Judge Remands Vandalism Suspect, Citing Unsuitability & Conflicting Report

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — At a hearing Monday in Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center, Judge Derek G. Johnson rejected a request for terminal discharge contained in a PARS report, expressing concern that the accused was not prepared to represent herself in court and that the report contained conflicting information regarding her condition.

The criminal hearing addressed the accused’s felony vandalism conviction involving damage of $400 or more. She pleaded guilty on June 8. Three prior sentences were imposed that same day for a violation that occurred March 17, 2025. The accused was ordered to pay restitution, committed to 180 days in jail and sentenced to a two-year probation term that remains in effect and is scheduled to conclude June 7, 2028.

Deputy Public Defender Erin Christoff stated during the proceeding that the accused was under a conservatorship and currently staying at Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center. She explained that she had only been able to contact the conservator and could obtain updates regarding the accused’s progress in the hospital through that individual.

In communication with the conservator, Christoff sought details regarding the accused’s ability to be present in court. She asked whether the accused needed to remain in the hospital or could be released to attend court proceedings.

The deputy public defender presented a PARS report requesting a terminal discharge and asked the court to continue the bench warrant until Aug. 3 to allow additional time to determine whether the accused would remain hospitalized or be released.

The Legal Information Institute explains that under 18 U.S.C. Section 3154, pretrial services officers are authorized to make recommendations to the court based on information collected during pretrial release supervision. These recommendations can range from conditions of release to detention in a hospital or other facility, providing information that assists the court in determining whether an accused person may present a flight risk.

The court and medical experts ultimately determine whether an individual should be remanded or granted a terminal hospital disposition, and such decisions are not made independently through a PARS report.

The PARS report raised doubts regarding the accused’s capacity to leave the hospital. Judge Johnson noted that the report appeared to conflict with the deputy public defender’s statements, indicating that the accused was not capable of appearing in court while simultaneously recommending a terminal discharge from the hospital.

The conflicting information left the judge uncertain about the accused’s circumstances, and he declined to allow the PARS report to support the terminal discharge request, stating that the court and report “don’t think she’s suitable.”

The accused’s release status was remanded by the court, meaning she will remain in custody pending further proceedings in which the judge will revisit the case. According to Legal Clarity, a hospital may serve as a secure facility when an accused person is hospitalized, functioning as both a detention facility and a place of remand.

For charges considered serious, such as felonies, courts may decide to keep individuals in custody until their next scheduled court appearance while they remain hospitalized to ensure their availability for trial. Decisions to remand an individual may also be influenced by public safety concerns, including a history of failing to appear in court or circumstances suggesting the person may present a danger to the public.

The bench warrant will remain on hold until Aug. 3.

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