SAN JOSE, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the construction of a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near Gilroy, arguing the project violates multiple federal and state laws and threatens both immigrant rights and protected agricultural land.

According to a press release from the California Department of Justice, the lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to permanently halt development of the facility, which was leased by the federal government in January 2025 and is expected to serve as an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office.

The proposed facility has drawn scrutiny amid ongoing concerns about immigration detention conditions throughout California. The press release notes that ERO facilities are intended for administrative processing and short-term detention.

However, Bonta argues that “under this administration, we’ve seen ICE offices have become mini-detention centers, despite being unequipped for long-term holding.”

According to the California Department of Justice, investigative reports and lawsuits have documented allegations of overcrowding, prolonged confinement and “cruel, inhumane, and unacceptable conditions” at ICE detention facilities operating throughout California.

“President Trump’s mass detention and deportation campaign has led to cruel, inhumane, and unacceptable conditions at immigration holding and detention facilities across California,” Bonta said in the press release.

Bonta further criticized federal officials for attempting to move forward with the project despite local opposition, stating that “instead of working to improve conditions at these facilities … the Trump administration is trying to jam through a new facility in a community that doesn’t want it.”

According to the lawsuit, the federal government allegedly failed to conduct legally required environmental reviews before beginning development.

The California Department of Justice argues that construction threatens land that has been protected for agricultural use since the 1960s and could damage local ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

The press release states that the property is located in an area supporting several endangered and threatened species and is protected under the Williamson Act, which restricts land use to agricultural purposes in exchange for tax benefits.

LoPresti emphasized both environmental and humanitarian concerns in opposing the project.

“We won’t tolerate a federal government that abuses the law and jeopardizes the rights and well-being of our immigrant communities,” LoPresti said.

He described the project as a “reckless attempt to build an ICE facility on sensitive and protected land without regard to its impacts on the environment, the community, and, most critically, the humans who would be detained there.”

The lawsuit alleges violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, claiming the federal government failed to prepare either an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement before entering the lease agreement and beginning construction.

According to the California Department of Justice, the complaint also alleges violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act because the property is allegedly unsuitable for detention purposes due to environmental protections and agricultural restrictions.

Additionally, state officials argue the federal government violated the Intergovernmental Cooperation Act by failing to properly consult with state and local governments before proceeding with the project.

The press release claims that federal officials “quickly and surreptitiously” moved forward with development plans while obscuring details about the project, preventing California and Santa Clara County from providing meaningful input.

The lawsuit further alleges violations of the Administrative Procedure Act and California’s Williamson Act, arguing that neither the property owner nor the federal government followed the required procedures before converting agricultural land to another use.

Beyond environmental concerns, the press release frames the dispute as part of a larger debate over immigration enforcement and detention practices under the Trump administration.

According to the California Department of Justice, federal immigration agencies have expanded detention operations in recent months while pursuing what officials described as a rapid enforcement strategy.

The press release references statements from federal officials comparing immigration processing operations to “Amazon Prime, but with human beings.”

Bonta’s office argues that the expansion of detention infrastructure has contributed to worsening conditions for detained immigrants.

The attorney general recently released the state’s fifth report examining conditions at immigration detention facilities and has filed multiple legal actions challenging ICE practices throughout California.

The press release notes that Bonta has supported lawsuits opposing immigration enforcement tactics in the Central Valley, Los Angeles and other regions of the state.

Santa Clara County officials similarly describe the lawsuit as part of a broader effort to protect immigrant communities.

According to the press release, the county has repeatedly challenged federal immigration policies during both Trump administrations and currently maintains multiple active lawsuits against the federal government.

Ultimately, Bonta argues that the proposed facility raises concerns not only about environmental compliance but also about accountability and human rights within the immigration detention system.

“One thing is clear,” Bonta stated in the press release. “ICE’s plans to construct a facility near Gilroy violates multiple federal laws. We’re suing to stop this project and protect the interests of California communities.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Chat GPT Instructions:

Edit for grammar. Put in AP Style. No subheaders or bullet points. Keep original length and content. One to two sentence paragraphs. Give it a clean headline. Keep all original content. Do not cut any sentences. Edit only for grammar and AP Style. Do not cut or condense. Keep every sentence and all original content. Strengthen the lede. Put it all in AP style. Create six tags or keywords.

Turn this into a vanguard staff news article – no subheaders, no bulletpoints, no fake quotes – verbatim, accurate quotes. AP Style. Use only verbatim quotes that are directly attributed to a reliable source. Do not fabricate or paraphrase any quotes. If the source does not contain a quote, summarize it in your own words without quotation marks. Create six tags or keywords.

Vanguard Values Analysis

Does this article meet vanguard objectives and purposes while being factually accurate and fair to all involved?

LinkedIN

Thanks for connecting. I run a nonprofit news organization, the Davis Vanguard (davisvanguard.org), which focuses on criminal legal system accountability, incarceration, reentry, housing insecurity, and broader structural justice issues.

In addition to publishing original journalism and commentary, we operate several applied programs, including a court-watching initiative, investigative reporting and legal-analysis training, and a developing Justice Academy designed to support emerging journalists—particularly people from impacted communities—in court monitoring, narrative accountability, and systems-level reporting.

We regularly collaborate with writers, advocates, researchers, and organizations whose work aligns with these issues, whether through contributed pieces, interviews, co-published projects, or program partnerships. If any of that sounds like a good fit, I’d be glad to explore ways to work together.

Categories:

Tags: