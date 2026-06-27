FIFA Greenlights Rainbow Flags at Seattle World Cup, Rejects Objections

By Vanguard Staff

SEATTLE — FIFA confirmed this week that fans would be permitted to display rainbow flags inside Seattle’s Lumen Field during the World Cup match between Egypt and Iran, rejecting formal requests from both countries’ football federations to prohibit LGBTQ+ symbols at the match held during Seattle’s Pride celebrations. (ESPN)

The decision marks a significant shift from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when rainbow items were confiscated from fans, a journalist was detained over a rainbow T-shirt, and team captains faced the threat of sanctions for wearing the “One Love” armband. Human rights advocates welcomed FIFA’s latest decision as consistent with the organization’s human rights commitments, while also criticizing the governing body for inconsistently enforcing those principles in recent years. (Human Rights Watch)

FIFA reaffirmed its policy in a statement issued Thursday.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds,” FIFA said. “Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events.”

The organization added, “General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums.” (ESPN)

The announcement came after both the Egyptian Football Association and Iran’s Football Federation formally objected to rainbow flags and Pride-related activities surrounding the match, arguing they conflicted with their countries’ cultural and religious values. Despite those objections, FIFA maintained that its stadium policies would remain unchanged. (The Guardian)

The match had previously been designated Seattle’s “Pride Match” by local organizers because it coincided with the city’s annual Pride weekend. According to reporting, the designation was made before the World Cup draw paired Egypt and Iran in the same group. (The Guardian)

Human Rights Watch praised FIFA’s decision while arguing it should have come sooner.

“When the Egypt and Iran teams meet at Lumen Field in Seattle tonight, soccer fans will be free to wave the rainbow flag,” the organization wrote. “The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) confirmed Thursday that it would not bar the symbol from the stadium over formal objections from both countries’ football federations. It is the right call.” (Human Rights Watch)

The organization also criticized FIFA for abandoning a separate anti-discrimination initiative during last year’s Club World Cup.

“This announcement is overdue, especially after FIFA shamefully canceled its own anti-discrimination campaign for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup,” Human Rights Watch said. (Human Rights Watch)

Human Rights Watch said the controversy surrounding the match cannot be separated from the treatment of LGBTQ+ people in both participating countries.

According to the organization, Egypt does not explicitly criminalize same-sex conduct through a specific statute but instead uses broadly worded morality laws to prosecute LGBTQ+ people.

Human Rights Watch said authorities in Egypt use a vaguely worded “debauchery” law to arrest, prosecute and torture LGBT people. (Human Rights Watch)

The group described Iran’s legal framework as even more severe.

According to Human Rights Watch, Iran’s Islamic Penal Code prescribes punishments ranging from flogging to death sentences for men convicted of consensual same-sex conduct. The organization said those laws help explain why both governments objected so strongly to the display of rainbow flags during the match. (Human Rights Watch)

Human Rights Watch contrasted FIFA’s decision in Seattle with the organization’s handling of LGBTQ+ expression during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The advocacy organization noted that FIFA permitted Qatari authorities to confiscate rainbow items from supporters, detain a journalist wearing a rainbow shirt and threaten disciplinary action against national team captains who intended to wear “One Love” armbands. It argued those actions conflicted with FIFA’s own human rights obligations, which the governing body adopted in 2016. (Human Rights Watch)

Seattle organizers said the match reflects the city’s broader commitment to inclusion.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs,” Seattle World Cup host city organizers said. “We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity and unity for all.” (Human Rights Watch)

Although FIFA permitted rainbow flags inside the stadium, officials have also emphasized that Seattle’s Pride events are organized independently of the World Cup itself.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously said there would be no official FIFA-designated “Pride Match,” explaining that Pride events taking place in Seattle during the tournament were organized by outside groups rather than FIFA. (The Guardian)

The decision nevertheless represents one of the highest-profile tests yet of FIFA’s stated commitment to protecting human rights during the 2026 World Cup, particularly when participating nations object to expressions of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Egypt-Iran match proceeded in Seattle with rainbow flags visible throughout the stadium and without reported incidents involving supporters displaying Pride symbols. (Reuters)

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