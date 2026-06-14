ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit Demanding DHS Records on Agent Filming Retaliation

SAN FRANCISCO — The MacArthur Justice Center, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Northern California have filed a federal lawsuit seeking records from the Department of Homeland Security and several of its agencies regarding alleged retaliation against individuals who film federal immigration agents in public.

The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, seeks documents, policies, training materials and legal guidance related to the government’s treatment of people who record and publish videos of federal agents carrying out immigration enforcement activities.

The suit names DHS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as defendants. According to the advocacy organizations, the agencies have failed to respond to a FOIA request submitted in November 2025.

The groups argue that federal courts have repeatedly recognized the public’s right to record law enforcement officers performing their duties in public spaces. They contend that documenting government activity is an important component of transparency and public accountability.

According to the complaint, advocates have observed what they describe as a growing pattern of retaliation against individuals who exercise that right. The lawsuit alleges that federal agents have threatened, harassed, surveilled, detained and arrested people who recorded immigration enforcement activities in public settings.

The organizations also raise concerns about the government’s use of administrative subpoenas directed at technology companies, including Google and Reddit. According to the groups, those subpoenas sought information related to individuals who recorded and shared footage of immigration agents.

Jonathan Manes, senior counsel at the MacArthur Justice Center, stated that public oversight of government conduct is a fundamental aspect of a democratic society. He argued that the ability to document the actions of federal agents is especially important when those agents exercise significant authority in public spaces.

Manes noted that images and videos documenting government misconduct have historically played a major role in informing the public about civil rights violations and law enforcement practices. He said the public has a right to understand the policies and practices that may be used to discourage such documentation.

The lawsuit focuses not only on the alleged retaliation itself but also on the lack of transparency surrounding government policies. According to the organizations, little information is publicly available regarding how often DHS has used arrests, subpoenas or other enforcement measures against people who film federal agents.

Byul Yoon, a legal fellow with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, stated that recording government officials helps the public hold authorities accountable. Yoon argued that secrecy surrounding the government’s policies raises concerns about potential abuses of power and limits public understanding of government actions.

The advocacy groups contend that FOIA exists specifically to provide the public with access to government records and to promote transparency. They argue that agencies are required to respond to requests in a timely manner and explain any lawful basis for withholding information.

According to the lawsuit, more than six months have passed since the FOIA request was submitted, yet the agencies have not released any responsive records or provided an explanation for withholding the requested materials.

The organizations argue that the government’s failure to respond undermines the purpose of the Freedom of Information Act and prevents the public from evaluating whether federal agencies are respecting constitutional protections.

The case comes amid broader debates about government transparency, immigration enforcement and the role of public oversight. Immigration enforcement activities have increasingly been documented by journalists, activists, legal observers and community members using smartphones and social media platforms.

Civil liberties advocates argue that such recordings can provide important evidence of government conduct and help ensure accountability. They contend that individuals should not face retaliation for documenting activities that occur in public view.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the agencies to comply with the FOIA request and release the requested records. The organizations hope the documents will provide greater insight into federal policies governing the treatment of people who record immigration agents and help clarify the extent of any efforts to discourage such activity.

The case highlights continuing tensions between government enforcement powers and constitutional protections for free speech, public oversight and access to information.

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