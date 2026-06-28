Opinion | Measure J – The Illusion of Democracy

Defenders of Measure J have often described it as “democracy in action.” Following the defeat of Village Farms, many proclaimed that because the voters had spoken, democracy had prevailed and no further questions needed to be asked.

I disagree.

Measure J undoubtedly allows Davis voters to decide whether agricultural land should be converted to urban uses—that is democratic in the narrow procedural sense.

But democracy is more than holding elections. Its legitimacy rests on whether the people whose lives are affected by public decisions are meaningfully represented in the process that produces them.

By those measures, Measure J resembles not democracy, but gatekeeping.

Davis continues to find itself confronting the cumulative consequences of nearly a quarter-century of this system.

Rising housing costs have left young families increasingly unable to remain in Davis, forced many essential workers to commute from surrounding communities, made it harder for employers to recruit staff, and intensified competition for scarce student housing.

Yet none of those people have a meaningful voice in the elections determining whether additional housing can be built.

Supporters of Measure J often respond that every Davis resident has an equal vote, but that point ignores the people who don’t have a vote (and I’m not arguing for people who live outside of Davis to have a vote).

The problem is not unequal voting among current residents. The problem is that the electorate itself excludes many of the people most directly affected by the decision.

A family hoping to move to Davis because of its schools cannot vote.

A UC Davis employee offered a position cannot vote.

A graduate student searching unsuccessfully for housing cannot vote.

The teacher commuting from Woodland cannot vote.

The nurse driving from Dixon cannot vote.

The young adult who grew up in Davis but had to leave because housing became unaffordable cannot vote.

Their interests simply do not exist within the Measure J electorate—indeed they are systemically excluded.

Instead, every election is decided almost exclusively by people who already possess what others are seeking: housing within Davis.

Political writer Jerusalem Demsas has argued that local housing politics suffers from precisely this democratic distortion. Existing homeowners vote on decisions whose costs largely fall on people who cannot participate in the election. Those inside the community receive the benefits of scarcity while many of the costs are shifted onto outsiders.

Measure J institutionalizes exactly that dynamic.

Housing differs from almost every other local issue because every decision about whether to build also determines who will someday become part of the community. Existing residents are not merely deciding what their city looks like. They are deciding who gets the opportunity to join it.

That is an extraordinary power.

It deserves closer scrutiny than simply labeling it “democracy.”

Ironically, representative democracy already provides a mechanism for making these decisions.

City Council members are elected precisely to evaluate competing public interests. They spend months reviewing environmental impact reports, infrastructure plans, fiscal analyses, traffic studies, affordable housing agreements and thousands of pages of public testimony. They debate projects in public meetings that stretch late into the evening. Ultimately, voters can remove them from office if citizens disagree with those decisions.

Measure J adds a second election after all of that work has already occurred.

Supporters argue that this provides additional accountability.

In practice, it often does the opposite.

Instead of requiring elected officials to own difficult decisions, Measure J allows them to transfer responsibility to a citywide campaign. Rather than saying, “This is the right project for Davis,” elected officials can simply ask voters to decide.

The result is diffuse accountability.

If a project fails, councilmembers can blame the voters.

If housing shortages worsen, voters can blame developers.

Developers can blame Measure J.

Everyone shares responsibility, which often means no one is accountable.

That is one reason I have argued previously that Measure J provides the illusion of democratic consent while weakening representative democracy.

The empirical record raises even more serious questions.

After twenty-five years of Measure J, Davis continues to struggle to produce enough housing across virtually every income category.

The city’s Housing Element demonstrates the magnitude of the challenge. Davis must produce hundreds of additional lower-income housing units over the current planning cycle while continuing to add moderate- and above-moderate-income housing as well. The city’s own Annual Progress Report shows that progress has been slow, particularly for lower-income units.

We treat these as numbers on a spreadsheet or dots on the map, but they also represent real world shortcomings of our process.

