Meditations: Cogito, ergo sum separare (I think, therefore I am separating)

Getty Images via Unsplash

Whether in semi-wilderness or in one’s backyard, encounters with animals in a meditative state (which essentially means a spontaneous state of inward stillness) ripple with meaning beyond words.

After sitting for an hour with a stupendous view of the canyon and foothills, the stones of the trickling creek at my feet, the chatter and associations of thought gave way to silence and being.

Taking the loop back on the bike from a meditation at the creek along the edge of town, an eagle took off from the top of a lamp pole as I approached, spreading its massive wings. I squeezed the breaks and slowed to a crawl. The eagle made a full circle around me, shocking one with its grandeur.

Since one doesn’t have a goal of quieting the mind, and effort and concentration have nothing to do with meditation, what compels me to sit for an hour and simply watch and listen?

Yesterday in the park alongside the creek that flows through town (which thankfully runs year around), I watched a young fellow frenetically piling stones on stones about 100 meters downstream. Shirtless in the last hour of sunlight on a hot day, his energy was prodigious on his pointless task.

It was as if he was racing against an unseen opponent, with an allotted amount of time to build a rock dam across the stream.

At first the plunk and thud of rocks hitting rocks in the water was annoying, but watching my reactions, the sound soon became simply factual. Then I was curious. Why do people find it so hard to sit still?

Even after decades of meditating in nature, I sometimes feel restless, with an itch to do something, though not since childhood have I had the urge to pile rocks on each other and build a makeshift dam like some human beaver.

Watching the young man wasting his energy and time piling stones in the stream, I saw that we’re all prisoners laboring in the quarry of thought’s needs and desires. It’s just that a few of us realize it, and are disturbed enough by the fact to question ourselves.

Meditation is freedom from thought’s unseen prison, at least for a timeless interval. That is truly the first and last freedom. It isn’t a goal of the mind but a drive of the heart.

One certainly doesn’t think, “I must focus on my breath, and on quieting the mind.” One simply enjoys watching the play of light and shadow on the water and leaves, and delights in hearing the rippling current and the sounds of the jays, hawks and ducks.

Even the sounds that humans make are interesting and enjoyable — as long as it isn’t noise from some machine like an infernal leaf blower.

Meditation is not a positive movement, but a negative one, though not in the usual sense of the word, but with the accent on the second syllable. It springs from passive watchfulness, which ends the infinite regress of the separative observer, the primal root of human alienation.

Meditation deepens as attention gathers unseen, dissolving the dense ‘me’ that forms the gravitational center of thought and from which thoughts seem to arise. Psychologically, there are just conditioned thoughts however. Strictly speaking, there is no such thing as “my thoughts” because the me is comprised of thought.

Allowing awareness to grow quicker than thought and non-directed attention to gather, the mind falls silent, and time, which is the continuity of thought, ceases.

There is no time in nature; there’s only unfolding and ending, birth and death, in a perpetual, inseparable cycle. This timeless movement is within one when thought folds its wings and is completely silent.

As meditation deepens, one unexpectedly leaves the stream of the known and enters the house of death, which, as strange as it may sound, is synonymous with creation and love.

Make no effort to meditate, and follow no system, method or technique. Simply watch every thought and emotion as they arise, like you watch leaves passing by on a stream. The very act of passively watching quickens awareness, gathers attention, breaches the dam and breaks up the detritus within, which is the personal and collective past.

Each person has to do this inner spadework alone. No one can do it for you.

Solitude and sociality rightly exist in balance, different for each person. Solitude is primary however, since all that is true and good flows from it, not from the group.

As things stand, there is no such thing as the collective intelligence of humankind, just the collective darkness of human consciousness.

Each of us must stand alone, as we were born and as we will die, taking responsibility for the darkness within us. Then we’ll question together and ignite a psychological revolution in human consciousness as a whole.

Categories:

Tags: