Measure V Appears to Be Running Out of Runway

The latest election returns suggest that Measure V, the proposal that would have authorized the Village Farms development on Davis’ northwest edge, faces an increasingly difficult path to victory.

As of Tuesday’s update from Yolo County elections officials, the measure trailed by 438 votes, with 8,391 votes in favor and 8,829 opposed. The measure support rose to 48.73 percent , but remains below the simple majority required for passage.

While the election is not over, and additional ballots remain to be counted, election observers know better than to declare victory or defeat before the count is complete.

Yet there is a growing sense that the measure’s challenge is no longer merely overcoming a deficit—it is overcoming the trajectory of the race itself which puts Measure V on course to face the same fate of all but two of its predecessors – albeit which a much narrower margin of defeat.

Throughout the counting process, Measure V has remained under 50 percent.

While the margin has narrowed somewhat from election night, the measure has yet to demonstrate the kind of sustained movement that would suggest it is on the verge of overtaking the opposition.

For supporters, the result is particularly notable because Village Farms entered the election with a broad and unusually diverse coalition. The project secured support from housing advocates, labor organizations, business groups, education supporters and others who argued that Davis faces a housing shortage that cannot be addressed without significant new housing production.

Proponents pointed to the project’s affordable housing commitments, school-related benefits, environmental mitigations and infrastructure investments as evidence that Village Farms represented a different kind of peripheral development—one designed to address multiple community needs simultaneously.

Opponents remained unconvinced. Throughout the campaign they raised concerns about traffic, flooding, farmland conversion, growth, affordability and the long-term consequences of approving one of the largest housing projects in recent Davis history. Those concerns proved durable throughout the election season and appear to have resonated with a significant portion of the electorate.

The challenge now facing Measure V can be understood through a simple mathematical exercise.

Current returns show 17,220 ballots counted and a deficit of 438 votes. Assuming the estimate of total turnout falls between 21,000 and 23,000 votes, the measure would need a substantially stronger performance among the remaining ballots than it has received so far.

If the final turnout reaches 21,000 votes, approximately 3,780 ballots remain. To erase a 438-vote deficit, Measure V would need about 2,109 of those votes, or roughly 55.8 percent.

If the final turnout reaches 22,000 votes, approximately 4,780 ballots remain. In that scenario, Measure V would need about 2,609 votes, or roughly 54.6 percent of the remaining ballots.

If turnout reaches 23,000 votes, approximately 5,780 ballots remain. The measure would need approximately 3,109 votes, or roughly 53.8 percent.

Those percentages are not impossible. But they represent a markedly different electorate than the one that has been counted so far.

To date, Measure V has received 48.73 percent of the vote overall. For the measure to prevail, the remaining ballots would need to break between five and seven percentage points more favorably than the vote already counted.

That is the central problem facing supporters.

The measure is not simply behind. It must now perform significantly better among the remaining ballots than it has performed among the first 17,220 ballots.

Mathematically, Measure V remains alive.

Politically, the race appears to have reached a point where supporters are no longer waiting for the measure to move into the lead. Instead, they are waiting to see whether the remaining ballots can produce a late reversal significant enough to overcome both the current deficit and the voting patterns that have defined the race thus far.

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