a woman who cannot prove her virginity on her wedding night should be stoned to death at her father’s door. A god who subjects a suspected adulteress to a curse ritual where she drinks bitter water that will cause her thigh to waste away if she’s guilty. Numbers 5. A trial by ordeal. A divine #MeToo where the woman is always guilty until proven innocent and sometimes not even then.

He’d write about a man who offers his daughters to a mob to be raped instead of his male guests. Genesis 19. Lot throws his virgin daughters at the crowd. The angels don’t stop him. God doesn’t stop him. The daughters are the price of hospitality. He’d write about a concubine thrown to a mob in Gibeah. Judges 19. Raped all night. Found dead on the doorstep in the morning. Cut into twelve pieces and mailed across the country. God’s response? A war against the tribe of Benjamin. Not justice for the woman. She’s just the inciting incident. She’s not even given a name.

He’d write about a god who orders the Israelites to kill every Midianite woman who has slept with a man but keep the virgins for themselves. Numbers 31. Thirty-two thousand virgin girls. War spoils. Divided among the soldiers like cattle. A god who tells his people when they conquer a city and see a beautiful woman, they can take her home, shave her head, trim her nails, and give her a month to mourn her parents before they can rape her. Deuteronomy 21. That’s the rule. Not a prohibition. A procedure. A workflow for turning a captive woman into a wife.

He’d fill the book with blood. With horror. With dead babies and drowned families and burned cities. With raped women and sold daughters and silenced voices.

And then he’d do the hard part.

He’d convince people to worship this god.

He’d convince them that drowning the world was justice. That killing the firstborn was righteous. That mauling children with bears was holy. That genocide was divine command. That raping women was regulated. That selling daughters was cultural. That all of this horror was not just acceptable but good.

The atrocities aren’t atrocities anymore.

They become blessings.

Lessons.

The mysterious will of a being too great for human comprehension. Your moral revulsion is the problem, not the god. Your conscience is flawed. The only way to be good is to accept that everything this god does is good by definition.

And he’d make them defend it. Make them twist themselves into knots trying to explain why drowning babies is actually moral if God does it. Make them write entire libraries of theology dedicated to justifying the unjustifiable. Make them look at a raped woman forced to marry her rapist and say “God’s will be done.”

Call evil good and good evil. And think they were righteous for doing it.

But he wouldn’t write the book himself. That’s the other trick. He’d have men write it. Whisper in their ears. Make them think they were prophets hearing God when they were actually hearing him. And they’d write down exactly what he wanted. The atrocities. The justifications. The commands to obey. The misogyny. The rape. The ownership of women’s bodies. All of it. Then he’d make them call it divine. Because if people think it’s God’s word, they can’t question it. If they know it’s men’s word, they can reject it. The claim of divine authorship is the lock on the cage. It’s not God’s word. It’s literally not. It’s men’s word claiming to be God’s word. And that’s the most brilliant part of the trap.

The Gnostics saw through it. Early Christians looked at the Old Testament god and said “that’s the devil.” A false god. A demiurge. A monster pretending to be divine. And the church in Rome branded them heretics for saying it. Because the church needed the monster. The church needed the fear. The church needed a god who would kill you if you disobeyed.

And when believers try to escape the horror by saying “that’s the Old Testament,” they’re contradicting their own savior. Matthew 5:18. Jesus himself says, “For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.” Not a jot. Not a tittle. The Old Testament is in full play. The genocide. The slavery. The misogyny. The rape. The child abuse. The bears. All of it.

Jesus didn’t repeal it. He affirmed it. He said that every single word still counts. So when Christians try to distance themselves from the Old Testament god, they’re arguing with Jesus. The monster isn’t retired. The monster is still on the throne. And Jesus said so.

The Devil wouldn’t fight God. He’d impersonate him. He’d write his biography. He’d fill it with horror. And he’d make the world call it holy.

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled wasn’t convincing the world he didn’t exist. It was convincing the world that God’s atrocities are virtues.

And the book that did it is still called the Good Book by people who’ve read every single page.

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