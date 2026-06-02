Fairfield Student Sues City for Officer’s Excessive Force, Citing Misconduct.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A Fairfield High School student who alleges he was repeatedly punched in the head by a Fairfield police officer during an arrest is now pursuing legal action against the city, according to a claim filed by attorneys representing the teen.

Maurice Williams, identified in legal documents as M.W., was “violently assaulted by a Fairfield Police Department Officer” and is now represented by Burris Nisenbaum & Curry in a lawsuit against the city of Fairfield, according to a press release issued by the law firm.

The claim was filed May 29 after Officer Bianca Camacho allegedly “punched M.W. in the head at least seven times while he was on the ground and repeatedly pulled his locs, even after handcuffing him.”

The altercation occurred May 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m., when Fairfield Police Department officers, including Officer Bianca Camacho, responded to a call from Fairfield High School’s on-duty school resource officer, James Lewis.

According to Burris Nisenbaum & Curry, the call occurred because Williams, “a 16-year-old student at Fairfield High School, had been in a verbal argument with another student.”

The law firm alleges the argument never escalated into “a physical altercation,” but that Officer Lewis attempted to grab Williams after the two students were separated.

“When M.W. walked away, Officer Lewis lifted him up and threw him to the ground as Fairfield Police Department Officer Bianca Camacho and another unknown officer arrived,” the firm stated.

According to Burris Nisenbaum & Curry, “students filmed on their cell phones as Officer Camacho seized Maurice by yanking his locs, pinned him down with her knee in his back and side, forced his head to the ground, and punched him in the head at least seven times with a closed fist.”

The firm emphasized that “Maurice had to put his hands over his face to protect his head from Officer Camacho’s punches. Maurice was unarmed and offering no resistance.”

After punching Williams, “Officer Camacho and Officer Lewis handcuffed Maurice and lifted him to his feet to walk him to the school’s parking lot,” according to the firm.

“When Maurice tripped over the officers’ feet and briefly faced the opposite direction, Officer Camacho once again pulled him by his locs to force him towards the parking lot,” the press release states.

After leaving the school, the officers transported Williams to the Solano County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was released without being processed.

Burris Nisenbaum & Curry stated that “Maurice sustained a concussion from Officer Camacho’s use of force and is suffering from headaches, dizzy spells, and pain.”

The firm added that while Williams is recovering physically, “he continues to experience emotional and psychological distress from the incident.”

Williams’ mother, Rhamesha Stevenson, spoke publicly about the incident.

“Since Maurice’s birth, he’s been my light. On May 20th, Fairfield PD nearly took it away,” Stevenson said.

“I urge the City [of] Fairfield to do a thorough investigation. We can’t call ourselves a community if our children aren’t safe. I stand for me, my family, and every mother whose light has been taken by law enforcement.”

Will Williams Jr., the father of Maurice Williams, also called for accountability.

“We are devastated by the excessive force used against our son,” he said.

“We demand justice and accountability for the harm he suffered. We urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and take immediate action to ensure no family endures this pain again. Our son deserves to be heard and protected.”

Maurice’s stepmother, SeQuoia Watley, said the family has been overwhelmed by the experience.

“This is such an unfair situation that our family has to go through,” Watley said.

“For the people who are trying to downplay what happened to Maurice, just remember the video speaks for itself. And to our supporters, we are so grateful. We’ll keep pushing for answers and justice.”

According to Burris Nisenbaum & Curry, Officer Camacho was “captured on video recorded on cell phone shortly after the incident by Maurice Williams’s step-mother, SeQuoia Watley.”

In the video, Camacho can allegedly be heard saying, “I did, I punched him in the face, yes, I did. Yeah, I punched him.”

The law firm noted that the statement came before the Fairfield Police Department issued a press release that allegedly revised Camacho’s description of punching Williams in the face to delivering “distraction strikes.”

Burris Nisenbaum & Curry further alleged that “Officer Camacho has a known history of unnecessarily resorting to excessive force in encounters with youth.”

The firm cited a July 2025 incident in which Camacho allegedly forcefully pulled 18-year-old Myah Hamilton from her vehicle during a minor traffic stop and grabbed “two fistfuls of Hamilton’s hair with both hands.”

Additionally, the firm stated that “nonetheless, [the] Fairfield Police Department permitted Officer Camacho to remain on the force without any apparent remediation.”

According to the firm, Camacho has since been administratively reassigned.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall has stated that an outside investigation will be conducted into the arrest.

Ben Nisenbaum of Burris Nisenbaum & Curry argued that “the violent response by Officer Camacho violated the most basic police training principles.”

“She admitted to punching a young man in the head several times. The video shows that he wasn’t a threat at all when she did that,” Nisenbaum said.

“Police are trained that punching someone in the head can cause serious injury or death. It should be avoided. Officer Camacho’s entire response was both unprofessional and unreasonable. The only question is, why didn’t the other officer at the scene intervene and stop her?”

Nisenbaum added that “there is a serious question about the Fairfield Police Department training and policy standards, especially when they initially dismissed Officer Camacho’s head strikes as ‘distraction strikes.’”

John Burris of Burris Nisenbaum & Curry concluded by stating that the “officer appears to have anger issues that raise serious questions about her suitability to serve as a police officer, particularly when interacting with high school students.”

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