If it’s required, it can’t be for sale.

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You open the bill. You look at the number. You feel the squeeze in your chest. You pay it because you have to pay it, not because you want to. You pay it because if you don’t, the state will fine you, suspend you, or put you in a cage. You pay it because the law says you must. And the money doesn’t go to the government. It goes to a corporation. It goes to a CEO. It goes to a shareholder who will never know your name. You are legally required to make someone else rich, and if you refuse, the state will punish you.

That’s not a free market…

That’s a tax collected by a corporation.

If the law compels you to purchase a product or service, and that product or service is provided by a private company for profit, the government is using its monopoly on violence to create guaranteed customers for shareholders. The state is the muscle. The corporation is the collector. You are the crop.

A public tax funds public goods and is accountable to voters. A private tax funds private dividends and is accountable to shareholders. The government is using its power to force you to hand your money to someone who has no obligation to serve you, only to profit from you.

Car insurance. You must drive to work. You must have insurance to drive. You must pay a private company or the state takes your license, impounds your car, and arrests you if you drive without it. The industry pulls in over $300 billion a year in premiums. The profit margin is consistent. The CEOs are rich. The shareholders are paid. And you’re legally required to hand them money for the privilege of existing in a society built around the automobile.

Health insurance. The individual mandate forced Americans to buy private products or face IRS penalties. Even without the federal penalty, state mandates remain. You must pay a private company for the right to exist without medical bankruptcy. You must pay a corporation for the right to not die from a treatable condition. The corporation decides what’s covered. The corporation decides what’s denied. The corporation decides if you live or die, and you’re legally required to pay them for the decision.

Mortgage insurance. You can’t afford a 20% down payment because wages have stagnated for decades while housing costs have skyrocketed. The bank demands PMI to protect itself. You pay the premium to protect the bank’s investment in your debt. You pay for the privilege of owing someone money. Or title insurance. Required by every mortgage lender. You pay to protect the bank from a problem you didn’t create. The industry has profit margins over 30%. You have no choice. Flood insurance. You live in a flood zone because that’s what you can afford. The mortgage company requires it. The private market charges what it wants. You pay or you lose your home.

Workers’ comp insurance. Required for employers. The business owner must pay a private company for the right to employ people. The cost gets passed to the worker in lower wages. Professional liability and malpractice insurance. Required for doctors, lawyers, and many other professions. You can’t practice without it. You must pay a private company for the right to work in the field you trained for.

Utility monopolies. You must have water, electricity, and gas to survive. In most places, you have one provider. You pay what they charge or you live in the dark. The “regulation” is a revolving door where the regulator today becomes the lobbyist tomorrow. Telecom and internet. Increasingly required for education, employment, and civic participation. You pay what they charge. There is no public option. There is no alternative. There is only the bill.

Student loans. You can’t get a job without a degree. Most can’t get a degree without loans. You can’t discharge the loans in bankruptcy. The government guarantees the loans. The schools raise the tuition. The banks collect the interest. You collect the debt. You are legally required to pay back money you were forced to borrow to enter a workforce that doesn’t pay enough to cover the payments.

Pharmaceuticals. You must have insulin to live. You must pay whatever the company charges because patents prevent competition. The government grants the monopoly. You pay the monopoly price.

Prison phone calls. Your family member is incarcerated. You must pay the private company whatever it charges to hear their voice. The prison gets a kickback. You get the bill. Electronic monitoring. You’re on probation. You must pay for your own ankle monitor. You must pay for the privilege of being tracked. You’re charged for your own surveillance.

Toll roads. Built with public money. Sold to private companies. You must pay to drive on the road your taxes already paid for.

Water privatization. You must have water to live. The private company charges what it wants. You pay or you thirst.

And the mechanics of extraction are designed to squeeze you at every turn. The claims process is a profit center. The adjuster’s job is to pay you less. The lawyer you have to hire to get what you already paid for is another cost on top of the cost. You pay for years, file one claim, and watch your rates double for the crime of using the product you were forced to buy. You pay for “protection” that fights you every step of the way when you actually need it. You can’t afford the premium, so you’re charged more for being poor. The late fees and penalties compound. The extraction is the business model.

Every single one of these mandatory markets charges more to the people who can least afford it. Black neighborhoods pay more for car insurance. Poor neighborhoods pay more for utilities. Sick people pay more for health insurance. Redlining didn’t end. It just changed addresses. The zip code is the new redline. The credit score is the new gate. The extraction is targeted. The extraction is designed. The people with the least power pay the most to the corporations with the most power.

Who writes the laws requiring these products? The industries that sell them. Who blocks reform? The industries that profit. Who donates to the politicians? The industries that buy the mandates. The mandate is the product. The law is the marketing. The campaign contribution is the payment. The insurance commissioner goes to work for the insurance company. The utility regulator becomes the utility lobbyist. The revolving door spins and the money flows in one direction. Away from you. Toward them.

“It’s to protect people.” Then the state should protect them. If the state is going to mandate protection, the state should provide it.

“The private market is more efficient.” No. Public systems consistently have lower overhead. Medicare has lower overhead than any private insurer.

“It’s not a tax.” If you’re forced to pay it under penalty of law, it’s a tax. You’re just paying it to a CEO instead of the IRS.

“You can choose your provider.” Choosing which corporation taxes you isn’t freedom. It’s the illusion of choice. It’s picking which hand holds the gun.

What does a world look like where mandatory markets are public? Nationalized car insurance. Universal healthcare. Public utilities. Public broadband. Free education. Public housing. The models exist. The data exists. The proof exists. Every other developed nation has figured this out. We haven’t because the profits are too rich and the politicians are too cheap.

If the law compels you to buy it, the law must provide it. If the state can force you to participate in a market, the state must own that market. Otherwise the state is just an enforcer for private profit. The bill is a tax. The corporation is the collector. The state is the muscle. And you’re the one paying for all three. The only way to stop the extraction is to remove the profit. The only way to remove the profit is to remove the corporation. The only way to remove the corporation is to make the mandatory public.

If it’s required, it can’t be for sale.

Period.

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