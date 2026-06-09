Florida Man Challenges Lethal Injection Protocol, Citing Constitutional Flaws

A Florida death row man scheduled to be executed June 25 has asked a state court to halt his execution, arguing that his age, medical conditions and Florida’s lethal injection protocol could violate his constitutional rights.

Dusty Ray Spencer, a Florida death row man scheduled to be executed June 25, filed a successive motion for post-conviction relief June 3 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, according to the Substack publication Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty.

The publication stated that in the motion, Spencer claimed his execution may violate his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution, citing concerns related to both his age and Florida’s lethal injection protocol.

In his first claim, Spencer argued that the Florida Department of Corrections is “not entitled to the long-standing presumption that it follows its lethal injection protocol,” pointing to potential medical complications related to his condition, including cirrhosis, according to the Substack post.

The filing suggests that these conditions could affect how the execution procedure is carried out in Spencer’s case, as he is “specifically concerned by whether his host of infirmities, not the least of which is compromised veinous access, will complicate the administration of the execution drugs,” according to the newsletter.

“In Mr. Spencer’s case, even if the protocol is followed, he will be exposed to a much larger than usual quantity of etomidate,” the claim states, according to the report. “The results of this will be the exaggerated toxicity of etomidate, including an exaggerated hemodynamic impact that might spike up his blood pressure.”

The petition further alleges that the heightened toxicity could spike his blood sugar and cause his esophageal varices to burst; in this event, blood will “pour from his mouth, choke him, and be easily visible to witnesses,” the newsletter stated.

According to the post, the filing also referenced Tennessee’s recent “botched execution” of Tony Carruthers, in which execution personnel reportedly struggled for more than an hour to locate a vein.

The publication noted that Carruthers was granted a one-year reprieve following the incident and that reports indicated he experienced bleeding during the attempt. Spencer’s motion cites the incident to raise broader concerns about venous access issues in lethal injection procedures.

“Veinous access is a prominent issue in the administration of lethal injection drugs, as was demonstrated in the state of Tennessee,” the motion states, according to the Substack. “In Mr. Spencer’s case, the bleeding could be excessive if such a complication arose.”

Spencer’s second claim argues that his execution would constitute cruel and unusual punishment because of his advanced age, according to the publication. The filing contends that executing elderly individuals serves neither a deterrent nor a retributive purpose and therefore raises constitutional concerns under the Eighth Amendment.

On June 4, the state filed an answer to the motion, arguing that it should be “summarily denied,” the post stated. The filing indicates that the state opposed the motion without the need for further evidentiary proceedings.

Also on June 4, the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court held a case management conference. Following the conference, the court declined to hold an evidentiary hearing on Spencer’s claims, finding that such a hearing was “not required to resolve the claims addressed in the Defendant’s Motion,” according to the Substack.

The court is expected to issue a final written order on the filing by June 9 at 11 a.m., which will determine whether Spencer’s motion is granted or denied, according to the report.

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