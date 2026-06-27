The System That Charges Disabled People to Marry

Evidence of care goes back millennia. Ancient Peruvian skeletons with healed fractures that required years of feeding and support. Neanderthal remains showing decades of survival with severe disabilities. Indigenous communities with roles for disabled members. The Iroquois giving disabled people a voice in council. For most of human history, caring for those who couldn’t care for themselves wasn’t charity. It was what humans did. It was the operating system. The failure isn’t human nature. It’s this specific system. Capitalism looks at a disabled body and sees a cost. Every other system saw a person.

And disabled people have always contributed.

FDR led a nation from a wheelchair. But under today’s rules, FDR wouldn’t have been able to marry Eleanor without losing the care that kept him alive.

Stephen Hawking revolutionized physics while using a wheelchair and speech device. But under today’s asset limits, he couldn’t have saved enough to afford that device.

Helen Keller became an author and activist. But under today’s SSI rules, she’d have been trapped in poverty, forced to prove her suffering endlessly just to maintain the bare minimum. The system sees costs. History sees creators. The disabled person isn’t a burden. They’re a human being with a life to live and something to give. And the current system would have buried every single one of them before they had the chance.

Two disabled people on SSI each get $994 a month. That’s $1,988 combined. If they marry, the cap drops to $1,491. They lose $497 a month for saying “I do.” A 25% pay cut for falling in love. Asset limits: $2,000 for an individual, $3,000 for a couple. Haven’t changed in 35 years. You can’t save for a wheelchair. You can’t save for a car modification. You can’t save for anything. Spousal deeming counts your spouse’s income as yours. If your non-disabled spouse earns more than about $1,080 a month gross, your benefits shrink. The DAC trap ends benefits if you marry anyone except another SSDI recipient. The government literally decides whom you’re allowed to love. And losing SSI often means losing Medicaid. You don’t just lose income. You lose healthcare. You lose the medicine keeping you alive. For a wedding ring.

Disabled people don’t just exist. They constantly prove they deserve to. The medical exams. The appeals. The denials. The system assumes you’re lying until you prove you’re not. You’re guilty of faking until proven disabled. And the proof is never enough. The system demands you demonstrate your suffering, then punishes you for having any joy. And these policies aren’t accidents. They’re designed to prevent disabled people from forming families. From reproducing. From being fully human. The asset limits. The income caps. The marriage penalties. They all point in one direction. Don’t couple up. Don’t have children. Don’t exist beyond your diagnosis.

Chelsea Smith met Jason Martin and knew right away he was the one. She refused to get his phone number. Not because she didn’t want to talk to him. Because she knew what falling in love would cost. Kaitlin Kerr, a disability rights activist in Pennsylvania, spent over two years appealing to lawmakers just to raise the income limitations enough that she could marry Jonathan Heidenreich without losing her healthcare. These aren’t abstract policy debates. They’re people choosing between love and survival. The couples who live together pretending to be roommates. The people who marry in secret and live in terror of the government finding out. Simply appearing to be in a relationship can result in a loss of benefits. The disabled people who choose loneliness over poverty. The love that dies because survival costs too much. And the marriage penalty compounds when you’re already at the bottom. Disabled Black women. Disabled trans people. Disabled immigrants. The system doesn’t just punish disability. It punishes disability plus race plus gender plus everything else.

The people who care for disabled people are also punished. Mostly women. Mostly underpaid. The median hourly wage for a home care worker is $13.02. That’s $27,000 a year. Below the living wage in every state. The turnover rate is over 60%. The system doesn’t value care work. It values profit. And care isn’t profitable. When community support fails, the alternative is institutionalization. Nursing homes. Group homes. Places where disabled people lose autonomy. The for-profit nursing home industry lobbies against community living. They spend millions to keep disabled people in beds they can’t leave. The system makes community living so expensive that institutionalization becomes the cheaper option. That’s not an accident. That’s the design. That’s the profit.

Abled couples get tax breaks for marriage. Joint filing. Inheritance rights. Hospital visitation. Disabled couples get penalties. Income cuts. Asset limits. Healthcare loss. The system rewards some love and punishes others. And the same politicians who say “family values” and “protect marriage” support policies that prevent disabled people from marrying. The same party that claims to value life makes it impossible for disabled lives to be lived fully. Other countries manage this better. This isn’t inevitable. It’s a choice. An American choice. And marriage isn’t equal until disabled people can marry too. You don’t get to celebrate marriage equality while a whole class of people are priced out of the institution. You don’t get to wave the flag of love while the system charges disabled people their survival to hold a wedding ring. That’s not equality. That’s a gated community with a cover charge.

The defense arrives. “It’s need-based.” Then why does marriage change the need? Two people need more space, more food, more electricity. The cost of living goes up. But the benefit goes down. That’s not need-based. That’s punishment-based. “Spouses should support each other.” At $1,080 a month? That’s $12,960 a year. That’s poverty. And the government says your partner can support you on a salary that can’t support one person, let alone two. “It’s just bureaucracy.” Bureaucracy with body counts. Bureaucracy that kills love. Bureaucracy that forces people to choose between their partner and their medicine. That’s not bureaucracy. That’s violence.

This isn’t about benefits. It’s about who gets to be human. Who gets to love. Who gets to build a life. Who gets to exist beyond their diagnosis. The answer the system gives is clear. Not you. Not if you’re disabled. Not if you need help. Not if your body doesn’t work the way they think it should. You can have survival or you can have love. You can’t have both. And that’s not a choice. That’s a sentence. But humanity used to know better. Humanity used to care. For thousands of years, we carried each other. We fed each other. We gave each other a voice in the council. We can again. But first we have to stop pretending this system is anything other than what it is. A machine that turns disabled love into disabled poverty. And a society that lets it. The bones in Peru say we’re better than this. The council seats say we’re better than this. The only question is whether we remember it before another love dies because the system decided it cost too much.

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