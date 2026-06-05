Liberals Held the Door Open

Let’s talk about the white liberal.

Not the one with the protest sign.

Not the one who donated to the campaign.

The one who sits in the living room and tells you to calm down. The one who says “both sides.” The one who calls for dialogue when someone is bleeding.

They don’t want justice. They want the noise to stop. They want the protest to end before it makes them late. They want the inequality to shrink just enough that they don’t have to see it from their window.

The liberal doesn’t want you to win. They want you to be quiet.

Michael Brown was unarmed. Shot six times. Left in the street for four hours. The liberal said “wait for the facts.” The facts were that he was dead. The facts were his mother was on the sidewalk screaming. The liberal changed their profile picture to a black square and then went back to brunch.

Eric Garner was choked to death for selling cigarettes. The liberal said “this is a tragedy.” Then they voted for the mayor who defended the police. Then they went back to their neighborhood where the police don’t choke people for selling cigarettes.

The pattern doesn’t change. The killing happens. The liberal calls for calm. The calm protects the killer. The liberal calls for reform. The reform protects the system. The liberal calls for patience. The patience buries the body.

And it’s not just the bullets. It’s the healthcare bodies. The ones who died while the liberal said “we need incremental change.” The ones who couldn’t wait for the incremental. The ones who died in the gap between the liberal’s timeline and their own expiration date. It’s the climate bodies. The ones who burned and drowned while the liberal said “we need to be realistic.” Realistic to whom? The dead don’t have a timeline. It’s the immigration bodies. The children in cages. The liberal said “comprehensive reform.” The children couldn’t wait for comprehensive. The children were dying while the comprehensive was being comprehensive.

How the liberal functions as a weapon is simple. They legitimize the status quo by participating. They vote. They donate. They volunteer. They do all the things that make the system look like it works. Their participation is the proof that the system is functional. Their presence is the evidence that the system is fair. “See? They participate. The system must be working.”

They delegitimize radical action by calling it unrealistic. “That’ll never happen.” “You’re asking too much.” “You’re. Pushing. People. Away.” The radical is always too radical. The demand is always too demanding. The timeline is always too fast. The liberal sets the terms of what’s possible and then shrugs when nothing changes.

They absorb energy that could build alternatives. The activist who could be organizing is instead explaining. The organizer who could be building is instead debating. The radical who could be creating is instead defending the right to exist to someone who will never agree that they have the right to exist. The liberal consumes the movement’s energy by demanding it be explained. Over and over. Forever.

They set the terms so only incremental change is reasonable. The Overton Window doesn’t move itself. The liberal stands at the center and calls it the left. The center isn’t the left. The center is the place where the status quo goes to pretend it’s progress.

MLK knew. 1963. “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” He didn’t write about the Klan. He wrote about the white moderate. “Who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” He named the liberal as the bigger obstacle. The Klan you can fight. The liberal you have to convince. And the liberal will never be convinced because the liberal doesn’t want to be convinced. The liberal wants to be comfortable.

And underneath the comfort is the existential threat. If the system is broken, their comfort is stolen, not earned. Their success is participation in theft, not merit. Their neighborhood is the product of redlining, not good taste. Their school is the product of funding inequality, not better parenting. Their safety is the product of over-policing elsewhere, not better behavior.

They need the system to work because their identity depends on it. The liberal who believes they earned their place can’t accept that their place was built on exclusion. The liberal who believes they’re a good person can’t accept that their goodness is subsidized by someone else’s suffering.

The dissonance is the point. The dissonance is the weapon. The dissonance is what allows them to sleep at night while the bodies pile up. The liberal who posts about racial justice and then sends their kid to the school that was built by excluding Black children. The liberal who donates to the campaign and then votes against the housing development that would change their property values. The liberal who says “Black lives matter” and then calls the police on the Black teenager walking through their neighborhood.

Their allyship lasts until it costs them. Property values. The housing development that would bring “those people” into the neighborhood. The liberal who says “I’m not racist but…” while attending the town hall to oppose the affordable housing. School districts. The liberal who says “I believe in public education” while sending their kid to the private school that costs more than a mortgage. Tax rates. The liberal who says “I support social programs” while itemizing every deduction. The liberal who says “we need to fund the commons” while fighting the tax increase that would fund it.

The moment it costs them, they vote for the compromise. Every time. The compromise that protects their property values. The compromise that protects their school district. The compromise that protects their tax rate. The compromise that protects their comfort at the expense of someone else’s survival.

