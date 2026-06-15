Court Watch: Yolo Judge Denies O.R. Release, Citing Safety Risk, Sets $25K Bail

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a hearing Friday in Yolo County Superior Court, a judge denied a defense motion for own-recognizance release for an accused facing four felony charges and two enhancements, ultimately setting bail at $25,000 after reducing the scheduled amount.

The accused faced four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, petty theft with two prior convictions, theft or unauthorized use of a vehicle, and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury. Additionally, the accused faced two enhancements for infliction of great bodily injury and circumstances in aggravation.

Upon initially reviewing court documents, Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke said it “doesn’t appear she has any priors,” and asked the court to consider less restrictive means, including prohibiting access to vehicles and allowing searches for stolen items.

The prosecution confirmed that the case fell under Article I, Section 12 of the California Constitution. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo stated that the accused allegedly “stole a man’s car and ran him over,” leaving him with a broken pelvis and brain injury.

Palumbo noted that the accused is on felony probation and does, in fact, have a felony record. Additionally, the accused had three recent failures to appear. Therefore, the prosecution asked that bail be set according to the schedule.

Regarding bail, Palumbo asked the court to consider the seriousness of the offense and the accused’s prior record, requesting that bail be set at an amount that “maybe she can attain but not necessarily easily attain.”

The court had to consider the substantial likelihood of the accused carrying out threats if released.

“This is a very serious offense,” Judge Danette Brown said during her deliberation. “Maybe the least restrictive means like a CPO [criminal protective order] could help.”

Palumbo added, “She’s already on probation and she did not abide by terms and conditions because she ran a man over.”

Judge Brown ultimately denied OR release, stating, “I don’t know if least restrictive conditions would ensure the safety of this victim or the public, or [whether she would] show up in court. The Court feels better if she were to be kept in custody,” weighing both factors that the accused posed a risk to public safety and a flight risk.

Gocke requested that bail be set at $1,000, noting the scheduled amount was beyond the accused’s means because of a lack of government assistance.

In determining the bail amount, Judge Brown said, “I want to set bail that’s reasonably attainable, but not so easily for her to post bail.”

With bail scheduled at $50,000, Judge Brown decided to “split the baby” and set bail at $25,000. The next court date is June 29 in Department 10 for a preliminary hearing.

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