Congress Enacts Major Housing Bill as Harvard Report Confirms Crisis Levels

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Congress on Tuesday approved the most significant federal housing legislation in more than three decades, sending the bipartisan 21st Century Road to Housing Act to President Donald Trump’s desk at a moment when new data from Harvard University shows housing affordability has reached crisis levels across much of the United States.

The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a 358-32 vote after clearing the Senate on an 85-5 vote, marking a rare bipartisan achievement in an increasingly polarized Congress. According to national reporting, the measure represents the most comprehensive federal housing package since 1990 and seeks to address the nation’s severe housing shortage through a combination of regulatory reforms, financing changes, incentives for new construction, disaster recovery assistance and restrictions on large institutional investors.

The bill arrives as housing costs continue to outpace incomes and as both renters and prospective homebuyers face mounting barriers to obtaining affordable housing.

Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reported last week that “housing activity remains subdued,” while “weak demand joins supply shortages as a top housing headline.” The center found that existing home sales remain near 30-year lows, household growth has slowed for the third consecutive year and economic uncertainty has increasingly sidelined both renters and homebuyers.

The Harvard report paints a stark picture of a housing market that remains inaccessible for millions of Americans despite some moderation in demand.

“Persistent affordability challenges and rising economic uncertainty are hurting housing conditions,” the report states. “Sales of existing homes sit at three-decade lows, inventories are rising amid high homebuying costs, and rents have declined as demand has slipped and vacancies have increased.”

According to national reporting on the legislation, lawmakers from both parties viewed housing affordability as one of the few policy areas where bipartisan action was still possible.

“We’re in a full-blown housing crisis,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in an interview with the NY Times. “Home prices are sky high, rent is through the roof. The median age of a first-time home buyer is at an all-time high. So the pressure to move was almost irresistible. This bill got through because it is big.”

The scale of the affordability problem is difficult to overstate.

Harvard researchers found that the monthly cost of owning a median-priced home reached approximately $3,120 by the end of 2025, including mortgage payments, taxes and insurance. Since 2020, home prices have increased by 54 percent nationwide, and homes now cost nearly five times median household income, far above historical norms.

The Joint Center reported that a household now needs roughly $120,000 in annual income to afford a median-priced home, compared with approximately $66,000 in 2020.

Daniel McCue, a senior research associate at Harvard and author of the center’s housing analysis, summarized the current environment bluntly.

“Construction is down, home sales are flat and cost burdens are up,” McCue said during discussions surrounding the report’s release.

The federal legislation seeks to address those challenges through multiple strategies rather than relying on a single policy intervention.

Among its most notable provisions are changes intended to make manufactured housing less expensive to build. The legislation removes federal requirements that manufactured homes be constructed on steel chassis, a move supporters argue will reduce costs and allow for greater design flexibility. The bill also expands financing options for manufactured housing and creates grant programs for communities seeking to preserve existing manufactured-home communities.

The legislation further streamlines environmental review requirements, expands eligibility for federal grants supporting affordable housing development, provides infrastructure funding for communities that add housing, and loosens regulations affecting community banks and smaller mortgage lending.

Rep. French Hill, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said the legislation is designed to stimulate production.

“This bill brings new money to the table to encourage development,” Hill said.

Housing advocates largely welcomed the legislation while cautioning that its effects will take years to materialize.

Shaun Donovan, president of Enterprise Community Partners and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, called the legislation historic in scope.

“It is the most important and most comprehensive housing bill of this century,” Donovan said. “It contains dozens of provisions that, taken together, go directly at the most important housing challenge of this moment, which is our housing supply.”

Housing policy experts emphasized that the measure should be viewed as part of a long-term strategy rather than an immediate solution.

“Housing affordability won’t change overnight — it took us many years to get to this point,” Tara Roche of the Pew Charitable Trusts said. “But when communities are able to build more housing, price pressures ease over time.”

That conclusion aligns with the findings of the Harvard report, which repeatedly emphasizes the importance of increasing housing supply while also acknowledging that demand has weakened because costs have become prohibitive.

One of the bill’s most politically contentious provisions addresses institutional investors in the housing market.

The final compromise prohibits corporate entities from acquiring ownership of more than 350 existing single-family homes. However, lawmakers abandoned a stricter proposal that would have forced investors to sell certain rental properties after seven years, following opposition from homebuilders and affordable housing advocates who feared it would discourage new construction.

The investor restrictions emerged from negotiations involving the White House, Warren and Sen. Tim Scott, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee.

Rep. Maxine Waters described the months-long negotiations as difficult but ultimately productive.

“It has not been easy,” Waters said. “We set out to increase our nation’s housing supply, expand homeownership, and strengthen community development programs. And even though it was difficult to agree on everything, we got it done.”

The Harvard report suggests that federal action may be increasingly necessary because market conditions alone are unlikely to solve affordability challenges.

Researchers found that employment growth slowed dramatically between 2024 and 2025, consumer confidence plunged, household formation weakened and construction activity remained sluggish. Meanwhile, nearly half of renter households continue to face housing cost burdens, and affordability pressures remain widespread across the country.

The report argues that housing challenges now extend beyond traditional high-cost metropolitan areas.

While cities such as San Francisco and New York continue to experience severe affordability problems, housing pressures have spread to regions previously considered affordable, including many smaller metropolitan areas and rural communities.

The Joint Center concluded that housing affordability, homelessness, climate-related risks and persistent discrimination are interconnected challenges requiring sustained public investment and policy intervention.

“The US faces interlocking housing crises—affordability, homelessness, climate change, and discrimination—that demand coordinated action across federal, state, local, private, and nonprofit actors,” the report states.

For advocates in California and communities like Davis, where debates over housing production, affordability and growth have dominated local politics for years, the federal legislation represents a significant acknowledgment that housing shortages are no longer viewed as isolated local problems but as a national economic challenge.

Whether the new law ultimately succeeds in lowering housing costs remains uncertain. What appears less disputed is the diagnosis. Across party lines, lawmakers increasingly agree that the nation has failed to build enough housing to meet demand and that the consequences are now affecting renters, homeowners, employers and entire regional economies.

As David M. Dworkin of the National Housing Conference observed, “No one component of this bill is going to be a magic wand and solve the housing affordability crisis.” But he added that the legislation’s combined reforms would “make a real investment in addressing the crisis.”

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