They represent housing for seniors on fixed incomes.

Housing for working families.

Housing for young professionals.

Housing for people who already contribute to Davis every day but cannot afford to live here.

Supporters frequently argue that projects fail because they are flawed, not because of Measure J.

The fallback position is often that the project was flawed and we need need another shot at it. That works at the microlevel, but not when we zoom out.

After a quarter century, it becomes increasingly difficult to argue that every major proposal has independently suffered from fatal defects while ignoring the structural incentives created by the system itself.

The perfect is the enemy of the good and, as we dither, Davis becomes more and more unaffordable.

Developers understand Measure J before they submit proposals.

They know that years of planning, environmental review, engineering studies, affordable housing negotiations and public outreach culminate not with a decision by elected officials but with a costly citywide political campaign.

Because campaigns reward simplicity over nuance, traffic becomes easier to campaign on than housing need, fear often proves more persuasive than long-term planning, and the electoral hurdle discourages some projects from ever being proposed while prompting others to be scaled back before voters cast a ballot.

Still others fail to incorporate innovative elements because political risk discourages experimentation.

The result is not simply that projects lose elections, but that the entire planning system becomes oriented toward avoiding electoral risk rather than maximizing public benefit, making Measure J less a planning tool than a structural constraint on housing production.

Ironically it does not work—and we fail to ask whether it can work.

Supporters often point to Davis’ preservation of agricultural land as proof that the system works, and agricultural preservation, environmental stewardship and maintaining community character are all important public values.

But none of those objectives necessarily requires a simple majority veto over every peripheral housing proposal approved by the City Council.

Other California communities successfully balance growth, farmland preservation and environmental protection without requiring citywide plebiscites on individual projects.

Indeed, many land-use decisions involving enormous public consequences are entrusted to elected representatives precisely because representative democracy exists to weigh competing interests over the long term.

Ironically, some of the strongest defenders of Measure J acknowledge elsewhere that simple majority rule is not always sufficient.

California parcel taxes require approval by two-thirds of voters because a subset of residents bears a disproportionate financial burden. Whether one agrees with that constitutional framework or not, the principle is clear: where significant interests are at stake, supermajorities can serve as safeguards against majoritarian overreach.

Housing presents a different but equally important imbalance: current residents hold the political power while future residents bear the consequences of exclusion without any opportunity to participate in the decisions determining whether housing will be built.

If Davis wishes to preserve Measure J while reducing its democratic shortcomings, there may be a workable compromise.

Rather than allowing a simple majority to overturn housing projects already approved by the City Council after years of technical review and public hearings, Davis could require a 60 percent vote to reject such projects.

Such a reform would preserve Measure J and voter participation while ensuring that projects facing overwhelming public opposition could still be rejected.

But projects that had already survived environmental review, planning commission hearings, extensive public input and City Council approval would not be overturned unless opponents demonstrated broad community consensus rather than a bare majority.

Such a standard better reflects how California often balances direct democracy with institutional stability.

Supermajority thresholds exist because some governmental decisions carry consequences significant enough to require broader agreement.

Housing in Davis clearly falls into that category because the city is not merely deciding where buildings go, but who will have the opportunity to become part of the community for the next generation.

Measure J was adopted with worthy goals—to protect farmland, preserve community character and give citizens a direct voice in major planning decisions—but institutions should ultimately be judged not only by their intentions, but by their results.

After twenty-five years, it is fair to ask whether Measure J continues to serve those original purposes or whether it has evolved into something quite different: a system that empowers today’s residents to exclude tomorrow’s residents while allowing everyone involved to describe the process as democracy.

Democracy is strongest when those affected by public decisions have meaningful representation, yet Measure J does the opposite by granting decisive authority to those already inside the gates while denying any voice to those hoping to enter.

That may be legal (we might be about to find out), and it may be popular, but we should stop pretending it represents the fullest expression of democracy when it more closely resembles its illusion.

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