The town hall meeting where the liberal stands up and says “I’m not against affordable housing, I’m just concerned about traffic.” The school board meeting where the liberal says “I’m not against integration, I’m just concerned about property values.” The ballot box where the liberal votes for the moderate who will protect their interests while saying the right things about everyone else’s.

The condition is always the same. I support you until it costs me. I’m an ally until it’s inconvenient. I’m on your side until my side is the one that has to change.

And now we live in the world they built. The world where liberalism’s obsession with civility and “both sides” and “hearing everyone out” created the vacuum that fascism filled. The liberal said “we need to understand the Trump voter.” The liberal said “economic anxiety.” The liberal said “they’re not all racists.” The liberal said “we need to reach across the aisle.” The liberal said “the institutions will hold.” The liberal said “it can’t happen here.”

It fucking happened here.

The liberal clutched their pearls about protest tactics while the courts were being packed. The liberal wrote think pieces about “civility” while voting rights were being gutted. The liberal said “we need to dialogue” with people who want to erase marginalized people from existence. The liberal said “vote harder” in districts where the vote was already being suppressed. The liberal said “the system will correct itself” while the system was being dismantled.

The liberal’s tolerance of intolerance didn’t prevent fascism. It incubated it. The liberal’s commitment to “hearing both sides” didn’t create understanding. It created a platform for the side that wanted to end understanding. The liberal’s faith in institutions didn’t protect democracy. It gave fascism the time to capture the institutions while the liberal was busy defending them.

Amber Nicole Thurman died in Georgia because doctors couldn’t act until her heart stopped. The liberal said “the courts will protect Roe.” The courts didn’t. The liberal said “we need to codify it.” They didn’t. The liberal said “vote harder.” She voted. She still died. The institutions the liberal swore would hold… didn’t hold her heart beating. They held the line for the people who wanted her dead.

MAGA+ didn’t sneak in. It was invited. The liberal held the door open because the liberal believed the house was strong enough to survive any guest. The liberal believed the rules applied to everyone. The liberal believed the norms would hold. The liberal believed that if they just kept being reasonable, the unreasonable would eventually see reason.

They didn’t.

They never do.

Fascism doesn’t respect civility. It exploits it. Fascism doesn’t respect norms. It weaponizes them. Fascism doesn’t respect institutions. It captures them. And the liberal stood there, being very civil, while fascism ate the house from the inside out.

The liberal will say “but we voted against this.” Yes. And then they went back to their brunch. And then they told the activists to be more polite. And then they wrote the check to the moderate who would protect their tax rate while the country burned. The vote is the floor. The vote is what you do when you can’t be bothered to do anything else.

The liberal will say “but they’re not the enemy.” They’re not the target. They’re the buffer. The buffer is what needs to break. The buffer is what protects the target from the people who would dismantle it. The buffer is what makes the system seem reasonable. The buffer is what makes the violence seem like an accident. The buffer is what makes the killing seem like a mistake instead of a feature.

The Klan doesn’t need the liberal. The system does. The fascist doesn’t need the liberal. The system that allowed the fascist to rise does. The system needs the liberal to say “this isn’t who we are.” The system needs the liberal to say “we can do better.” The system needs the liberal to say “give it time.” The system needs the liberal to absorb the anger and redirect it into reform. Reform that doesn’t reform anything. Reform that protects the system from the change that would actually change it.

Liberalism didn’t stop MAGA+. Liberalism created the conditions for MAGA+. The decades of “incremental change.” The decades of “both sides.” The decades of “civility.” The decades of telling the left to wait. The decades of telling the marginalized to be patient. The decades of protecting the status quo while the status quo rotted. The rot didn’t happen overnight. The rot was the plan. The liberal just refused to smell it because the house still looked fine from their window.

Stop asking the dam to flood. The dam doesn’t flood. The dam holds. That’s what it’s built for.

Stop asking the liberal to be radical. The liberal isn’t radical. The liberal is the reason radical is necessary.

Stop asking for allyship. Allyship is a performance. Allyship is a profile picture. Allyship is a yard sign. Allyship is what you do when you want credit without cost.

Build outside. Build without their permission. Build without their approval. Build without their participation. The liberal will join when it’s safe. They always do. They’ll join when the fight is won and pretend they were there the whole time.

The liberal doesn’t want you to win. They want you to be quiet.

Your peace is their profit margin.

Your justice is their inconvenience.

Your survival is their compromise.

Stop waiting for them to care. They already care about the only thing that matters to them; Themselves.

Massive changes are happening right now. They are vile and backward-moving changes, yes, but they show us that great change can be made when forced.

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