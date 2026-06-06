Measure V Narrows Deficit, but Path to Victory Depends on Remaining Ballots

Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

DAVIS, Calif. — Measure V gained ground in the latest Yolo County election update released just before 4 pm on Friday, but the proposed Village Farms development remains behind as election officials continue counting thousands of outstanding ballots.

On election night, Measure V trailed by 473 votes, receiving 5,275 votes in favor and 5,748 opposed. The latest update released Friday showed the measure with 6,343 votes in favor and 6,759 opposed, narrowing the deficit to 416 votes.

The change reflects a net gain of 57 votes for supporters of the measure.

Between election night and Friday’s update, election officials counted 2,079 additional ballots. Of those newly counted ballots, Measure V received 1,068 votes while opponents received 1,011 votes.

That means Measure V won the latest batch of ballots by a margin of 57 votes, or approximately 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

While that represents a positive development for supporters, the improvement was modest relative to the overall deficit.

The measure’s share of the vote increased from 47.85 percent on election night to 48.41 percent in Friday’s update. Opposition declined from 52.15 percent to 51.59 percent.

The key question now is how many ballots remain uncounted.

Local observers estimate that roughly 10,000 ballots were uncounted after election day. Based on that assumption, approximately 2,079 of those ballots have now been counted, leaving about 8,000 ballots still outstanding.

If that estimate proves accurate, Measure V would need to make up a 416-vote deficit using those remaining ballots.

The math is relatively straightforward.

With approximately 8,000 ballots left to count, Measure V would need at least 4,209 votes among those ballots to overcome the current deficit and finish ahead.

That translates to approximately 52.6 percent of the remaining vote.

Under that scenario, opponents would receive approximately 47.4 percent of the remaining ballots.

These numbers exceeds Measure V’s performance in the most recently counted ballots — albeit not by a huge margin.

While Measure V carried the latest batch, it did so with only 51.4 percent of the vote. If there are approximately 8,000 ballots remaining, supporters would need to improve upon that performance and capture about 52.6 percent of the outstanding ballots.

The amount of support required changes depending on the actual number of ballots remaining.

If only 6,000 ballots remain, Measure V would need roughly 53.5 percent of the vote.

If 10,000 ballots remain, the threshold falls to about 52.1 percent.

If 12,000 ballots remain, the required share drops further to approximately 51.7 percent.

As a result, the size and composition of the remaining ballot pool could prove decisive.

Historically, late-arriving ballots in California do not always mirror election-night returns. In some elections they trend more progressive and younger, while in others they closely resemble earlier voting patterns. Whether Measure V benefits from the remaining count will depend on who cast those outstanding ballots and when they were received.

For now, the latest numbers provide cautious optimism for supporters but do not fundamentally alter the race.

Measure V succeeded in reducing its deficit and won the most recently counted ballots. At the same time, it remains 416 votes behind and will likely need to perform better in the remaining ballots than it has thus far in the post-election count.

With thousands of ballots still believed to be outstanding, the outcome remains uncertain.

The next several updates from Yolo County election officials will determine whether Measure V’s gradual gains are sufficient to overcome the current deficit or whether opposition can maintain its narrow lead through the final count.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: