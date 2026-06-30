Eight Incarcerated Students Earn Forestry Degrees through CDCR and Lake Tahoe Community College

By Vanguard Staff

For the first time in California, eight incarcerated students have earned Associate of Science degrees in Forestry through the Lake Tahoe Community College Rising Scholars Program, marking a milestone in correctional education and workforce development, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The graduates were recognized June 26 as part of a class of 23 students in the Rising Scholars Program, where every graduate earned either a Foundational Skills Certificate or a Certificate of Achievement in Forestry. The accomplishment represents the first time incarcerated students in California have completed an associate degree in forestry through the program.

According to CDCR, many of the graduates also serve on hand crews in the department’s Conservation (Fire) Camps throughout Northern California. Through a partnership among CDCR, Lake Tahoe Community College and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), incarcerated students can earn stackable forestry certificates that combine classroom instruction with hands-on training, leading to degree completion and potential careers in forestry and wildfire service. Their academic coursework complements the technical training and field experience they receive while serving the remainder of their sentences as members of conservation camp hand crews.

CDCR said the graduates’ achievements highlight the growing role of higher education and workforce development in rehabilitation efforts. The department cited research showing incarcerated people who participate in correctional education are 48 percent less likely to return to prison within three years than those who do not receive such educational opportunities. It also noted that people who complete college courses while incarcerated are 31 percent more likely to find employment after release. According to the department, individuals who spend at least one year in a fire camp also experience lower recidivism rates than those who were eligible but did not participate.

“The Sierra Conservation Center and LTCC’s Rising Scholars Program demonstrate the power of workforce training and education in rehabilitation, providing pathways to career opportunities, successful reentry and public service,” said Sierra Conservation Center Warden Joshua Prudhel. “The achievements of these graduates reflect not only their dedication and perserverance, but also their commitment to academic and personal growth while incarcerated.”

The graduates also received Certificates of Recognition from U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil and Assemblymember Heather Hadwick in recognition of the historic achievement. The evening before commencement, students celebrated during the 2026 Rising Scholars Program Graduation Awards Dinner alongside family members, friends, Lake Tahoe Community College faculty and trustees, and CDCR staff. According to the department, the ceremony marked the first traditional graduation celebration for many of the students.

“In a state of 40 million people, there is a first — and it is you,” said Shane Reynolds, director of the Rising Scholars Program. “Hold onto that the next time anyone tries to tell you what you’re capable of, especially yourself.”

CDCR currently operates 30 Conservation (Fire) Camps in partnership with CAL FIRE and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Located in 25 counties, the minimum-security camps support local, state and federal emergency response efforts, including wildfires, floods, natural disasters, rescue operations and flood suppression.

The Rising Scholars Program was established in 2015 by Reynolds to serve incarcerated students in California correctional facilities. According to CDCR, the program has since expanded to provide educational opportunities to both currently and formerly incarcerated adults and juveniles throughout Northern California.

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