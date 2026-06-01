Court Watch: Judge Rejects Accused’s Change of Plea after Victim’s Testimony

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — After hearing emotional statements from an injured victim and her mother, an Orange County Superior Court judge on Friday declined to accept the accused’s proposed change of plea during a pretrial hearing in Department H2.

The accused was charged with one felony count of hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and one misdemeanor count of destroying evidence. Bail was set at $25,000 on Dec. 4, 2025, and the accused has since been released.

During the hearing, retained attorney Bryan Ray Kazarian requested a change of plea on behalf of the accused.

The victim stated that the accused struck her with a vehicle, looked at her as if she were dead while blood was flowing from her head and fled the scene, as seen in the footage, though the victim said she did not remember the incident herself.

The victim further stated that the accused was driving at a high speed after consuming alcohol and did not notice her despite her raising her hands. She added that the accused returned home and got rid of the windshield after the collision.

The victim emphasized that she has been a dancer her entire life and worked hard to transfer schools. However, she said her ACL was likely torn, her shoulder was injured and she lost her hair because blood had become stuck in it.

She stated that her entire career has been affected, adding that she cannot sleep, is barely able to walk and constantly thinks about the moment when she was hit.

The victim further stated that she should not have to be dead for justice to be served and said she wanted to be seen and heard.

Judge Maria D. Hernandez responded that she is seen and heard and said she “appreciates the courage to stand up and relive the day it hurt her.” The judge then asked to see counsel at sidebar.

The victim’s mother told the court that the victim is unable to perform, is unable to work and has struggled to “regain the momentum.” She emphasized that the accused should not have the freedom to get behind the wheel again.

The victim’s mother added that she wishes for the maximum possible sentence, along with rehabilitation for the accused, adding that it is unfair for her daughter’s freedom and future to be taken away.

After hearing from the victim and her mother, Judge Hernandez stated that the court had taken their statements into consideration before declining to accept the plea at this time.

The case was continued for a pretrial hearing on June 12.

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