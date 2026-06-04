Florida Executes Lukehart Amid Renewed Death Penalty Condemnation.

The execution of Andrew Lukehart on Tuesday prompted renewed criticism of Florida’s death penalty system, as Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty issued a statement mourning the suffering caused by both the crime and the state’s decision to carry out the execution.

On June 2, 2026, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty released a statement regarding the state execution of Andrew Lukehart in Florida.

Andrew Lukehart murdered 5-month-old Gabrielle Hanshaw in 1996. He was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in 1997, and jurors recommended life in prison. He then spent 26 years on death row until his death warrant was signed, leading to his execution. He entered the execution chamber at 6 p.m. on June 2 and was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m.

On the day of Lukehart’s death, FADP released a statement expressing deep sorrow for those involved and for the circumstances that led to the crime. First, FADP addressed the impact of the news coverage and public discourse surrounding the execution.

Expressing the impact on Gabrielle Hanshaw’s family, FADP stated, “Gabrielle’s family could have spent the intervening years cherishing who she was, how much she was loved, and who she could have been. Instead, Andrew’s death sentence has repeatedly dragged them back to the tragedy that took her life. This is just one of the many cruelties of the death penalty.”

In addition to the impact felt by Hanshaw’s family, FADP explained how the recurring coverage of the case harmed Lukehart’s mental health, hope for rehabilitation and ability to move forward.

“Today, news stories will recount the facts of Gabrielle’s death in graphic detail. They will explain how she died and how Andrew killed her. But those facts are not suddenly more important today than they were yesterday,” the FADP report stated. “Andrew has been incarcerated for nearly three decades. Had he received a life sentence rather than a death sentence, there would be no statewide media coverage, no breaking news alerts, and no public debate about whether he deserved to live or die.”

Through the report, FADP highlighted the circumstances surrounding the murder, explaining, “What Andrew did when he was 22 years old was a tragedy. It was also the act of a profoundly damaged young man who had grown up surrounded by severe physical and sexual abuse, violence, instability, intellectual limitations, and untreated trauma. Long before Gabrielle’s death, Andrew struggled with depression, hopelessness, and a deep sense of worthlessness rooted in the very people who were supposed to love and protect him. His frustrated actions were those of a person who was ill-equipped to manage an infant and incapable of handling the profound responsibility of caring for a child.”

FADP explained that Lukehart’s actions reflected his mental state at the time. The report noted that shortly after the murder, officers placed him under Florida’s Baker Act following an attempted suicide.

Shortly after that attempt and law enforcement intervention, Lukehart led officers to Gabrielle Hanshaw’s body and acknowledged responsibility for her death.

In the period leading up to Lukehart’s execution, FADP highlighted his humanity. The organization reported that he built relationships with others and turned to faith during his time in prison.

When Lukehart’s death warrant was signed, he turned to fellow incarcerated people and thanked them for the friendship they had provided. Shortly afterward, he called his aunt, with whom he had grown close, to inform her of his impending death.

In addition to the relationships he developed during his time in prison, Lukehart also turned to religion, developing a deep relationship with Christianity.

“Andrew formed deep and meaningful relationships with the religious volunteers who walked alongside him during his years on death row,” FADP reported. “His Catholic faith was a constant source of strength, comfort, and dignity, and the guidance of his spiritual advisors sustained him as he faced the reality of his execution.”

In the report, FADP painted a visceral picture of the moments before his death, when he continued to rely on his faith, explaining, “In his final moments, as the State carried out its sentence, his priest stood beside him, laid hands on him, and prayed.”

The report concluded with FADP taking a stance against the use of the death penalty in Lukehart’s case. In doing so, the organization stated, “Andrew spent decades in prison. He no longer posed a threat to anyone. Accountability had been achieved. The State of Florida had another option available to it. Instead, another tragedy has been added to a story that already contained far too much suffering.”

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